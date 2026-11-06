DJ Official List Live

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Live 06-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Legal & General UCITS ETF PLC L&G Emerging Markets Quality Dividends UCITS ETF - USD Open-ended Distributing (M) ETF Shares of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000BP0WXXX -- companies Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441472XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441468XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 06/11/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441466XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Structured Notes (Reverse) linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 01 Debt and /11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of debt-like XS3431418XXX -- GBP1.00 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 448732 EQS News ID: 2429526 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 06, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)