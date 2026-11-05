Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $38.5 billion -
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation ("Farmer Mac"; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A) today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Record outstanding business volume of $38.5 billion, reflecting 24% growth year-over-year
- Provided $2.7 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
- Net interest income grew 18% year-over-year to $115.9 million
- Net effective spread[1] increased 16% from the prior-year period to $113.9 million
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $54.9 million, or $5.03 per diluted share
- Strong core earnings1 of $52.6 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, reflecting 6% and 7% growth year-over-year, respectively
- Total core capital of $1.9 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 12.9% as of September 30, 2026
- Acquired servicing rights associated with approximately $1.4 billion of Farm & Ranch loans, including loans we own and loans serviced for others
"Farmer Mac delivered record third quarter results, with outstanding business volume and year-to-date revenue and core earnings reaching new all-time highs," said Zachary Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved these results in a market environment characterized by greater uncertainty and increasingly challenging conditions. Farmer Mac's ability to successfully navigate these market dynamics while continuing to serve as a reliable source of secondary market liquidity reflects our mission focus, the strength of our team, and our market position."
$ in millions, except per share amounts
Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
QoQ %
Change[2]
YoY %
Change 2
Outstanding Business Volume
$38,476
$37,197
$31,119
3 %
24 %
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$116
$118
$98
(2) %
18 %
Net Effective Spread
(Non-GAAP)
$114
$117
$98
(3) %
16 %
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$5.03
$5.41
$4.44
(7) %
13 %
Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP)
$4.82
$5.40
$4.52
(11) %
7 %
1Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measure
2Percentage changes may not compute directly as shown due to rounding of amounts presented above
"Our diversified portfolios, strong capital position, and disciplined approach to underwriting and risk management allow us to reliably support rural America through market and economic cycles," Mr. Carpenter continued. "While we remain mindful of the evolving conditions in the U.S. agricultural markets and the significant investment needs to support infrastructure in rural communities, we are confident in the durability of our business model and are well positioned to continue advancing our mission while delivering high-quality earnings and long-term value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2026 Income Statement Highlights
- Net interest income and net effective spread increased $17.4 million and $16.1 million year-over-year, respectively. Net interest income and net effective spread decreased $2.2 million and $3.6 million quarter-over-quarter, respectively, which was primarily driven by a nonrecurring event that favorably impacted interest income during the second quarter of 2026.
- Credit provisions primarily related to new volume growth, updated loss estimates associated with a single telecommunications credit in the Broadband Infrastructure segment, and portfolio credit migration trends.
- Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $6.2 million year-over-year and decreased $4.0 million quarter-over-quarter. Core earnings increased $3.0 million year-over-year and decreased $6.2 million quarter-over-quarter to $52.6 million.
- Core return on equity was 16% in the third quarter, reflecting strong margins and efficient deployment of capital.
$ in millions
Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
% of
Segment
Business
Net Effective
YoY Volume
Agricultural Finance
63 %
Farm & Ranch
$22,286
0.94 %
22 %
Corporate AgFinance
$2,144
2.38 %
13 %
Infrastructure Finance
37 %
Power & Utilities
$8,431
0.35 %
14 %
Renewable Energy
$3,594
1.63 %
57 %
Broadband Infrastructure
$2,021
2.32 %
56 %
Third Quarter 2026 Portfolio Highlights
- Broad-based, net portfolio growth of $1.3 billion reflective of strong customer demand across all segments.
- Farm & Ranch portfolio grew by $297.8 million, primarily due to the acquisition of servicing rights related to approximately $280 million of loans owned by third-parties.
- Corporate AgFinance portfolio grew modestly by $61.0 million due primarily to loan purchase activity.
- Power & Utilities business volume increased $164.6 million, as rural electric providers invest in system upgrades and grid modernization to meet growing electrification demand.
- Strong business volume in Renewable Energy drove net growth of $586.4 million, reflecting continued investment in new renewable generation capacity.
- Broadband Infrastructure business volume grew $168.8 million, reflecting the continued secular growth in telecommunications, data connectivity, and digital infrastructure investment.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's third quarter 2026 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:
Telephone (Domestic): (888) 880-3330
Telephone (International): (646) 357-8766
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/equity-investors
When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for one week following the conclusion of the call.
Use of Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Measures
Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures" in our analysis of financial information. Non-GAAP measures represent measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: (1) "core earnings," (2) "core earnings per common share," and (3) "net effective spread," in both dollars and percentage yield. In Farmer Mac's view, these non-GAAP measures are useful alternative measures in understanding our economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. Farmer Mac's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Common Share
The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share, which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Additionally, these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that Farmer Mac believes are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.
Net Effective Spread
Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread earned between interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.
Net effective spread excludes the following:
- Interest income and interest expense associated with single-class consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties and for which we guarantee all classes of securities issued ("single-class consolidated trusts") and reclassifies that activity to guarantee and commitment fees in determining our core earnings. This reclassification reflects our view that the net interest income earned on single-class consolidated trusts is effectively a guarantee fee.
- Fair value changes of financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on our financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.
- The amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value.
Net effective spread includes the following:
- Income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, we record the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations below.
- The net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that we receive upon the inception of certain swaps. For GAAP purposes, realized gains or losses on settlements of these contracts are reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the period in which they occur. For net effective spread, these realized gains or losses are deferred and amortized as net yield adjustments over the term of the related debt, which generally ranges from 3 to 15 years.
For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per common share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Management's expectations for our future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:
- the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
- legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect us, our sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;
- fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by us and our subsidiaries;
- the level of lender interest in our products and the secondary market provided by us;
- the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;
- the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including lation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
- the degree to which we are exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in our borrowing costs relative to market indices;
- developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises;
- the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
- other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.
Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.
About Farmer Mac
Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. The secondary market served by Farmer Mac provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
(in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $17,881 and $24,475, respectively)
$ 991,445
$ 931,067
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,557,363 and $13,813,551, respectively)
14,885,573
13,580,285
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
4,475,876
3,954,223
Other investments
19,442
15,871
Total Investment Securities
19,380,891
17,550,379
Loans:
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
16,689,890
13,877,051
Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost
2,225,946
2,482,010
Allowance for losses
(48,325)
(37,785)
Total loans, net of allowance
18,867,511
16,321,276
Financial derivatives, at fair value
19,912
44,875
Accrued interest receivable (includes $26,284 and $40,945, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
350,365
357,155
Guarantee and commitment fees receivable
56,272
57,214
Deferred tax asset, net
22,689
173
Prepaid expenses and other assets
332,301
108,018
Total Assets
$ 40,021,386
$ 35,370,157
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$ 35,416,101
$ 30,822,570
Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties
2,115,699
2,365,435
Financial derivatives, at fair value
219,897
21,618
Accrued interest payable (includes $13,154 and $15,795, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
295,314
233,714
Guarantee and commitment obligation
54,439
54,770
Other liabilities
77,291
153,101
Total Liabilities
38,178,741
33,651,208
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock:
Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,659
96,659
Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
77,003
77,003
Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
116,160
116,160
Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
121,327
121,327
Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,844
96,844
Series I, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,764
-
Common stock:
Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding
1,031
1,031
Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding
500
500
Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,325,873 shares and 9,325,556 shares
9,326
9,326
Additional paid-in capital
141,562
139,370
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
(68,266)
13,382
Retained earnings
1,153,735
1,047,347
Total Equity
1,842,645
1,718,949
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 40,021,386
$ 35,370,157
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Investment securities and cash equivalents
$ 229,611
$ 216,882
$ 648,242
$ 640,515
Loans
242,881
198,459
690,471
555,262
Total interest income
472,492
415,341
1,338,713
1,195,777
Total interest expense
356,568
316,864
1,003,318
909,564
Net interest income
115,924
98,477
335,395
286,213
Provision for losses
(11,069)
(7,433)
(23,265)
(16,828)
Net interest income after provision for losses
104,855
91,044
312,130
269,385
Non-interest income/(expense):
Guarantee and commitment fees
6,123
5,021
18,039
14,316
Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives
1,515
(1,062)
2,879
(3,618)
Other income
1,692
1,482
3,949
3,958
Non-interest income
9,330
5,441
24,867
14,656
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
20,617
17,743
65,580
53,126
General and administrative
13,150
11,052
36,003
32,669
Regulatory fees
863
1,000
2,588
3,000
Operating expenses
34,630
29,795
104,171
88,795
Income before income taxes
79,555
66,690
232,826
195,246
Income tax expense
15,344
11,687
42,541
35,755
Net income
64,211
55,003
190,285
159,491
Preferred stock dividends
(9,335)
(6,303)
(24,700)
(17,636)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 54,876
$ 48,700
$ 165,585
$ 141,855
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 5.06
$ 4.45
$ 15.26
$ 12.99
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 5.03
$ 4.44
$ 15.18
$ 12.93
Reconciliations
Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders and basic and diluted GAAP earnings per common share ("EPS") to core earnings and basic and diluted core earnings per common share ("Core EPS") are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated. Basic EPS is based on the daily weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding. Diluted EPS is based on the daily weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted to include all potentially dilutive stock appreciation rights and unvested restricted stock unit awards.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 54,876
$ 58,877
$ 48,700
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes
1,908
184
882
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes
2,250
889
(137)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities
(97)
59
(4)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
26
26
26
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
(1,182)
(1,017)
(1,934)
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(610)
(30)
245
Sub-total
2,295
111
(922)
Core earnings
$ 52,581
$ 58,766
$ 49,622
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(2)
$ 113,886
$ 117,438
$ 97,769
Guarantee and commitment fees(3)
6,998
7,044
6,132
Other(4)
1,849
742
1,185
Total revenues
122,733
125,224
105,086
Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):
Provision for losses
11,069
7,369
7,433
Other credit related expense/(income)
385
-
-
Total credit related expense/(income)
11,454
7,369
7,433
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
20,617
23,706
17,743
General and administrative
13,150
11,591
11,052
Regulatory fees
863
862
1,000
Total operating expenses
34,630
36,159
29,795
Net earnings
76,649
81,696
67,858
Income tax expense(5)
14,733
14,856
11,933
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
9,335
8,074
6,303
Core earnings
$ 52,581
$ 58,766
$ 49,622
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 4.84
$ 5.42
$ 4.54
Diluted
$ 4.82
$ 5.40
$ 4.52
(1)
Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.
(2)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(3)
Includes net interest income of $0.8 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.
(4)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(5)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 165,585
$ 141,855
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
1,413
(2,330)
Gains on hedging activities due to fair
3,501
3,671
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities
15
(60)
Net effects of amortization of
96
79
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
(1,864)
(2,749)
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(664)
291
Sub-total
2,497
(1,098)
Core earnings
$ 163,088
$ 142,953
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(2)
$ 333,323
$ 281,652
Guarantee and commitment fees(3)
20,757
17,494
Other(4)
3,776
3,242
Total revenues
357,856
302,388
Credit related expense (GAAP):
Provision for losses
23,265
16,828
Other credit related expense/(income)
755
129
Total credit related expense
24,020
16,957
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
65,580
53,126
General and administrative
36,003
32,669
Regulatory fees
2,588
3,000
Total operating expenses
104,171
88,795
Net earnings
229,665
196,636
Income tax expense(5)
41,877
36,047
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
24,700
17,636
Core earnings
$ 163,088
$ 142,953
Core EPS:
Basic
$ 15.03
$ 13.09
Diluted
$ 14.96
$ 13.03
(1)
Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction.
(2)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(3)
Includes net interest income of $2.7 million and $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees.
(4)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(5)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP Basic EPS to Core Earnings - Basic EPS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Basic EPS
$ 5.06
$ 5.43
$ 4.45
$ 15.26
$ 12.99
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
0.18
0.02
0.08
0.13
(0.21)
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair
0.21
0.07
(0.01)
0.32
0.33
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities
(0.01)
0.01
-
-
(0.01)
Net effects of amortization of
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
(0.10)
(0.09)
(0.18)
(0.17)
(0.25)
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.06)
-
0.02
(0.06)
0.03
Sub-total
0.22
0.01
(0.09)
0.23
(0.10)
Core Earnings - Basic EPS
$ 4.84
$ 5.42
$ 4.54
$ 15.03
$ 13.09
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
10,853
10,849
10,934
10,849
10,921
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Core Earnings - Diluted EPS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Diluted EPS
$ 5.03
$ 5.41
$ 4.44
$ 15.18
$ 12.93
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
0.17
0.02
0.08
0.13
(0.21)
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair
0.21
0.07
(0.01)
0.32
0.33
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities
(0.01)
0.01
-
-
(0.01)
Net effects of amortization of
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
Net effects of terminations or net settlements
(0.10)
(0.09)
(0.17)
(0.17)
(0.25)
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.06)
-
0.02
(0.07)
0.03
Sub-total
0.21
0.01
(0.08)
0.22
(0.10)
Core Earnings - Diluted EPS
$ 4.82
$ 5.40
$ 4.52
$ 14.96
$ 13.03
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
10,909
10,882
10,972
10,905
10,973
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
Net interest income
$ 115,924
1.16 %
$ 118,075
1.24 %
$ 98,477
1.18 %
$ 335,395
1.18 %
$ 286,213
1.17 %
Net effects of consolidated
(779)
0.01 %
(1,023)
0.02 %
(1,102)
0.02 %
(2,732)
0.01 %
(3,100)
0.02 %
Expense related to
315
- %
556
- %
(707)
(0.01) %
1,840
0.01 %
(597)
- %
Amortization of
(24)
- %
(24)
- %
(23)
- %
(89)
- %
(69)
- %
Amortization of losses due to
700
0.01 %
743
0.01 %
987
0.01 %
2,410
0.01 %
2,876
0.01 %
Fair value changes on fair
(2,250)
(0.02) %
(889)
(0.01) %
137
- %
(3,501)
(0.02) %
(3,671)
(0.01) %
Net effective spread
$ 113,886
1.16 %
$ 117,438
1.26 %
$ 97,769
1.20 %
$ 333,323
1.19 %
$ 281,652
1.19 %
The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026:
Core Earnings by Business Segment
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Agricultural Finance
Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm &
Corporate
Power &
Utilities
Broadband
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Total
(in thousands)
Interest income
$ 198,694
$ 28,469
$ 79,943
$ 19,735
$ 39,124
$ 20,481
$ 86,046
$ 472,492
Interest (expense)/benefit(1)
(158,086)
(17,541)
(73,053)
(12,588)
(28,010)
17,807
(85,097)
(356,568)
Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3)
(778)
-
(25)
-
-
(1,235)
-
(2,038)
Net effective spread
39,830
10,928
6,865
7,147
11,114
37,053
949
113,886
Guarantee and commitment fees(3)
4,782
252
195
1,088
681
-
-
6,998
Other income/(expense)
1,520
44
-
-
(100)
-
-
1,464
Provision for losses
(430)
(1,385)
(219)
(7,027)
(2,008)
-
-
(11,069)
Operating expenses(1)
(7,838)
(2,487)
(1,228)
(1,813)
(2,084)
(2,888)
(993)
(19,331)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(7,951)
(1,544)
(1,179)
128
(1,597)
(7,175)
9
(19,309)
Segment core earnings
$ 29,913
$ 5,808
$ 4,434
$ (477)
$ 6,006
$ 26,990
$ (35)
$ 72,639
Reconciliation to net income:
Net effects of derivatives and
$ 2,879
Unallocated (expenses)/income
(15,272)
Income tax effect related to
3,965
Net income
$ 64,211
Total Assets:
Total on- and off-balance sheet
$ 22,285,578
$ 2,143,737
$ 8,431,244
$ 2,020,729
$ 3,594,450
$ -
$ -
$ 38,475,738
Off-balance sheet assets under
(6,525,042)
Unallocated assets
8,070,690
Total assets on the Consolidated
$ 40,021,386
(1)
The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Executive Officer who is Farmer Mac's Chief Operating Decision Maker.
(2)
Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships.
(3)
Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:
Outstanding Business Volume
As of September 30, 2026
As of December 31, 2025
(in thousands)
Agricultural Finance:
Farm & Ranch:
Loans and other securities
$ 9,546,418
$ 8,492,788
AgVantage Securities
5,670,000
4,270,000
USDA Securities
2,557,882
2,443,432
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
3,879,886
3,977,136
Loans serviced for others
631,392
381,560
Total Farm & Ranch
$ 22,285,578
$ 19,564,916
Corporate AgFinance:
Loans and other securities
$ 1,526,246
$ 1,460,691
AgVantage Securities
326,802
190,977
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
290,689
298,868
Total Corporate AgFinance
$ 2,143,737
$ 1,950,536
Total Agricultural Finance
$ 24,429,315
$ 21,515,452
Infrastructure Finance:
Power & Utilities:
Loans and other securities
$ 4,234,230
$ 3,548,523
AgVantage Securities
3,863,702
3,967,154
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
333,312
344,945
Total Power & Utilities
$ 8,431,244
$ 7,860,622
Broadband Infrastructure:
Loans and other securities
$ 1,282,466
$ 1,009,890
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
738,263
522,316
Total Broadband Infrastructure
$ 2,020,729
$ 1,532,206
Renewable Energy:
Loans and other securities
$ 2,942,950
$ 2,202,668
Unfunded commitments & guarantees
651,500
240,621
Total Renewable Energy
$ 3,594,450
$ 2,443,289
Total Infrastructure Finance
$ 14,046,423
$ 11,836,117
Total
$ 38,475,738
$ 33,351,569
The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:
Net Effective Spread
Agricultural Finance
Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm &
Corporate
Power &
Broadband
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Net Effective
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
For the quarter ended:
September 30, 2026
$ 39,830
$ 10,928
$ 6,865
$ 7,147
$ 11,114
$ 37,053
$ 949
$ 113,886
0.94 %
2.38 %
0.35 %
2.32 %
1.63 %
0.38 %
0.04 %
1.16 %
June 30, 2026
40,063
16,769
6,962
6,578
10,773
35,229
1,064
117,438
1.01 %
3.76 %
0.36 %
2.30 %
1.72 %
0.38 %
0.05 %
1.26 %
March 31, 2026
37,673
8,939
6,491
5,828
9,079
32,647
1,342
101,999
1.03 %
2.05 %
0.35 %
2.27 %
1.59 %
0.37 %
0.07 %
1.16 %
December 31, 2025
36,180
8,601
6,159
5,610
8,995
33,694
2,150
101,389
1.06 %
2.07 %
0.34 %
2.42 %
1.74 %
0.41 %
0.11 %
1.22 %
September 30, 2025
34,840
9,047
5,910
4,379
7,730
34,777
1,086
97,769
1.04 %
2.16 %
0.34 %
2.30 %
1.75 %
0.43 %
0.05 %
1.20 %
June 30, 2025
35,710
8,609
5,636
3,932
6,227
31,668
2,111
93,893
1.07 %
2.07 %
0.33 %
2.24 %
1.68 %
0.40 %
0.11 %
1.19 %
March 31, 2025
33,885
8,640
5,329
3,566
5,112
31,604
1,854
89,990
1.01 %
2.09 %
0.32 %
2.27 %
1.55 %
0.41 %
0.10 %
1.17 %
December 31, 2024
32,556
7,891
5,059
3,414
4,859
31,242
2,507
87,528
0.96 %
1.95 %
0.32 %
2.34 %
1.76 %
0.42 %
0.15 %
1.16 %
September 30, 2024
35,755
6,397
4,785
2,794
3,810
30,912
943
85,396
1.05 %
1.56 %
0.30 %
2.21 %
1.78 %
0.42 %
0.05 %
1.16 %
The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands):
Core Earnings by Quarter Ended
September 2026
June 2026
March 2026
December 2025
September 2025
June 2025
March 2025
December 2024
September 2024
Revenues:
Net effective spread
$ 113,886
$ 117,438
$ 101,999
$ 101,389
$ 97,769
$ 93,893
$ 89,990
$ 87,528
$ 85,396
Guarantee and commitment fees
6,998
7,044
6,715
6,298
6,132
5,874
5,488
5,086
4,997
Other
1,849
742
1,185
224
1,185
742
1,315
(491)
1,133
Total revenues
122,733
125,224
109,899
107,911
105,086
100,509
96,793
92,123
91,526
Credit related expense/(income):
Provision for/(release of) losses
11,069
7,369
4,827
16,085
7,433
7,812
1,583
3,872
3,258
Other credit related expense/(income)
385
-
370
1,168
-
61
68
-
196
Total credit related expense/(income)
11,454
7,369
5,197
17,253
7,433
7,873
1,651
3,872
3,454
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
20,617
23,706
21,257
18,199
17,743
17,631
17,752
15,641
15,237
General and administrative
13,150
11,591
11,262
11,944
11,052
10,859
10,758
12,452
8,625
Regulatory fees
863
862
863
863
1,000
1,000
1,000
1,000
725
Total operating expenses
34,630
36,159
33,382
31,006
29,795
29,490
29,510
29,093
24,587
Net earnings
76,649
81,696
71,320
59,652
67,858
63,146
65,632
59,158
63,485
Income tax expense
14,733
14,856
12,288
12,370
11,933
10,114
14,000
9,938
12,681
Preferred stock dividends
9,335
8,074
7,291
7,286
6,303
5,667
5,666
5,666
5,897
Core earnings
$ 52,581
$ 58,766
$ 51,741
$ 39,996
$ 49,622
$ 47,365
$ 45,966
$ 43,554
$ 44,907
Reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated
$ 1,908
$ 184
$ (679)
$ 447
$ 882
$ (639)
$ (2,573)
$ 3,084
$ (1,064)
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities
2,250
889
362
3,107
(137)
2,709
1,099
5,737
205
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading
(97)
59
53
(66)
(4)
(65)
9
(83)
99
Net effects of amortization of
26
26
44
24
26
25
28
(39)
27
Net effects of terminations or net
(1,182)
(1,017)
335
(2,699)
(1,934)
255
(1,070)
534
(503)
Issuance costs on the retirement of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,619)
Income tax effect related to
(610)
(30)
(24)
(171)
245
(480)
526
(1,939)
260
Net income attributable to common
$ 54,876
$ 58,877
$ 51,832
$ 40,638
$ 48,700
$ 49,170
$ 43,985
$ 50,848
$ 42,312
SOURCE Farmer Mac