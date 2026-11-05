Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Operating revenues were $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $144.7 million from $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $0.17 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $464.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025.

"Our third quarter results demonstrated strong operational discipline from the teams in each of our regions," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "Wynn Las Vegas and our Macau properties both saw healthy demand amid slower market conditions. Wynn Las Vegas was also negatively impacted by a hold rate outside of our expected range. In Boston, the team did an excellent job managing through the strike that began in early September, ensuring that we could continue delighting guests at our resort. The team at Wynn Al Marjan Island has also made substantial progress with ongoing finishing works occurring throughout the property, including the interior fit-out of all guest rooms, as we move closer to a planned September 2027 opening."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $144.7 million from $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, operating revenues decreased $51.7 million, $45.8 million, $30.1 million and $17.1 million at Wynn Palace, our Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Macau, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the third quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $0.17 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $33.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $88.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $464.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $105.9 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, Adjusted Property EBITDAR decreased $44.6 million, $34.5 million, $18.5 million, and $8.3 million at our Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the third quarter of 2025.

Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced on November 5, 2026 that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on November 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2026.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $583.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $51.7 million from $635.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $165.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $200.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 25.8%, above the 22.6% experienced in the third quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.82%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 4.68% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $335.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $30.1 million from $365.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $89.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $108.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 17.1%, below the 18.7% experienced in the third quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 4.88%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 2.93% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $575.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $45.8 million from $621.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $158.8 million, compared to $203.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2026 was 18.9%, below the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and below the 23.0% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $194.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of $17.1 million from $211.8 million for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the third quarter of 2026 was $50.1 million, compared to $58.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2026 was 18.9%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and below the 20.5% experienced in the third quarter of 2025.

Wynn Al Marjan Island Development

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company contributed $62.2 million of cash to the 40%-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing our life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $1.12 billion. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in September 2027.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026 totaled $1.64 billion, excluding $150.2 million of short-term investments held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML"). Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of $1.15 billion held by WML and subsidiaries, $371.5 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $120.3 million held at Corporate and other. As of September 30, 2026, the available borrowing capacity under the WRF Revolver and the WM Cayman II Revolver was $1.03 billion and $1.35 billion, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2026 was $10.73 billion, comprised of $5.77 billion of Macau-related debt, $4.37 billion of WRF debt, and $599.1 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

Recent Debt Financing Activities

In September 2026, WRF and its subsidiary Wynn Resorts Capital Corp. issued $900.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2035 and used the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem in full an aggregate principal amount of $900.0 million of Wynn Las Vegas 5.250% Senior Notes due 2027.

Equity Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 627,475 shares of its common stock under its publicly announced equity repurchase program at an average price of $92.61 per share, for an aggregate cost of $58.1 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $268.0 million in repurchase authority remaining under the equity repurchase program.

Conference Call and Other Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC, on November 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before November 16, 2026, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at [email protected] to obtain access to such financial information.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, geopolitical conflicts, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino /hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other expenses (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 1,050,471

$ 1,174,717

$ 3,402,992

$ 3,266,981 Rooms 261,499

270,484

842,183

836,058 Food and beverage 257,657

261,990

781,020

772,926 Entertainment, retail and other 119,426

126,556

376,553

395,976 Total operating revenues 1,689,053

1,833,747

5,402,748

5,271,941 Operating expenses:













Casino 674,247

705,421

2,128,301

1,983,362 Rooms 83,425

86,385

261,785

256,524 Food and beverage 226,298

231,100

691,762

656,167 Entertainment, retail and other 49,968

54,541

161,071

174,768 General and administrative 276,413

275,035

821,732

831,539 Provision for credit losses 9,023

4,505

20,010

9,254 Pre-opening 2,644

7,289

23,621

23,862 Depreciation and amortization 166,782

152,828

492,730

461,156 Property charges and other 22,031

6,154

43,322

31,631 Total operating expenses 1,510,831

1,523,258

4,644,334

4,428,263 Operating income 178,222

310,489

758,414

843,678 Other income (expense):













Interest income 12,645

16,581

38,511

51,799 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (151,735)

(157,581)

(456,274)

(469,740) Change in derivatives fair value 10,498

(13,176)

100,555

(43,827) Loss on debt financing transactions (5,389)

(618)

(5,389)

(1,701) Other (1,901)

33,868

(34,081)

(10,670) Other income (expense), net (135,882)

(120,926)

(356,678)

(474,139) Income before income taxes 42,340

189,563

401,736

369,539 Provision for income taxes (5,577)

(61,136)

(31,863)

(82,746) Net income 36,763

128,427

369,873

286,793 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (19,442)

(40,086)

(92,036)

(59,487) Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 17,321

$ 88,341

$ 277,837

$ 227,306 Basic and diluted net income per common share:













Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited:







Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.86

$ 2.71

$ 2.19 Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.85

$ 2.58

$ 2.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 102,005

102,909

102,550

103,955 Diluted 102,267

103,636

103,013

104,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 17,321

$ 88,341

$ 277,837

$ 227,306 Pre-opening expenses 2,644

7,289

23,621

23,862 Property charges and other 22,031

6,154

43,322

31,631 Change in derivatives fair value (10,498)

13,176

(100,555)

43,827 Loss on debt financing transactions 5,389

618

5,389

1,701 Foreign currency remeasurement and other 1,901

(33,868)

34,081

10,670 Income tax impact on adjustments (4,963)

2,846

(7,347)

(2,008) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments 67

4,143

14,730

(21,810) Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 33,892

$ 88,699

$ 291,078

$ 315,179 Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share $ 0.33

$ 0.86

$ 2.83

$ 3.02















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 102,267

103,636

103,013

104,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 67,905

$ 50,757

$ (10,375)

$ 108,287

$ 45,445

$ (13,928)

$ 38,418

$ 178,222 Pre-opening expenses 375

-

-

375

2,116

-

153

2,644 Depreciation and amortization 57,421

21,109

395

78,925

68,603

15,217

4,037

166,782 Property charges and other 15,305

299

191

15,795

4,957

933

346

22,031 Management and license fees 18,510

10,230

-

28,740

27,157

9,425

(65,322)

- Corporate expenses and other 2,246

2,112

9,039

13,397

8,147

2,119

15,361

39,024 Stock-based compensation 4,000

5,007

750

9,757

2,393

1,048

7,007

20,205 Triple-net operating lease rent expense -

-

-

-

-

35,322

-

35,322 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 165,762

$ 89,514

$ -

$ 255,276

$ 158,818

$ 50,136

$ -

$ 464,230



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 112,418

$ 75,195

$ (9,653)

$ 177,960

$ 96,813

$ (2,888)

$ 38,604

$ 310,489 Pre-opening expenses 1

-

-

1

210

-

7,078

7,289 Depreciation and amortization 60,012

18,157

399

78,568

57,449

14,194

2,617

152,828 Property charges and other 4,423

190

12

4,625

1,262

128

139

6,154 Management and license fees 20,206

11,318

-

31,524

29,390

10,325

(71,239)

- Corporate expenses and other 1,893

1,912

8,314

12,119

6,784

1,333

15,485

35,721 Stock-based compensation 1,329

1,226

928

3,483

11,505

360

7,316

22,664 Triple-net operating lease rent expense -

-

-

-

-

34,942

-

34,942 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 200,282

$ 107,998

$ -

$ 308,280

$ 203,413

$ 58,394

$ -

$ 570,087

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 293,891

$ 149,277

$ (26,782)

$ 416,386

$ 260,690

$ (34,331)

$ 115,669

$ 758,414 Pre-opening expenses 1,037

146

-

1,183

5,928

-

16,510

23,621 Depreciation and amortization 181,156

62,361

1,190

244,707

192,481

44,190

11,352

492,730 Property charges and other 21,084

3,030

201

24,315

14,750

3,600

657

43,322 Management and license fees 60,408

31,008

-

91,416

88,379

29,601

(209,396)

- Corporate expenses and other 7,036

7,062

23,096

37,194

24,563

5,698

40,588

108,043 Stock-based compensation 6,460

7,757

2,295

16,512

19,713

2,000

24,620

62,845 Triple-net operating lease rent expense -

-

-

-

-

105,981

-

105,981 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 571,072

$ 260,641

$ -

$ 831,713

$ 606,504

$ 156,739

$ -

$ 1,594,956



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 267,743

$ 190,925

$ (25,276)

$ 433,392

$ 323,349

$ (12,576)

$ 99,513

$ 843,678 Pre-opening expenses 4,205

-

-

4,205

3,065

-

16,592

23,862 Depreciation and amortization 175,793

55,661

1,195

232,649

178,898

42,389

7,220

461,156 Property charges and other 6,246

5,629

28

11,903

10,327

6,691

2,710

31,631 Management and license fees 55,311

32,339

-

87,650

88,838

30,915

(207,403)

- Corporate expenses and other 6,144

6,306

21,201

33,651

22,272

4,606

58,219

118,748 Stock-based compensation 3,931

3,847

2,852

10,630

34,837

2,285

23,149

70,901 Triple-net operating lease rent expense -

-

-

-

-

105,397

-

105,397 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 519,373

$ 294,707

$ -

$ 814,080

$ 661,586

$ 179,707

$ -

$ 1,655,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 17,321

$ 88,341

$ 277,837

$ 227,306 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,442

40,086

92,036

59,487 Pre-opening expenses 2,644

7,289

23,621

23,862 Depreciation and amortization 166,782

152,828

492,730

461,156 Property charges and other 22,031

6,154

43,322

31,631 Triple-net operating lease rent expense 35,322

34,942

105,981

105,397 Corporate expenses and other 39,024

35,721

108,043

118,748 Stock-based compensation 20,205

22,664

62,845

70,901 Interest income (12,645)

(16,581)

(38,511)

(51,799) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 151,735

157,581

456,274

469,740 Change in derivatives fair value (10,498)

13,176

(100,555)

43,827 Loss on debt financing transactions 5,389

618

5,389

1,701 Other 1,901

(33,868)

34,081

10,670 Provision for income taxes 5,577

61,136

31,863

82,746 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 464,230

$ 570,087

$ 1,594,956

$ 1,655,373

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

Percent Change

2026

2025

Percent Change Wynn Palace Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 495,808

$ 542,439

(8.6)

$ 1,625,081

$ 1,435,245

13.2 Rooms 36,048

37,396

(3.6)

109,870

112,492

(2.3) Food and beverage 31,375

33,293

(5.8)

96,195

95,477

0.8 Entertainment, retail and other 20,540

22,344

(8.1)

65,362

67,828

(3.6) Total $ 583,771

$ 635,472

(8.1)

$ 1,896,508

$ 1,711,042

10.8























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 165,762

$ 200,282

(17.2)

$ 571,072

$ 519,373

10.0























Casino statistics:





















VIP:





















Average number of table games 48

52

(7.7)

48

53

(9.4) VIP turnover $ 2,794,816

$ 3,261,314

(14.3)

$ 9,878,634

$ 11,337,407

(12.9) VIP table games win (1) $ 106,876

$ 152,478

(29.9)

$ 323,431

$ 373,481

(13.4) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 3.82 %

4.68 %





3.27 %

3.29 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 24,323

$ 32,401

(24.9)

$ 24,500

$ 25,888

(5.4) Mass market:





















Average number of table games 286

247

15.8

283

248

14.1 Table drop (2) $ 1,791,654

$ 2,057,789

(12.9)

$ 5,662,690

$ 5,606,241

1.0 Table games win (1) $ 462,711

$ 465,683

(0.6)

$ 1,549,856

$ 1,299,679

19.2 Table games win % 25.8 %

22.6 %





27.4 %

23.2 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 17,587

$ 20,714

(15.1)

$ 20,094

$ 19,282

4.2 Average number of slot machines 711

653

8.9

719

643

11.8 Slot machine handle $ 711,487

$ 710,156

0.2

$ 2,532,354

$ 2,202,840

15.0 Slot machine win (3) $ 29,897

$ 30,482

(1.9)

$ 106,049

$ 92,320

14.9 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 457

$ 513

(10.9)

$ 540

$ 528

2.3 Room statistics:





















Occupancy 99.0 %

98.2 %





99.0 %

98.4 %



ADR (4) $ 213

$ 221

(3.6)

$ 220

$ 225

(2.2) REVPAR (5) $ 211

$ 217

(2.8)

$ 218

$ 222

(1.8) Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

Percent Change

2026

2025

Percent Change Wynn Macau Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 286,086

$ 314,489

(9.0)

$ 863,544

$ 883,419

(2.2) Rooms 20,628

21,149

(2.5)

62,855

66,188

(5.0) Food and beverage 16,748

17,343

(3.4)

52,779

53,155

(0.7) Entertainment, retail and other 11,966

12,532

(4.5)

37,188

36,524

1.8 Total $ 335,428

$ 365,513

(8.2)

$ 1,016,366

$ 1,039,286

(2.2)























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 89,514

$ 107,998

(17.1)

$ 260,641

$ 294,707

(11.6)























Casino statistics:





















VIP:





















Average number of table games 11

17

(35.3)

11

23

(52.2) VIP turnover $ 470,355

$ 1,019,346

(53.9)

$ 1,484,342

$ 3,438,127

(56.8) VIP table games win (1) $ 22,940

$ 29,873

(23.2)

$ 36,261

$ 79,025

(54.1) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 4.88 %

2.93 %





2.44 %

2.30 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 23,504

$ 18,871

24.6

$ 11,991

$ 12,862

(6.8) Mass market:





















Average number of table games 214

238

(10.1)

215

230

(6.5) Table drop (2) $ 1,624,967

$ 1,633,273

(0.5)

$ 5,280,410

$ 4,793,914

10.1 Table games win (1) $ 277,960

$ 305,761

(9.1)

$ 866,285

$ 875,146

(1.0) Table games win % 17.1 %

18.7 %





16.4 %

18.3 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 14,151

$ 14,139

0.1

$ 14,733

$ 13,993

5.3 Average number of slot machines 936

809

15.7

923

763

21.0 Slot machine handle $ 876,965

$ 855,707

2.5

$ 3,306,751

$ 2,718,205

21.7 Slot machine win (3) $ 29,085

$ 25,588

13.7

$ 100,222

$ 75,148

33.4 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 338

$ 347

(2.6)

$ 398

$ 362

9.9 Room statistics:





















Occupancy 99.1 %

98.8 %





99.4 %

99.1 %



ADR (4) $ 204

$ 207

(1.4)

$ 212

$ 219

(3.2) REVPAR (5) $ 202

$ 205

(1.5)

$ 210

$ 217

(3.2) Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

Percent Change

2026

2025

Percent Change Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 123,379

$ 161,576

(23.6)

$ 459,674

$ 471,071

(2.4) Rooms 181,827

186,712

(2.6)

602,520

590,561

2.0 Food and beverage 193,976

192,544

0.7

578,392

566,847

2.0 Entertainment, retail and other 75,972

80,180

(5.2)

239,645

256,451

(6.6) Total $ 575,154

$ 621,012

(7.4)

$ 1,880,231

$ 1,884,930

(0.2)























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 158,818

$ 203,413

(21.9)

$ 606,504

$ 661,586

(8.3)























Casino statistics:





















Average number of table games 246

233

5.6

243

234

3.8 Table drop (2) $ 592,931

$ 652,293

(9.1)

$ 1,916,475

$ 1,854,052

3.4 Table games win (1) $ 112,132

$ 150,073

(25.3)

$ 437,197

$ 427,109

2.4 Table games win % 18.9 %

23.0 %





22.8 %

23.0 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 4,959

$ 6,994

(29.1)

$ 6,586

$ 6,691

(1.6) Average number of slot machines 1,554

1,573

(1.2)

1,562

1,575

(0.8) Slot machine handle $ 1,777,297

$ 1,818,133

(2.2)

$ 5,405,901

$ 5,356,473

0.9 Slot machine win (3) $ 119,090

$ 123,500

(3.6)

$ 356,433

$ 370,350

(3.8) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 833

$ 854

(2.5)

$ 836

$ 861

(2.9) Poker rake $ 4,720

$ 5,148

(8.3)

$ 16,231

$ 17,583

(7.7) Room statistics:





















Occupancy 85.5 %

85.7 %





86.0 %

87.4 %



ADR (4) $ 522

$ 505

3.4

$ 564

$ 527

7.0 REVPAR (5) $ 447

$ 433

3.2

$ 485

$ 461

5.2

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2026

2025

Percent Change

2026

2025

Percent Change Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 145,198

$ 156,213

(7.1)

$ 454,693

$ 477,246

(4.7) Rooms 22,996

25,227

(8.8)

66,938

66,817

0.2 Food and beverage 15,558

18,810

(17.3)

53,654

57,447

(6.6) Entertainment, retail and other 10,948

11,500

(4.8)

34,358

35,173

(2.3) Total $ 194,700

$ 211,750

(8.1)

$ 609,643

$ 636,683

(4.2)























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 50,136

$ 58,394

(14.1)

$ 156,739

$ 179,707

(12.8)























Casino statistics:





















Average number of table games 165

172

(4.1)

170

172

(1.2) Table drop (2) $ 317,038

$ 323,981

(2.1)

$ 989,695

$ 1,002,226

(1.3) Table games win (1) $ 59,844

$ 66,257

(9.7)

$ 188,180

$ 208,155

(9.6) Table games win % 18.9 %

20.5 %





19.0 %

20.8 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 3,931

$ 4,187

(6.1)

$ 4,060

$ 4,433

(8.4) Average number of slot machines 2,628

2,727

(3.6)

2,660

2,721

(2.2) Slot machine handle $ 1,296,855

$ 1,397,554

(7.2)

$ 4,033,495

$ 4,120,102

(2.1) Slot machine win (3) $ 102,396

$ 110,797

(7.6)

$ 322,420

$ 327,752

(1.6) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 423

$ 442

(4.3)

$ 444

$ 441

0.7 Poker rake $ 5,045

$ 5,410

(6.7)

$ 15,950

$ 16,482

(3.2) Room statistics:





















Occupancy 91.9 %

95.5 %





90.1 %

92.2 %



ADR (4) $ 430

$ 431

(0.2)

$ 414

$ 399

3.8 REVPAR (5) $ 395

$ 412

(4.1)

$ 373

$ 368

1.4

(1) Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis. (2) In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. (3) Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play. (4) ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied. (5) REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available. (6) Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

SOURCE:

Wynn Resorts, Limited

CONTACT:

Lauren Seiler

702-770-7555

[email protected]