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WKN: 938456 | ISIN: US3131483063 | Ticker-Symbol: A35
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:03
175,00 Euro
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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $38.5 billion -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation ("Farmer Mac"; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A) today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Record outstanding business volume of $38.5 billion, reflecting 24% growth year-over-year
  • Provided $2.7 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
  • Net interest income grew 18% year-over-year to $115.9 million
  • Net effective spread[1] increased 16% from the prior-year period to $113.9 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $54.9 million, or $5.03 per diluted share
  • Strong core earnings1 of $52.6 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, reflecting 6% and 7% growth year-over-year, respectively
  • Total core capital of $1.9 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 12.9% as of September 30, 2026
  • Acquired servicing rights associated with approximately $1.4 billion of Farm & Ranch loans, including loans we own and loans serviced for others

"Farmer Mac delivered record third quarter results, with outstanding business volume and year-to-date revenue and core earnings reaching new all-time highs," said Zachary Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved these results in a market environment characterized by greater uncertainty and increasingly challenging conditions. Farmer Mac's ability to successfully navigate these market dynamics while continuing to serve as a reliable source of secondary market liquidity reflects our mission focus, the strength of our team, and our market position."

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Quarter Ended

September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

September 30,
2025

QoQ %

Change[2]

YoY %

Change 2

Outstanding Business Volume

$38,476

$37,197

$31,119

3 %

24 %

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$116

$118

$98

(2) %

18 %

Net Effective Spread

(Non-GAAP)

$114

$117

$98

(3) %

16 %

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$5.03

$5.41

$4.44

(7) %

13 %

Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP)

$4.82

$5.40

$4.52

(11) %

7 %

















1Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measure

2Percentage changes may not compute directly as shown due to rounding of amounts presented above

"Our diversified portfolios, strong capital position, and disciplined approach to underwriting and risk management allow us to reliably support rural America through market and economic cycles," Mr. Carpenter continued. "While we remain mindful of the evolving conditions in the U.S. agricultural markets and the significant investment needs to support infrastructure in rural communities, we are confident in the durability of our business model and are well positioned to continue advancing our mission while delivering high-quality earnings and long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Income Statement Highlights

  • Net interest income and net effective spread increased $17.4 million and $16.1 million year-over-year, respectively. Net interest income and net effective spread decreased $2.2 million and $3.6 million quarter-over-quarter, respectively, which was primarily driven by a nonrecurring event that favorably impacted interest income during the second quarter of 2026.
  • Credit provisions primarily related to new volume growth, updated loss estimates associated with a single telecommunications credit in the Broadband Infrastructure segment, and portfolio credit migration trends.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $6.2 million year-over-year and decreased $4.0 million quarter-over-quarter. Core earnings increased $3.0 million year-over-year and decreased $6.2 million quarter-over-quarter to $52.6 million.
  • Core return on equity was 16% in the third quarter, reflecting strong margins and efficient deployment of capital.

$ in millions

Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

% of
Outstanding
Business
Volume

Segment

Business
Volume

Net Effective
Spread

YoY Volume
Growth

Agricultural Finance

63 %

Farm & Ranch

$22,286

0.94 %

22 %

Corporate AgFinance

$2,144

2.38 %

13 %

Infrastructure Finance

37 %

Power & Utilities

$8,431

0.35 %

14 %

Renewable Energy

$3,594

1.63 %

57 %

Broadband Infrastructure

$2,021

2.32 %

56 %

Third Quarter 2026 Portfolio Highlights

  • Broad-based, net portfolio growth of $1.3 billion reflective of strong customer demand across all segments.
  • Farm & Ranch portfolio grew by $297.8 million, primarily due to the acquisition of servicing rights related to approximately $280 million of loans owned by third-parties.
  • Corporate AgFinance portfolio grew modestly by $61.0 million due primarily to loan purchase activity.
  • Power & Utilities business volume increased $164.6 million, as rural electric providers invest in system upgrades and grid modernization to meet growing electrification demand.
  • Strong business volume in Renewable Energy drove net growth of $586.4 million, reflecting continued investment in new renewable generation capacity.
  • Broadband Infrastructure business volume grew $168.8 million, reflecting the continued secular growth in telecommunications, data connectivity, and digital infrastructure investment.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's third quarter 2026 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 880-3330
Telephone (International): (646) 357-8766
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/equity-investors

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for one week following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Measures

Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures" in our analysis of financial information. Non-GAAP measures represent measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: (1) "core earnings," (2) "core earnings per common share," and (3) "net effective spread," in both dollars and percentage yield. In Farmer Mac's view, these non-GAAP measures are useful alternative measures in understanding our economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. Farmer Mac's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Common Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share, which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Additionally, these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that Farmer Mac believes are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread earned between interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

Net effective spread excludes the following:

  • Interest income and interest expense associated with single-class consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties and for which we guarantee all classes of securities issued ("single-class consolidated trusts") and reclassifies that activity to guarantee and commitment fees in determining our core earnings. This reclassification reflects our view that the net interest income earned on single-class consolidated trusts is effectively a guarantee fee.
  • Fair value changes of financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on our financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.
  • The amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value.

Net effective spread includes the following:

  • Income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, we record the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations below.
  • The net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that we receive upon the inception of certain swaps. For GAAP purposes, realized gains or losses on settlements of these contracts are reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the period in which they occur. For net effective spread, these realized gains or losses are deferred and amortized as net yield adjustments over the term of the related debt, which generally ranges from 3 to 15 years.

For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per common share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for our future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect us, our sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by us and our subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in our products and the secondary market provided by us;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including lation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which we are exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in our borrowing costs relative to market indices;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises;
  • the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. The secondary market served by Farmer Mac provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



As of


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


(in thousands)

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $17,881 and $24,475, respectively)

$ 991,445


$ 931,067

Investment securities:




Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,557,363 and $13,813,551, respectively)

14,885,573


13,580,285

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

4,475,876


3,954,223

Other investments

19,442


15,871

Total Investment Securities

19,380,891


17,550,379

Loans:




Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

16,689,890


13,877,051

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

2,225,946


2,482,010

Allowance for losses

(48,325)


(37,785)

Total loans, net of allowance

18,867,511


16,321,276

Financial derivatives, at fair value

19,912


44,875

Accrued interest receivable (includes $26,284 and $40,945, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

350,365


357,155

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

56,272


57,214

Deferred tax asset, net

22,689


173

Prepaid expenses and other assets

332,301


108,018

Total Assets

$ 40,021,386


$ 35,370,157





Liabilities and Equity:




Liabilities:




Notes payable

$ 35,416,101


$ 30,822,570

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

2,115,699


2,365,435

Financial derivatives, at fair value

219,897


21,618

Accrued interest payable (includes $13,154 and $15,795, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

295,314


233,714

Guarantee and commitment obligation

54,439


54,770

Other liabilities

77,291


153,101

Total Liabilities

38,178,741


33,651,208

Commitments and Contingencies




Equity:




Preferred stock:




Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659


96,659

Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003


77,003

Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160


116,160

Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327


121,327

Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,844


96,844

Series I, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,764


-

Common stock:




Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031


1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500


500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,325,873 shares and 9,325,556 shares
outstanding, respectively

9,326


9,326

Additional paid-in capital

141,562


139,370

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax

(68,266)


13,382

Retained earnings

1,153,735


1,047,347

Total Equity

1,842,645


1,718,949

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 40,021,386


$ 35,370,157

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:








Investment securities and cash equivalents

$ 229,611


$ 216,882


$ 648,242


$ 640,515

Loans

242,881


198,459


690,471


555,262

Total interest income

472,492


415,341


1,338,713


1,195,777

Total interest expense

356,568


316,864


1,003,318


909,564

Net interest income

115,924


98,477


335,395


286,213

Provision for losses

(11,069)


(7,433)


(23,265)


(16,828)

Net interest income after provision for losses

104,855


91,044


312,130


269,385

Non-interest income/(expense):








Guarantee and commitment fees

6,123


5,021


18,039


14,316

Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives

1,515


(1,062)


2,879


(3,618)

Other income

1,692


1,482


3,949


3,958

Non-interest income

9,330


5,441


24,867


14,656

Operating expenses:








Compensation and employee benefits

20,617


17,743


65,580


53,126

General and administrative

13,150


11,052


36,003


32,669

Regulatory fees

863


1,000


2,588


3,000

Operating expenses

34,630


29,795


104,171


88,795

Income before income taxes

79,555


66,690


232,826


195,246

Income tax expense

15,344


11,687


42,541


35,755

Net income

64,211


55,003


190,285


159,491

Preferred stock dividends

(9,335)


(6,303)


(24,700)


(17,636)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 54,876


$ 48,700


$ 165,585


$ 141,855









Earnings per common share:








Basic earnings per common share

$ 5.06


$ 4.45


$ 15.26


$ 12.99

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 5.03


$ 4.44


$ 15.18


$ 12.93

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders and basic and diluted GAAP earnings per common share ("EPS") to core earnings and basic and diluted core earnings per common share ("Core EPS") are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated. Basic EPS is based on the daily weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding. Diluted EPS is based on the daily weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted to include all potentially dilutive stock appreciation rights and unvested restricted stock unit awards.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings


For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 54,876


$ 58,877


$ 48,700

Less reconciling items:






Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

1,908


184


882

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

2,250


889


(137)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities

(97)


59


(4)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value(1)

26


26


26

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(1,182)


(1,017)


(1,934)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(610)


(30)


245

Sub-total

2,295


111


(922)

Core earnings

$ 52,581


$ 58,766


$ 49,622







Composition of Core Earnings:






Revenues:






Net effective spread(2)

$ 113,886


$ 117,438


$ 97,769

Guarantee and commitment fees(3)

6,998


7,044


6,132

Other(4)

1,849


742


1,185

Total revenues

122,733


125,224


105,086







Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):






Provision for losses

11,069


7,369


7,433

Other credit related expense/(income)

385


-


-

Total credit related expense/(income)

11,454


7,369


7,433







Operating expenses (GAAP):






Compensation and employee benefits

20,617


23,706


17,743

General and administrative

13,150


11,591


11,052

Regulatory fees

863


862


1,000

Total operating expenses

34,630


36,159


29,795







Net earnings

76,649


81,696


67,858

Income tax expense(5)

14,733


14,856


11,933

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

9,335


8,074


6,303

Core earnings

$ 52,581


$ 58,766


$ 49,622







Core earnings per share:






Basic

$ 4.84


$ 5.42


$ 4.54

Diluted

$ 4.82


$ 5.40


$ 4.52



(1)

Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.

(2)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(3)

Includes net interest income of $0.8 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.

(4)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(5)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 165,585


$ 141,855

Less reconciling items:




Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes

1,413


(2,330)

Gains on hedging activities due to fair
value changes

3,501


3,671

Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities

15


(60)

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value(1)

96


79

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
financial derivatives

(1,864)


(2,749)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(664)


291

Sub-total

2,497


(1,098)

Core earnings

$ 163,088


$ 142,953





Composition of Core Earnings:




Revenues:




Net effective spread(2)

$ 333,323


$ 281,652

Guarantee and commitment fees(3)

20,757


17,494

Other(4)

3,776


3,242

Total revenues

357,856


302,388





Credit related expense (GAAP):




Provision for losses

23,265


16,828

Other credit related expense/(income)

755


129

Total credit related expense

24,020


16,957





Operating expenses (GAAP):




Compensation and employee benefits

65,580


53,126

General and administrative

36,003


32,669

Regulatory fees

2,588


3,000

Total operating expenses

104,171


88,795





Net earnings

229,665


196,636

Income tax expense(5)

41,877


36,047

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

24,700


17,636

Core earnings

$ 163,088


$ 142,953





Core EPS:




Basic

$ 15.03


$ 13.09

Diluted

$ 14.96


$ 13.03



(1)

Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.

(2)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(3)

Includes net interest income of $2.7 million and $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.

(4)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(5)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic EPS to Core Earnings - Basic EPS


For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$ 5.06


$ 5.43


$ 4.45


$ 15.26


$ 12.99

Less reconciling items:










Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes

0.18


0.02


0.08


0.13


(0.21)

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair
value changes

0.21


0.07


(0.01)


0.32


0.33

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities

(0.01)


0.01


-


-


(0.01)

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value

-


-


-


0.01


0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
financial derivatives

(0.10)


(0.09)


(0.18)


(0.17)


(0.25)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.06)


-


0.02


(0.06)


0.03

Sub-total

0.22


0.01


(0.09)


0.23


(0.10)

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$ 4.84


$ 5.42


$ 4.54


$ 15.03


$ 13.09











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
Core Earnings)

10,853


10,849


10,934


10,849


10,921

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Core Earnings - Diluted EPS


For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$ 5.03


$ 5.41


$ 4.44


$ 15.18


$ 12.93

Less reconciling items:










Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes

0.17


0.02


0.08


0.13


(0.21)

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair
value changes

0.21


0.07


(0.01)


0.32


0.33

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities

(0.01)


0.01


-


-


(0.01)

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value

-


-


-


0.01


0.01

Net effects of terminations or net settlements
on financial derivatives

(0.10)


(0.09)


(0.17)


(0.17)


(0.25)

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.06)


-


0.02


(0.07)


0.03

Sub-total

0.21


0.01


(0.08)


0.22


(0.10)

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$ 4.82


$ 5.40


$ 4.52


$ 14.96


$ 13.03











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
Core Earnings)

10,909


10,882


10,972


10,905


10,973

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread


For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income

$ 115,924


1.16 %


$ 118,075


1.24 %


$ 98,477


1.18 %


$ 335,395


1.18 %


$ 286,213


1.17 %

Net effects of consolidated
trusts

(779)


0.01 %


(1,023)


0.02 %


(1,102)


0.02 %


(2,732)


0.01 %


(3,100)


0.02 %

Expense related to
undesignated financial
derivatives

315


- %


556


- %


(707)


(0.01) %


1,840


0.01 %


(597)


- %

Amortization of
premiums/discounts on assets
consolidated at fair value

(24)


- %


(24)


- %


(23)


- %


(89)


- %


(69)


- %

Amortization of losses due to
terminations or net settlements
on financial derivatives

700


0.01 %


743


0.01 %


987


0.01 %


2,410


0.01 %


2,876


0.01 %

Fair value changes on fair
value hedge relationships

(2,250)


(0.02) %


(889)


(0.01) %


137


- %


(3,501)


(0.02) %


(3,671)


(0.01) %

Net effective spread

$ 113,886


1.16 %


$ 117,438


1.26 %


$ 97,769


1.20 %


$ 333,323


1.19 %


$ 281,652


1.19 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Agricultural Finance


Infrastructure Finance


Treasury




Farm &
Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance


Power &

Utilities


Broadband
Infrastructure


Renewable
Energy


Funding


Investments


Total


(in thousands)

Interest income

$ 198,694


$ 28,469


$ 79,943


$ 19,735


$ 39,124


$ 20,481


$ 86,046


$ 472,492

Interest (expense)/benefit(1)

(158,086)


(17,541)


(73,053)


(12,588)


(28,010)


17,807


(85,097)


(356,568)

Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3)

(778)


-


(25)


-


-


(1,235)


-


(2,038)

Net effective spread

39,830


10,928


6,865


7,147


11,114


37,053


949


113,886

Guarantee and commitment fees(3)

4,782


252


195


1,088


681


-


-


6,998

Other income/(expense)

1,520


44


-


-


(100)


-


-


1,464

Provision for losses

(430)


(1,385)


(219)


(7,027)


(2,008)


-


-


(11,069)

Operating expenses(1)

(7,838)


(2,487)


(1,228)


(1,813)


(2,084)


(2,888)


(993)


(19,331)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(7,951)


(1,544)


(1,179)


128


(1,597)


(7,175)


9


(19,309)

Segment core earnings

$ 29,913


$ 5,808


$ 4,434


$ (477)


$ 6,006


$ 26,990


$ (35)


$ 72,639

















Reconciliation to net income:
















Net effects of derivatives and
trading securities















$ 2,879

Unallocated (expenses)/income















(15,272)

Income tax effect related to
reconciling items















3,965

Net income















$ 64,211

















Total Assets:
















Total on- and off-balance sheet
segment assets at principal balance

$ 22,285,578


$ 2,143,737


$ 8,431,244


$ 2,020,729


$ 3,594,450


$ -


$ -


$ 38,475,738

Off-balance sheet assets under
management















(6,525,042)

Unallocated assets















8,070,690

Total assets on the Consolidated
Balance Sheets















$ 40,021,386



(1)

The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Executive Officer who is Farmer Mac's Chief Operating Decision Maker.

(2)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships.

(3)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



As of September 30, 2026


As of December 31, 2025



(in thousands)

Agricultural Finance:





Farm & Ranch:





Loans and other securities


$ 9,546,418


$ 8,492,788

AgVantage Securities


5,670,000


4,270,000

USDA Securities


2,557,882


2,443,432

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


3,879,886


3,977,136

Loans serviced for others


631,392


381,560

Total Farm & Ranch


$ 22,285,578


$ 19,564,916

Corporate AgFinance:





Loans and other securities


$ 1,526,246


$ 1,460,691

AgVantage Securities


326,802


190,977

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


290,689


298,868

Total Corporate AgFinance


$ 2,143,737


$ 1,950,536

Total Agricultural Finance


$ 24,429,315


$ 21,515,452

Infrastructure Finance:





Power & Utilities:





Loans and other securities


$ 4,234,230


$ 3,548,523

AgVantage Securities


3,863,702


3,967,154

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


333,312


344,945

Total Power & Utilities


$ 8,431,244


$ 7,860,622

Broadband Infrastructure:





Loans and other securities


$ 1,282,466


$ 1,009,890

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


738,263


522,316

Total Broadband Infrastructure


$ 2,020,729


$ 1,532,206

Renewable Energy:





Loans and other securities


$ 2,942,950


$ 2,202,668

Unfunded commitments & guarantees


651,500


240,621

Total Renewable Energy


$ 3,594,450


$ 2,443,289

Total Infrastructure Finance


$ 14,046,423


$ 11,836,117

Total


$ 38,475,738


$ 33,351,569

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:


Net Effective Spread


Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury



Farm &
Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance

Power &
Utilities

Broadband
Infrastructure

Renewable
Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective
Spread


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:
















September 30, 2026

$ 39,830


$ 10,928


$ 6,865


$ 7,147


$ 11,114


$ 37,053


$ 949


$ 113,886


0.94 %


2.38 %


0.35 %


2.32 %


1.63 %


0.38 %


0.04 %


1.16 %

June 30, 2026

40,063


16,769


6,962


6,578


10,773


35,229


1,064


117,438


1.01 %


3.76 %


0.36 %


2.30 %


1.72 %


0.38 %


0.05 %


1.26 %

March 31, 2026

37,673


8,939


6,491


5,828


9,079


32,647


1,342


101,999


1.03 %


2.05 %


0.35 %


2.27 %


1.59 %


0.37 %


0.07 %


1.16 %

December 31, 2025

36,180


8,601


6,159


5,610


8,995


33,694


2,150


101,389


1.06 %


2.07 %


0.34 %


2.42 %


1.74 %


0.41 %


0.11 %


1.22 %

September 30, 2025

34,840


9,047


5,910


4,379


7,730


34,777


1,086


97,769


1.04 %


2.16 %


0.34 %


2.30 %


1.75 %


0.43 %


0.05 %


1.20 %

June 30, 2025

35,710


8,609


5,636


3,932


6,227


31,668


2,111


93,893


1.07 %


2.07 %


0.33 %


2.24 %


1.68 %


0.40 %


0.11 %


1.19 %

March 31, 2025

33,885


8,640


5,329


3,566


5,112


31,604


1,854


89,990


1.01 %


2.09 %


0.32 %


2.27 %


1.55 %


0.41 %


0.10 %


1.17 %

December 31, 2024

32,556


7,891


5,059


3,414


4,859


31,242


2,507


87,528


0.96 %


1.95 %


0.32 %


2.34 %


1.76 %


0.42 %


0.15 %


1.16 %

September 30, 2024

35,755


6,397


4,785


2,794


3,810


30,912


943


85,396


1.05 %


1.56 %


0.30 %


2.21 %


1.78 %


0.42 %


0.05 %


1.16 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands):


Core Earnings by Quarter Ended


September 2026


June 2026


March 2026


December 2025


September 2025


June 2025


March 2025


December 2024


September 2024

Revenues:


















Net effective spread

$ 113,886


$ 117,438


$ 101,999


$ 101,389


$ 97,769


$ 93,893


$ 89,990


$ 87,528


$ 85,396

Guarantee and commitment fees

6,998


7,044


6,715


6,298


6,132


5,874


5,488


5,086


4,997

Other

1,849


742


1,185


224


1,185


742


1,315


(491)


1,133

Total revenues

122,733


125,224


109,899


107,911


105,086


100,509


96,793


92,123


91,526



















Credit related expense/(income):


















Provision for/(release of) losses

11,069


7,369


4,827


16,085


7,433


7,812


1,583


3,872


3,258

Other credit related expense/(income)

385


-


370


1,168


-


61


68


-


196

Total credit related expense/(income)

11,454


7,369


5,197


17,253


7,433


7,873


1,651


3,872


3,454



















Operating expenses:


















Compensation and employee benefits

20,617


23,706


21,257


18,199


17,743


17,631


17,752


15,641


15,237

General and administrative

13,150


11,591


11,262


11,944


11,052


10,859


10,758


12,452


8,625

Regulatory fees

863


862


863


863


1,000


1,000


1,000


1,000


725

Total operating expenses

34,630


36,159


33,382


31,006


29,795


29,490


29,510


29,093


24,587



















Net earnings

76,649


81,696


71,320


59,652


67,858


63,146


65,632


59,158


63,485

Income tax expense

14,733


14,856


12,288


12,370


11,933


10,114


14,000


9,938


12,681

Preferred stock dividends

9,335


8,074


7,291


7,286


6,303


5,667


5,666


5,666


5,897

Core earnings

$ 52,581


$ 58,766


$ 51,741


$ 39,996


$ 49,622


$ 47,365


$ 45,966


$ 43,554


$ 44,907



















Reconciling items:


















Gains/(losses) on undesignated
financial derivatives due to fair value
changes

$ 1,908


$ 184


$ (679)


$ 447


$ 882


$ (639)


$ (2,573)


$ 3,084


$ (1,064)

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities
due to fair value changes

2,250


889


362


3,107


(137)


2,709


1,099


5,737


205

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading
assets

(97)


59


53


(66)


(4)


(65)


9


(83)


99

Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred
gains on assets consolidated at fair
value

26


26


44


24


26


25


28


(39)


27

Net effects of terminations or net
settlements on financial derivatives

(1,182)


(1,017)


335


(2,699)


(1,934)


255


(1,070)


534


(503)

Issuance costs on the retirement of
preferred stock

-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


(1,619)

Income tax effect related to
reconciling items

(610)


(30)


(24)


(171)


245


(480)


526


(1,939)


260

Net income attributable to common
stockholders

$ 54,876


$ 58,877


$ 51,832


$ 40,638


$ 48,700


$ 49,170


$ 43,985


$ 50,848


$ 42,312

SOURCE Farmer Mac

© 2026 PR Newswire
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