

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - KDDI Corp. (KDDIY.PK) released a profit for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY363.274 billion, or JPY96.80 per share. This compares with JPY359.882 billion, or JPY92.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KDDI Corp. reported adjusted earnings of JPY390.049 billion or JPY103.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to JPY3.052 trillion from JPY2.916 trillion last year.



KDDI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY363.274 Bln. vs. JPY359.882 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY96.80 vs. JPY92.35 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.052 Tn vs. JPY2.916 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 196.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 6.410 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News