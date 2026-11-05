Olin Corporation Commends EPA for Providing Regulatory Certainty for New U.S. PVC Manufacturing

Final rule preserves stringent vinyl chloride controls while removing duplicative requirements which discouraged investment and competition

CLAYTON, Mo., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) today commended the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for finalizing amendments to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Polyvinyl Chloride and Copolymer Production.

"We thank EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and the Agency for taking this important action," said Ken Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olin Corporation. "Providing clear, workable regulatory requirements is essential to strengthening domestic manufacturing and encouraging future investment in the United States, which is supportive of Olin's already announced vinyls strategy. We appreciate Administrator Zeldin's leadership and EPA's readiness to engage constructively with industry."

Olin worked collaboratively with EPA throughout the rulemaking process and appreciates the Agency's thoughtful, science-based approach and engagement with manufacturers to develop a practical regulatory framework that supports environmental protection, regulatory certainty, and continued investment in U.S. manufacturing.

The final amendments apply to new major-source PVC manufacturing facilities and provide greater certainty for manufacturers considering future investment in the United States.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges, and clay targets, along with contracted U.S. military project revenue.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin Corporation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on management's beliefs, certain assumptions made by management, forecasts of future results, and current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets and economy in which we and our various segments operate. The statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

We have used the words "anticipate," "intend," "may," "expect," "believe," "should," "plan," "outlook," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "optimistic," "target," and variations of such words and similar expressions in this communication to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions involved in our forward-looking statements, many of which are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports furnished or filed with the SEC, include, but are not limited to, the following:

Business, Industry and Operational Risks

sensitivity to economic, business and market conditions in the United States and overseas, including economic instability or a downturn in the sectors served by us;

declines in average selling prices for our products and the supply/demand balance for our products, including the impact of excess industry capacity or an imbalance in demand for our chlor alkali products;

unsuccessful execution of our operating model, which prioritizes Electrochemical Unit (ECU) margins over sales volumes;

failure to control costs and inflation impacts or failure to achieve targeted cost reductions;

availability of and/or higher-than-expected costs of raw material, energy, transportation, and/or logistics;

our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for specified feedstock and services and our reliance on third-party transportation;

the occurrence of unexpected manufacturing interruptions and outages, including those occurring as a result of labor disruptions and production hazards;

exposure to physical risks associated with climate-related events or increased severity and frequency of severe weather events;

the failure or an interruption, including cyber-attacks, of our information technology systems;

risks associated with our international sales and operations, including economic, political or regulatory changes;

weak industry conditions affecting our ability to comply with the financial maintenance covenants in our debt agreements;

our indebtedness and debt service obligations;

failure to identify, attract, develop, retain and motivate qualified employees throughout the organization and ability to manage executive officer and other key senior management transitions;

adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets, limiting or preventing our ability to borrow or raise capital;

our inability to complete future acquisitions or joint venture transactions or successfully integrate them into our business;

the effects of any declines in global equity markets on asset values and any declines in interest rates or other significant assumptions used to value the liabilities in, and funding of, our pension plans;

our long-range plan assumptions not being realized, causing a non-cash impairment charge of long-lived assets;

Legal, Environmental and Regulatory Risks

changes in, or failure to comply with, legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes regarding our ability to manufacture or use certain products and changes within the international markets in which we operate;

new regulations or public policy changes regarding the transportation of hazardous chemicals and the security of chemical manufacturing facilities;

unexpected outcomes from legal or regulatory claims and proceedings;

costs and other expenditures in excess of those projected for environmental investigation and remediation or other legal proceedings;

various risks associated with our Lake City U.S. Army Ammunition Plant contract and performance under other governmental contracts;

Risks Relating to the Proposed Merger with Huntsman

factors relating to the satisfaction of the conditions to, and timely completion of, the proposed Merger with Huntsman, including required regulatory approvals;

the possibility that the proposed Merger may not be completed on the anticipated terms, timing, or at all, including the possibility of circumstances that would require us to pay a termination fee;

the possibility that the expected strategic benefits, cost savings, operational efficiencies and synergies of the proposed Merger may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected;

the effect of the proposed Merger on relationships with employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners and adverse effects on our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel, maintain commercial relationships and execute our business strategy;

the diversion of management attention from day-to-day operations and other strategic opportunities;

transaction, advisory, legal, accounting, consulting, regulatory, retention, integration planning costs and other costs associated with the proposed Merger;

the Merger Agreement contains customary covenants that restrict our ability to undertake certain actions without Huntsman's consent prior to closing, which may limit operational flexibility and the ability to pursue certain business opportunities during the pendency of the Merger; and

the risk of litigation, regulatory proceedings relating to the proposed Merger, or the imposition of conditions, limitations, divestiture requirements or other remedies by governmental authorities.

All of our forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we consider immaterial could affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements.

2026-15

SOURCE Olin Corporation