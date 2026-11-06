

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY) announced earnings for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY139.155 billion, or JPY51.56 per share. This compares with JPY152.153 billion, or JPY54.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to JPY1.215 trillion from JPY1.353 trillion last year.



Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY139.155 Bln. vs. JPY152.153 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY51.56 vs. JPY54.86 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.215 Tn vs. JPY1.353 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 105.79 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.800 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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