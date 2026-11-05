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WKN: 663244 | ISIN: US9831341071 | Ticker-Symbol: WYR
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 20:08
69,66 Euro
-1,35 % -0,95
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Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
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WYNN RESORTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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68,7270,0210:35
69,1169,7910:32
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:01 Uhr
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Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Operating revenues were $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $144.7 million from $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $0.17 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $464.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025.

"Our third quarter results demonstrated strong operational discipline from the teams in each of our regions," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "Wynn Las Vegas and our Macau properties both saw healthy demand amid slower market conditions. Wynn Las Vegas was also negatively impacted by a hold rate outside of our expected range. In Boston, the team did an excellent job managing through the strike that began in early September, ensuring that we could continue delighting guests at our resort. The team at Wynn Al Marjan Island has also made substantial progress with ongoing finishing works occurring throughout the property, including the interior fit-out of all guest rooms, as we move closer to a planned September 2027 opening."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $144.7 million from $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, operating revenues decreased $51.7 million, $45.8 million, $30.1 million and $17.1 million at Wynn Palace, our Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Macau, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the third quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $0.17 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $33.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $88.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $464.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $105.9 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, Adjusted Property EBITDAR decreased $44.6 million, $34.5 million, $18.5 million, and $8.3 million at our Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the third quarter of 2025.

Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced on November 5, 2026 that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on November 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2026.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $583.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $51.7 million from $635.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $165.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $200.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 25.8%, above the 22.6% experienced in the third quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.82%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 4.68% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $335.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $30.1 million from $365.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $89.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $108.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 17.1%, below the 18.7% experienced in the third quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 4.88%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 2.93% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $575.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $45.8 million from $621.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $158.8 million, compared to $203.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2026 was 18.9%, below the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and below the 23.0% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $194.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $17.1 million from $211.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the third quarter of 2026 was $50.1 million, compared to $58.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2026 was 18.9%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and below the 20.5% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Wynn Al Marjan Island Development

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company contributed $62.2 million of cash to the 40%-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing our life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $1.12 billion. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in September 2027.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026 totaled $1.64 billion, excluding $150.2 million of short-term investments held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML"). Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of $1.15 billion held by WML and subsidiaries, $371.5 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $120.3 million held at Corporate and other. As of September 30, 2026, the available borrowing capacity under the WRF Revolver and the WM Cayman II Revolver was $1.03 billion and $1.35 billion, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2026 was $10.73 billion, comprised of $5.77 billion of Macau-related debt, $4.37 billion of WRF debt, and $599.1 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

Recent Debt Financing Activities

In September 2026, WRF and its subsidiary Wynn Resorts Capital Corp. issued $900.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2035 and used the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem in full an aggregate principal amount of $900.0 million of Wynn Las Vegas 5.250% Senior Notes due 2027.

Equity Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 627,475 shares of its common stock under its publicly announced equity repurchase program at an average price of $92.61 per share, for an aggregate cost of $58.1 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $268.0 million in repurchase authority remaining under the equity repurchase program.

Conference Call and Other Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC, on November 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before November 16, 2026, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at [email protected] to obtain access to such financial information.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, geopolitical conflicts, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino /hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other expenses (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Operating revenues:








Casino

$ 1,050,471


$ 1,174,717


$ 3,402,992


$ 3,266,981

Rooms

261,499


270,484


842,183


836,058

Food and beverage

257,657


261,990


781,020


772,926

Entertainment, retail and other

119,426


126,556


376,553


395,976

Total operating revenues

1,689,053


1,833,747


5,402,748


5,271,941

Operating expenses:








Casino

674,247


705,421


2,128,301


1,983,362

Rooms

83,425


86,385


261,785


256,524

Food and beverage

226,298


231,100


691,762


656,167

Entertainment, retail and other

49,968


54,541


161,071


174,768

General and administrative

276,413


275,035


821,732


831,539

Provision for credit losses

9,023


4,505


20,010


9,254

Pre-opening

2,644


7,289


23,621


23,862

Depreciation and amortization

166,782


152,828


492,730


461,156

Property charges and other

22,031


6,154


43,322


31,631

Total operating expenses

1,510,831


1,523,258


4,644,334


4,428,263

Operating income

178,222


310,489


758,414


843,678

Other income (expense):








Interest income

12,645


16,581


38,511


51,799

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(151,735)


(157,581)


(456,274)


(469,740)

Change in derivatives fair value

10,498


(13,176)


100,555


(43,827)

Loss on debt financing transactions

(5,389)


(618)


(5,389)


(1,701)

Other

(1,901)


33,868


(34,081)


(10,670)

Other income (expense), net

(135,882)


(120,926)


(356,678)


(474,139)

Income before income taxes

42,340


189,563


401,736


369,539

Provision for income taxes

(5,577)


(61,136)


(31,863)


(82,746)

Net income

36,763


128,427


369,873


286,793

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(19,442)


(40,086)


(92,036)


(59,487)

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 17,321


$ 88,341


$ 277,837


$ 227,306

Basic and diluted net income per common share:








Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited:





Basic

$ 0.17


$ 0.86


$ 2.71


$ 2.19

Diluted

$ 0.17


$ 0.85


$ 2.58


$ 2.18

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

102,005


102,909


102,550


103,955

Diluted

102,267


103,636


103,013


104,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 17,321


$ 88,341


$ 277,837


$ 227,306

Pre-opening expenses

2,644


7,289


23,621


23,862

Property charges and other

22,031


6,154


43,322


31,631

Change in derivatives fair value

(10,498)


13,176


(100,555)


43,827

Loss on debt financing transactions

5,389


618


5,389


1,701

Foreign currency remeasurement and other

1,901


(33,868)


34,081


10,670

Income tax impact on adjustments

(4,963)


2,846


(7,347)


(2,008)

Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments

67


4,143


14,730


(21,810)

Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 33,892


$ 88,699


$ 291,078


$ 315,179

Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share

$ 0.33


$ 0.86


$ 2.83


$ 3.02









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

102,267


103,636


103,013


104,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 67,905


$ 50,757


$ (10,375)


$ 108,287


$ 45,445


$ (13,928)


$ 38,418


$ 178,222

Pre-opening expenses

375


-


-


375


2,116


-


153


2,644

Depreciation and amortization

57,421


21,109


395


78,925


68,603


15,217


4,037


166,782

Property charges and other

15,305


299


191


15,795


4,957


933


346


22,031

Management and license fees

18,510


10,230


-


28,740


27,157


9,425


(65,322)


-

Corporate expenses and other

2,246


2,112


9,039


13,397


8,147


2,119


15,361


39,024

Stock-based compensation

4,000


5,007


750


9,757


2,393


1,048


7,007


20,205

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


35,322


-


35,322

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 165,762


$ 89,514


$ -


$ 255,276


$ 158,818


$ 50,136


$ -


$ 464,230


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 112,418


$ 75,195


$ (9,653)


$ 177,960


$ 96,813


$ (2,888)


$ 38,604


$ 310,489

Pre-opening expenses

1


-


-


1


210


-


7,078


7,289

Depreciation and amortization

60,012


18,157


399


78,568


57,449


14,194


2,617


152,828

Property charges and other

4,423


190


12


4,625


1,262


128


139


6,154

Management and license fees

20,206


11,318


-


31,524


29,390


10,325


(71,239)


-

Corporate expenses and other

1,893


1,912


8,314


12,119


6,784


1,333


15,485


35,721

Stock-based compensation

1,329


1,226


928


3,483


11,505


360


7,316


22,664

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


34,942


-


34,942

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 200,282


$ 107,998


$ -


$ 308,280


$ 203,413


$ 58,394


$ -


$ 570,087

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 293,891


$ 149,277


$ (26,782)


$ 416,386


$ 260,690


$ (34,331)


$ 115,669


$ 758,414

Pre-opening expenses

1,037


146


-


1,183


5,928


-


16,510


23,621

Depreciation and amortization

181,156


62,361


1,190


244,707


192,481


44,190


11,352


492,730

Property charges and other

21,084


3,030


201


24,315


14,750


3,600


657


43,322

Management and license fees

60,408


31,008


-


91,416


88,379


29,601


(209,396)


-

Corporate expenses and other

7,036


7,062


23,096


37,194


24,563


5,698


40,588


108,043

Stock-based compensation

6,460


7,757


2,295


16,512


19,713


2,000


24,620


62,845

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


105,981


-


105,981

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 571,072


$ 260,641


$ -


$ 831,713


$ 606,504


$ 156,739


$ -


$ 1,594,956


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Wynn

Palace


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations


Las Vegas

Operations


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other


Total

Operating income (loss)

$ 267,743


$ 190,925


$ (25,276)


$ 433,392


$ 323,349


$ (12,576)


$ 99,513


$ 843,678

Pre-opening expenses

4,205


-


-


4,205


3,065


-


16,592


23,862

Depreciation and amortization

175,793


55,661


1,195


232,649


178,898


42,389


7,220


461,156

Property charges and other

6,246


5,629


28


11,903


10,327


6,691


2,710


31,631

Management and license fees

55,311


32,339


-


87,650


88,838


30,915


(207,403)


-

Corporate expenses and other

6,144


6,306


21,201


33,651


22,272


4,606


58,219


118,748

Stock-based compensation

3,931


3,847


2,852


10,630


34,837


2,285


23,149


70,901

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

-


-


-


-


-


105,397


-


105,397

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 519,373


$ 294,707


$ -


$ 814,080


$ 661,586


$ 179,707


$ -


$ 1,655,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO

ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$ 17,321


$ 88,341


$ 277,837


$ 227,306

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

19,442


40,086


92,036


59,487

Pre-opening expenses

2,644


7,289


23,621


23,862

Depreciation and amortization

166,782


152,828


492,730


461,156

Property charges and other

22,031


6,154


43,322


31,631

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

35,322


34,942


105,981


105,397

Corporate expenses and other

39,024


35,721


108,043


118,748

Stock-based compensation

20,205


22,664


62,845


70,901

Interest income

(12,645)


(16,581)


(38,511)


(51,799)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

151,735


157,581


456,274


469,740

Change in derivatives fair value

(10,498)


13,176


(100,555)


43,827

Loss on debt financing transactions

5,389


618


5,389


1,701

Other

1,901


(33,868)


34,081


10,670

Provision for income taxes

5,577


61,136


31,863


82,746

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$ 464,230


$ 570,087


$ 1,594,956


$ 1,655,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2026


2025


Percent

Change


2026


2025


Percent

Change

Wynn Palace Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 495,808


$ 542,439


(8.6)


$ 1,625,081


$ 1,435,245


13.2

Rooms

36,048


37,396


(3.6)


109,870


112,492


(2.3)

Food and beverage

31,375


33,293


(5.8)


96,195


95,477


0.8

Entertainment, retail and other

20,540


22,344


(8.1)


65,362


67,828


(3.6)

Total

$ 583,771


$ 635,472


(8.1)


$ 1,896,508


$ 1,711,042


10.8













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 165,762


$ 200,282


(17.2)


$ 571,072


$ 519,373


10.0













Casino statistics:












VIP:












Average number of table games

48


52


(7.7)


48


53


(9.4)

VIP turnover

$ 2,794,816


$ 3,261,314


(14.3)


$ 9,878,634


$ 11,337,407


(12.9)

VIP table games win (1)

$ 106,876


$ 152,478


(29.9)


$ 323,431


$ 373,481


(13.4)

VIP table games win as a % of turnover

3.82 %


4.68 %




3.27 %


3.29 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 24,323


$ 32,401


(24.9)


$ 24,500


$ 25,888


(5.4)

Mass market:












Average number of table games

286


247


15.8


283


248


14.1

Table drop (2)

$ 1,791,654


$ 2,057,789


(12.9)


$ 5,662,690


$ 5,606,241


1.0

Table games win (1)

$ 462,711


$ 465,683


(0.6)


$ 1,549,856


$ 1,299,679


19.2

Table games win %

25.8 %


22.6 %




27.4 %


23.2 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 17,587


$ 20,714


(15.1)


$ 20,094


$ 19,282


4.2

Average number of slot machines

711


653


8.9


719


643


11.8

Slot machine handle

$ 711,487


$ 710,156


0.2


$ 2,532,354


$ 2,202,840


15.0

Slot machine win (3)

$ 29,897


$ 30,482


(1.9)


$ 106,049


$ 92,320


14.9

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 457


$ 513


(10.9)


$ 540


$ 528


2.3

Room statistics:












Occupancy

99.0 %


98.2 %




99.0 %


98.4 %



ADR (4)

$ 213


$ 221


(3.6)


$ 220


$ 225


(2.2)

REVPAR (5)

$ 211


$ 217


(2.8)


$ 218


$ 222


(1.8)

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)


Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2026


2025


Percent

Change


2026


2025


Percent

Change

Wynn Macau Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 286,086


$ 314,489


(9.0)


$ 863,544


$ 883,419


(2.2)

Rooms

20,628


21,149


(2.5)


62,855


66,188


(5.0)

Food and beverage

16,748


17,343


(3.4)


52,779


53,155


(0.7)

Entertainment, retail and other

11,966


12,532


(4.5)


37,188


36,524


1.8

Total

$ 335,428


$ 365,513


(8.2)


$ 1,016,366


$ 1,039,286


(2.2)













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 89,514


$ 107,998


(17.1)


$ 260,641


$ 294,707


(11.6)













Casino statistics:












VIP:












Average number of table games

11


17


(35.3)


11


23


(52.2)

VIP turnover

$ 470,355


$ 1,019,346


(53.9)


$ 1,484,342


$ 3,438,127


(56.8)

VIP table games win (1)

$ 22,940


$ 29,873


(23.2)


$ 36,261


$ 79,025


(54.1)

VIP table games win as a % of turnover

4.88 %


2.93 %




2.44 %


2.30 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 23,504


$ 18,871


24.6


$ 11,991


$ 12,862


(6.8)

Mass market:












Average number of table games

214


238


(10.1)


215


230


(6.5)

Table drop (2)

$ 1,624,967


$ 1,633,273


(0.5)


$ 5,280,410


$ 4,793,914


10.1

Table games win (1)

$ 277,960


$ 305,761


(9.1)


$ 866,285


$ 875,146


(1.0)

Table games win %

17.1 %


18.7 %




16.4 %


18.3 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 14,151


$ 14,139


0.1


$ 14,733


$ 13,993


5.3

Average number of slot machines

936


809


15.7


923


763


21.0

Slot machine handle

$ 876,965


$ 855,707


2.5


$ 3,306,751


$ 2,718,205


21.7

Slot machine win (3)

$ 29,085


$ 25,588


13.7


$ 100,222


$ 75,148


33.4

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 338


$ 347


(2.6)


$ 398


$ 362


9.9

Room statistics:












Occupancy

99.1 %


98.8 %




99.4 %


99.1 %



ADR (4)

$ 204


$ 207


(1.4)


$ 212


$ 219


(3.2)

REVPAR (5)

$ 202


$ 205


(1.5)


$ 210


$ 217


(3.2)

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)


Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2026


2025


Percent

Change


2026


2025


Percent

Change

Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 123,379


$ 161,576


(23.6)


$ 459,674


$ 471,071


(2.4)

Rooms

181,827


186,712


(2.6)


602,520


590,561


2.0

Food and beverage

193,976


192,544


0.7


578,392


566,847


2.0

Entertainment, retail and other

75,972


80,180


(5.2)


239,645


256,451


(6.6)

Total

$ 575,154


$ 621,012


(7.4)


$ 1,880,231


$ 1,884,930


(0.2)













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 158,818


$ 203,413


(21.9)


$ 606,504


$ 661,586


(8.3)













Casino statistics:












Average number of table games

246


233


5.6


243


234


3.8

Table drop (2)

$ 592,931


$ 652,293


(9.1)


$ 1,916,475


$ 1,854,052


3.4

Table games win (1)

$ 112,132


$ 150,073


(25.3)


$ 437,197


$ 427,109


2.4

Table games win %

18.9 %


23.0 %




22.8 %


23.0 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 4,959


$ 6,994


(29.1)


$ 6,586


$ 6,691


(1.6)

Average number of slot machines

1,554


1,573


(1.2)


1,562


1,575


(0.8)

Slot machine handle

$ 1,777,297


$ 1,818,133


(2.2)


$ 5,405,901


$ 5,356,473


0.9

Slot machine win (3)

$ 119,090


$ 123,500


(3.6)


$ 356,433


$ 370,350


(3.8)

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 833


$ 854


(2.5)


$ 836


$ 861


(2.9)

Poker rake

$ 4,720


$ 5,148


(8.3)


$ 16,231


$ 17,583


(7.7)

Room statistics:












Occupancy

85.5 %


85.7 %




86.0 %


87.4 %



ADR (4)

$ 522


$ 505


3.4


$ 564


$ 527


7.0

REVPAR (5)

$ 447


$ 433


3.2


$ 485


$ 461


5.2

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)


Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2026


2025


Percent

Change


2026


2025


Percent

Change

Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information












Operating revenues












Casino

$ 145,198


$ 156,213


(7.1)


$ 454,693


$ 477,246


(4.7)

Rooms

22,996


25,227


(8.8)


66,938


66,817


0.2

Food and beverage

15,558


18,810


(17.3)


53,654


57,447


(6.6)

Entertainment, retail and other

10,948


11,500


(4.8)


34,358


35,173


(2.3)

Total

$ 194,700


$ 211,750


(8.1)


$ 609,643


$ 636,683


(4.2)













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$ 50,136


$ 58,394


(14.1)


$ 156,739


$ 179,707


(12.8)













Casino statistics:












Average number of table games

165


172


(4.1)


170


172


(1.2)

Table drop (2)

$ 317,038


$ 323,981


(2.1)


$ 989,695


$ 1,002,226


(1.3)

Table games win (1)

$ 59,844


$ 66,257


(9.7)


$ 188,180


$ 208,155


(9.6)

Table games win %

18.9 %


20.5 %




19.0 %


20.8 %



Table games win per unit per day

$ 3,931


$ 4,187


(6.1)


$ 4,060


$ 4,433


(8.4)

Average number of slot machines

2,628


2,727


(3.6)


2,660


2,721


(2.2)

Slot machine handle

$ 1,296,855


$ 1,397,554


(7.2)


$ 4,033,495


$ 4,120,102


(2.1)

Slot machine win (3)

$ 102,396


$ 110,797


(7.6)


$ 322,420


$ 327,752


(1.6)

Slot machine win per unit per day

$ 423


$ 442


(4.3)


$ 444


$ 441


0.7

Poker rake

$ 5,045


$ 5,410


(6.7)


$ 15,950


$ 16,482


(3.2)

Room statistics:












Occupancy

91.9 %


95.5 %




90.1 %


92.2 %



ADR (4)

$ 430


$ 431


(0.2)


$ 414


$ 399


3.8

REVPAR (5)

$ 395


$ 412


(4.1)


$ 373


$ 368


1.4

(1)

Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.

(2)

In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box.

(3)

Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play.

(4)

ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied.

(5)

REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available.

(6)

Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

SOURCE:

Wynn Resorts, Limited

CONTACT:
Lauren Seiler
702-770-7555
[email protected]

© 2026 PR Newswire
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