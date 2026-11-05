Cryoport, Inc.: Cryoport Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $50.2 million

Commercial Cell and Gene Therapy revenue increased 20% year-over-year

Supporting a record 788 global clinical trials and 23 commercially approved cell and gene therapies as of September 30, 2026

Raises full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $197 million - $199 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) and first nine months (9M) of 2026.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, stated, "Cryoport delivered third quarter revenue of $50.2 million, reflecting continued momentum across our core cell and gene therapy (CGT) business. Revenue from commercial CGT clients increased 20% year over year, BioStorage/BioServices revenue expanded 25%, and total Life Sciences Services revenue grew 18%, underscoring the strength of our integrated platform and the growing demand for our solutions. These results reflect both the increasing number of patients worldwide receiving CGT treatments and the continued adoption of our end-to-end temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. We also achieved 8% year over year growth in Life Sciences Products revenue, supported by MVE Biological Solutions' (MVE) position as the global market leader in cryogenic systems.

"During the quarter, we further strengthened our leadership position within the CGT ecosystem, ending the period supporting 23 commercial therapies and a record of 788 clinical trials worldwide. Our integrated platform, disciplined execution, and growing utilization of our Global Supply Chain Center Network continue to enhance scalability and operating leverage, advancing our progress toward sustained profitability. This momentum was reflected in our positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million for the quarter, representing another important milestone in our pathway to profitability initiative.

"Our strong year-to-date performance, combined with expanding support of commercial therapies, deepening customer relationships, a robust clinical trial pipeline, and continued demand for MVE's industry-leading products, gives us confidence in our outlook. As a result, we are increasing our full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $197 million to $199 million," concluded Mr. Shelton.

The following table presents Q3 2026 revenue compared with Q3 2025:

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenue

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) (in thousands) 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Life Sciences Services $ 28,564 $ 24,258 18 % $ 83,431 $ 71,492 17 % BioLogistics Solutions 22,522 19,428 16 % 66,549 57,832 15 % BioStorage/BioServices 6,042 4,830 25 % 16,882 13,660 24 % Life Sciences Products $ 21,656 $ 19,975 8 % $ 63,558 $ 59,235 7 % Total Revenue $ 50,220 $ 44,233 14 % $ 146,989 $ 130,727 12 %

BioLogistics Solutions revenue increased 16% year-over-year in Q3 2026, driven by continued commercial therapies development, and clinical trial progress within the CGT market. BioStorage/BioServices revenue grew 25% year-over-year, reflecting another strong quarter of demand for our expanded, integrated services offering, which provides seamless, secure handling of temperature-sensitive materials across our global network.

As of September 30, 2026, the number of commercial cell and gene therapies we support increased to 23 and our total global clinical trial count that we support rose to 788 clinical trials, a net increase of 43 clinical trials over September 30, 2025, with 99 of these clinical trials in Phase 3. The number of trials by phase and region are as follows:

Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Phase Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Region Clinical Trials September 30,

Clinical Trials September 30, 2024 2025 2026

2024 2025 2026 Phase 1 295 309 319

Americas 531 559 589 Phase 2 317 353 370

EMEA 112 137 143 Phase 3 79 83 99

APAC 48 49 56 Total 691 745 788

Total 691 745 788

In Q3 2026, Cryoport's customer, Replimune, received accelerated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for TUDRIQEV for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced cutaneous melanoma, a skin cancer that has spread too widely or deeply to be safely or completely removed with surgery. Also, during the quarter Crispr Therapeutics and their partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals received FDA supplemental approval to expand the label of CASGEVY® for treatment of people 2 years of age and older with either Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) or Transfusion-dependent Beta Thalassemia (TDT). CASGEVY is the first approved genetic therapy indicated for children as young as 2 years for both SCD and TDT.

Two of Cryoport's customers filed Biologics License Applications (BLA) with the FDA in the third quarter and we anticipate another five possible BLA or Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA) in 2026. Cryoport also anticipates two possible additional new therapy approvals (both of which have received Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) dates from the FDA for Q4 2026), and one possible additional supplemental approval for geographic expansion from our customer base this year.

Operational Milestones

Cryoport Systems initiated BioLogistics services at its new state-of-the-art Global Supply Chain Center located in Santa Ana, California.

Cryoport Systems' Global Supply Chain Center in Paris, France, received ISO 9001 and ISO 21973 certifications. ISO 21973 certification is the first international standard developed specifically to address the transportation risks associated with human cells for therapeutic use.

CRYOGENE secured new BioStorage and service contracts with customers including Houston Methodist Medical Center, Sonic Clinical Trials, and XenoSTART.

Financial Highlights

On June 11, 2025, the Company completed the divestiture of its CRYOPDP specialty courier business to DHL Group. The results of CRYOPDP, a former business within Cryoport's Life Sciences Services segment, are presented as discontinued operations for all periods and are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in this release.

Revenue

Total revenue for Q3 2026 was $50.2 million, compared to $44.2 million for Q3 2025, a year-over-year increase of 14%, or $6.0 million. Life Sciences Services revenue for Q3 2026 (representing 57% of our total revenue) was $28.6 million, compared to $24.3 million for Q3 2025, up 18% year-over-year, including BioStorage/BioServices revenue of $6.0 million, up 25% year-over-year. Life Sciences Products revenue for Q3 2026 (representing 43% of our total revenue) was $21.7 million, compared to $20.0 million for Q3 2025.

Total revenue for 9M 2026 was $147.0 million, compared to $130.7 million for 9M 2025. Life Sciences Services revenue for 9M 2026 was $83.4 million, compared to $71.5 million for 9M 2025, including BioStorage/BioServices revenue of $16.9 million, compared to $13.7 million for 9M 2025. Life Sciences Products revenue for 9M 2026 was $63.6 million, compared to $59.2 million for 9M 2025.



Gross Margin

Total gross margin was 47.5% for Q3 2026, compared to 48.2% for Q3 2025. Gross margin for Life Sciences Services was 50.4% for Q3 2026, compared to 49.7% for Q3 2025. Gross margin for Life Sciences Products was 43.6% for Q3 2026, compared to 46.4% for Q3 2025.

Total gross margin was 46.7% for 9M 2026, compared to 46.9% for 9M 2025. Gross margin for Life Sciences Services was 49.7% for 9M 2026, compared to 48.8% for 9M 2025. Gross margin for Life Sciences Products was 42.6% for 9M 2026, compared to 44.6% for 9M 2025.



Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses were $32.6 million for Q3 2026, compared to $31.3 million for Q3 2025. Operating costs and expenses were $97.0 million for 9M 2026, compared to $88.1 million for 9M 2025.

Loss from Continuing Operations

Loss from continuing operations was $10.9 million for Q3 2026, compared to a loss of $6.7 million for Q3 2025. Loss from continuing operations was $28.5 million for 9M 2026, compared to a loss of $25.4 million for 9M 2025.

Net Income (Loss) - including Discontinued Operations

Net loss was $10.9 million for Q3 2026, compared to net loss of $6.9 million for Q3 2025. Net loss for 9M 2026 was $29.7 million, compared to net income of $89.9 million for 9M 2025. Net income for 9M 2025 was primarily driven by the sale of our CRYOPDP specialty courier business during Q2 2025, which contributed $115.4 million, net of taxes, to income from discontinued operations.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for Q3 2026 was $12.9 million, or $0.25 per share. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 9M 2026 was $35.7 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.9 million, or $0.18 per share, and net income attributable to common stockholders of $83.9 million, or $1.68 per share, for Q3 2025 and 9M 2025, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.1 million for Q3 2026, compared to a negative $0.6 million for Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 9M 2026 was $0.9 million, compared to a negative $4.4 million for 9M 2025.

Cash, Cash equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

Cryoport held $393.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2026.

Revenue Guidance for Full-Year 2026

The Company is providing updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance in the range of $197 million to $199 million. The Company's 2026 revenue guidance is dependent on its current business and expectations, which may be impacted by, among other things, factors that are outside of our control, such as national economic factors, the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, tariffs and other trade restrictions and/or the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Note: All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in the press release.

Additional Information

Further information on Cryoport's financial results is included in the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional explanations of Cryoport's financial performance are provided in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 5, 2026. Additionally, the full report will be available in the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Cryoport's website at www.cryoportinc.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: In addition to the earnings release, a document titled "Cryoport Third Quarter 2026 in Review," providing a review of Cryoport's business update, will be issued at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The document is designed to be read in advance of the questions and answers conference call and will be accessible at https://ir.cryoportinc.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Cryoport management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 5, 2026. The conference call will be in the format of a questions and answers session and will address any queries investors have regarding the Company's reported results. A slide deck will accompany the call.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Dial-in numbers: 1-800-717-1738 (U.S.), 1-646-307-1865 (International) Confirmation code: Request the "Cryoport Call" or Conference ID: 1107312 Live webcast: 'Investor Relations' section at www.cryoportinc.com or click here.



Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit this site to download and install

any necessary audio software.

The questions and answers call will be recorded and available approximately three hours after completion of the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cryoportinc.com for a limited time. To access the replay of the questions and answers click here. A dial-in replay of the call will also be available to those interested, until November 12, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter replay entry code: 1107312#.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is a leading global provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, with an emphasis on regenerative medicine. We support biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers (CDMOs), contract research organizations (CROs), developers, and researchers with a comprehensive suite of services and products designed to minimize risk and maximize reliability across the temperature-controlled supply chain for the life sciences. Our integrated supply chain platform includes the Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized BioLogistics, BioStorage, BioServices, cryopreservation services, and cryogenic systems, which in varying combinations deliver end-to-end solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the life sciences. With innovation, regulatory compliance, and agility at our core, we are "Enabling the Future of Medicine."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, our company maintains a strong global presence with operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.cryoportinc.com or follow via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryoportinc or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at https://x.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, long-term growth prospects, plans, strategies, acquisitions, future financial results and financial condition, such as the Company's outlook and guidance for full-year 2026 revenue and the related assumptions and factors expected to drive revenue, projected growth trends in the markets in which the Company operates, the Company's plans and expectations regarding the launch of new products and services, such as the expected timing and benefits of such products and services launches, the Company's expectations about future benefits of its acquisitions, and anticipated regulatory filings, approvals, label/geographic expansions or moves to earlier lines of treatment approved with respect to the products of the Company's clients. Forward-looking statements also include those related to the Company's plans regarding its Global Supply Chain Centers, including expected timing of future openings, the Company's anticipation that it will benefit from its operating leverage, the Company's belief that it is well positioned to further expand margins, enhance operating efficiency and deliver sustainable, profitable long-term growth for its shareholders, and the Company's expectation that upcoming growth catalysts in its business segments will drive the Company to new heights in market position, growth, and productivity. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effects of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, such as those resulting from the war with Iran, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, the effects of tariffs and other trade restrictions, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by other factors discussed in the Company's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue







Life Sciences Services revenue $ 28,564 $ 24,258 $ 83,431 $ 71,492 Life Sciences Products revenue 21,656 19,975 63,558 59,235 Total revenue 50,220 44,233 146,989 130,727 Cost of revenue:







Cost of services revenue 14,181 12,201 41,936 36,570 Cost of products revenue 12,205 10,707 36,482 32,814 Total cost of revenue 26,386 22,908 78,418 69,384 Gross margin 23,834 21,325 68,571 61,343 Operating costs and expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 27,904 26,734 83,535 75,543 Engineering and development 4,734 4,523 13,493 12,575 Total operating costs and expenses 32,638 31,257 97,028 88,118 Loss from operations (8,804) (9,932) (28,457) (26,775) Other income (expense):







Investment income 3,027 3,402 9,249 6,441 Interest expense (517) (526) (1,467) (1,727) Other income (expense), net (4,364) 525 (7,057) (2,714) Loss before provision for income taxes (10,658) (6,531) (27,732) (24,775) Provision for income taxes (194) (165) (807) (673) Loss from continuing operations $ (10,852) $ (6,696) $ (28,539) $ (25,448) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net - (247) (1,112) 115,393 Net income (loss) $ (10,852) $ (6,943) $ (29,651) $ 89,945 Paid-in-kind dividend on Series C convertible preferred stock (2,000) (2,000) (6,000) (6,000) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (12,852) $ (8,943) $ (35,651) $ 83,945 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.25) $ (0.18) $ (0.71) $ 1.68 Weighted average common shares issued and outstanding - basic and diluted 50,653,987 50,125,268 50,335,554 50,110,450

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31,

2026 2025 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,179 $ 250,494 Short-term investments 113,897 160,714 Accounts receivable, net 36,004 33,359 Inventories 22,438 23,188 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,186 8,419 Total current assets 456,704 476,174 Property and equipment, net 96,367 85,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,473 39,720 Intangible assets, net 133,277 138,082 Goodwill 22,030 22,400 Deposits 1,998 2,092 Deferred tax assets 1,096 1,073 Total assets $ 750,945 $ 764,989





Current liabilities



Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 16,347 $ 15,283 Accrued compensation and related expenses 14,731 12,980 Deferred revenue 1,455 943 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,378 4,133 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 448 422 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 185,986 185,094 Current portion of notes payable 159 163 Current portion of contingent consideration 674 - Total current liabilities 224,178 219,018 Notes payable, net 947 1,087 Operating lease liabilities, net 38,905 39,078 Finance lease liabilities, net 688 741 Deferred tax liabilities 1,748 1,354 Other long-term liabilities 965 444 Contingent consideration - 629 Total liabilities 267,431 262,351 Total stockholders' equity 483,514 502,638 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 750,945 $ 764,989

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measure of financial performance as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is included in this release: adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations adjusted for net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, cost reduction initiatives, investment income, unrealized (gain)/loss on investments, foreign currency loss, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and charges or gains resulting from non-recurring events, as applicable.

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides a useful measure of Cryoport's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into Cryoport's ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Company's board of directors utilize adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to gain a better understanding of Cryoport's comparative operating performance from period to period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is also a significant performance measure used by Cryoport in connection with its incentive compensation programs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, when read in conjunction with Cryoport's GAAP financials, is useful to investors because it provides a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Cryoport's ongoing operating results, including results of operations, against investor and analyst financial models, helps identify trends in Cryoport's underlying business and in performing related trend analyses, and it provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures Cryoport's underlying business.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP loss from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands)







GAAP loss from continuing operations $ (10,852) $ (6,696) $ (28,539) $ (25,448) Non-GAAP adjustments to loss:







Depreciation and amortization expense 6,467 6,415 19,458 18,798 Acquisition and integration costs 25 38 25 69 Cost reduction initiatives 857 160 997 642 Investment income (3,027) (3,402) (9,249) (6,441) Unrealized (gain) loss on investments 4,171 (655) 6,064 620 Foreign currency loss 380 274 1,485 2,521 Interest expense, net 517 526 1,467 1,727 Stock-based compensation expense 2,346 2,526 7,143 7,635 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 25 - 67 (5,178) Income taxes 194 165 807 673 Other adjustments - - 1,142 - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,103 $ (649) $ 867 $ (4,382)

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.