Farmer Mac Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $38.5 billion -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation ("Farmer Mac"; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A) today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Record outstanding business volume of $38.5 billion, reflecting 24% growth year-over-year

Provided $2.7 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 18% year-over-year to $115.9 million

Net effective spread[1] increased 16% from the prior-year period to $113.9 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $54.9 million, or $5.03 per diluted share

Strong core earnings 1 of $52.6 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, reflecting 6% and 7% growth year-over-year, respectively

of $52.6 million, or $4.82 per diluted share, reflecting 6% and 7% growth year-over-year, respectively Total core capital of $1.9 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 12.9% as of September 30, 2026

Acquired servicing rights associated with approximately $1.4 billion of Farm & Ranch loans, including loans we own and loans serviced for others

"Farmer Mac delivered record third quarter results, with outstanding business volume and year-to-date revenue and core earnings reaching new all-time highs," said Zachary Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved these results in a market environment characterized by greater uncertainty and increasingly challenging conditions. Farmer Mac's ability to successfully navigate these market dynamics while continuing to serve as a reliable source of secondary market liquidity reflects our mission focus, the strength of our team, and our market position."

$ in millions, except per share amounts Quarter Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 QoQ % Change[2] YoY % Change 2 Outstanding Business Volume $38,476 $37,197 $31,119 3 % 24 % Net Interest Income (GAAP) $116 $118 $98 (2) % 18 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $114 $117 $98 (3) % 16 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $5.03 $5.41 $4.44 (7) % 13 % Diluted Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.82 $5.40 $4.52 (11) % 7 %

































1Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measure 2Percentage changes may not compute directly as shown due to rounding of amounts presented above

"Our diversified portfolios, strong capital position, and disciplined approach to underwriting and risk management allow us to reliably support rural America through market and economic cycles," Mr. Carpenter continued. "While we remain mindful of the evolving conditions in the U.S. agricultural markets and the significant investment needs to support infrastructure in rural communities, we are confident in the durability of our business model and are well positioned to continue advancing our mission while delivering high-quality earnings and long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income and net effective spread increased $17.4 million and $16.1 million year-over-year, respectively. Net interest income and net effective spread decreased $2.2 million and $3.6 million quarter-over-quarter, respectively, which was primarily driven by a nonrecurring event that favorably impacted interest income during the second quarter of 2026.

Credit provisions primarily related to new volume growth, updated loss estimates associated with a single telecommunications credit in the Broadband Infrastructure segment, and portfolio credit migration trends.

Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $6.2 million year-over-year and decreased $4.0 million quarter-over-quarter. Core earnings increased $3.0 million year-over-year and decreased $6.2 million quarter-over-quarter to $52.6 million.

Core return on equity was 16% in the third quarter, reflecting strong margins and efficient deployment of capital.

$ in millions Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 % of

Outstanding

Business

Volume Segment Business

Volume Net Effective

Spread YoY Volume

Growth Agricultural Finance 63 % Farm & Ranch $22,286 0.94 % 22 % Corporate AgFinance $2,144 2.38 % 13 % Infrastructure Finance 37 % Power & Utilities $8,431 0.35 % 14 % Renewable Energy $3,594 1.63 % 57 % Broadband Infrastructure $2,021 2.32 % 56 %

Third Quarter 2026 Portfolio Highlights

Broad-based, net portfolio growth of $1.3 billion reflective of strong customer demand across all segments.

Farm & Ranch portfolio grew by $297.8 million, primarily due to the acquisition of servicing rights related to approximately $280 million of loans owned by third-parties.

Corporate AgFinance portfolio grew modestly by $61.0 million due primarily to loan purchase activity.

Power & Utilities business volume increased $164.6 million, as rural electric providers invest in system upgrades and grid modernization to meet growing electrification demand.

Strong business volume in Renewable Energy drove net growth of $586.4 million, reflecting continued investment in new renewable generation capacity.

Broadband Infrastructure business volume grew $168.8 million, reflecting the continued secular growth in telecommunications, data connectivity, and digital infrastructure investment.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's third quarter 2026 financial results will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (888) 880-3330

Telephone (International): (646) 357-8766

Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/equity-investors

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for one week following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Measures

Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures" in our analysis of financial information. Non-GAAP measures represent measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: (1) "core earnings," (2) "core earnings per common share," and (3) "net effective spread," in both dollars and percentage yield. In Farmer Mac's view, these non-GAAP measures are useful alternative measures in understanding our economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. Farmer Mac's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Common Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share, which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share, which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Additionally, these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that Farmer Mac believes are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread earned between interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

Net effective spread excludes the following:

Interest income and interest expense associated with single-class consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties and for which we guarantee all classes of securities issued ("single-class consolidated trusts") and reclassifies that activity to guarantee and commitment fees in determining our core earnings. This reclassification reflects our view that the net interest income earned on single-class consolidated trusts is effectively a guarantee fee.

Fair value changes of financial derivatives and corresponding financial assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on our financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

The amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value.

Net effective spread includes the following:

Income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, we record the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations below.

The net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other government-sponsored enterprises and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that we receive upon the inception of certain swaps. For GAAP purposes, realized gains or losses on settlements of these contracts are reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the period in which they occur. For net effective spread, these realized gains or losses are deferred and amortized as net yield adjustments over the term of the related debt, which generally ranges from 3 to 15 years.

For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per common share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for our future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative, regulatory, or current or future political developments that could affect us, our sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by us and our subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in our products and the secondary market provided by us;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including lation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which we are exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in our borrowing costs relative to market indices;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. The secondary market served by Farmer Mac provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $17,881 and $24,475, respectively) $ 991,445

$ 931,067 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $15,557,363 and $13,813,551, respectively) 14,885,573

13,580,285 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,475,876

3,954,223 Other investments 19,442

15,871 Total Investment Securities 19,380,891

17,550,379 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 16,689,890

13,877,051 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 2,225,946

2,482,010 Allowance for losses (48,325)

(37,785) Total loans, net of allowance 18,867,511

16,321,276 Financial derivatives, at fair value 19,912

44,875 Accrued interest receivable (includes $26,284 and $40,945, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 350,365

357,155 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 56,272

57,214 Deferred tax asset, net 22,689

173 Prepaid expenses and other assets 332,301

108,018 Total Assets $ 40,021,386

$ 35,370,157







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 35,416,101

$ 30,822,570 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 2,115,699

2,365,435 Financial derivatives, at fair value 219,897

21,618 Accrued interest payable (includes $13,154 and $15,795, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 295,314

233,714 Guarantee and commitment obligation 54,439

54,770 Other liabilities 77,291

153,101 Total Liabilities 38,178,741

33,651,208 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Series H, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,844

96,844 Series I, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,764

- Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,325,873 shares and 9,325,556 shares

outstanding, respectively 9,326

9,326 Additional paid-in capital 141,562

139,370 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (68,266)

13,382 Retained earnings 1,153,735

1,047,347 Total Equity 1,842,645

1,718,949 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 40,021,386

$ 35,370,157

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investment securities and cash equivalents $ 229,611

$ 216,882

$ 648,242

$ 640,515 Loans 242,881

198,459

690,471

555,262 Total interest income 472,492

415,341

1,338,713

1,195,777 Total interest expense 356,568

316,864

1,003,318

909,564 Net interest income 115,924

98,477

335,395

286,213 Provision for losses (11,069)

(7,433)

(23,265)

(16,828) Net interest income after provision for losses 104,855

91,044

312,130

269,385 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 6,123

5,021

18,039

14,316 Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 1,515

(1,062)

2,879

(3,618) Other income 1,692

1,482

3,949

3,958 Non-interest income 9,330

5,441

24,867

14,656 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 20,617

17,743

65,580

53,126 General and administrative 13,150

11,052

36,003

32,669 Regulatory fees 863

1,000

2,588

3,000 Operating expenses 34,630

29,795

104,171

88,795 Income before income taxes 79,555

66,690

232,826

195,246 Income tax expense 15,344

11,687

42,541

35,755 Net income 64,211

55,003

190,285

159,491 Preferred stock dividends (9,335)

(6,303)

(24,700)

(17,636) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 54,876

$ 48,700

$ 165,585

$ 141,855















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 5.06

$ 4.45

$ 15.26

$ 12.99 Diluted earnings per common share $ 5.03

$ 4.44

$ 15.18

$ 12.93

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders and basic and diluted GAAP earnings per common share ("EPS") to core earnings and basic and diluted core earnings per common share ("Core EPS") are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated. Basic EPS is based on the daily weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding. Diluted EPS is based on the daily weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted to include all potentially dilutive stock appreciation rights and unvested restricted stock unit awards.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 54,876

$ 58,877

$ 48,700 Less reconciling items:









Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 1,908

184

882 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 2,250

889

(137) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (97)

59

(4) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value(1) 26

26

26 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (1,182)

(1,017)

(1,934) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (610)

(30)

245 Sub-total 2,295

111

(922) Core earnings $ 52,581

$ 58,766

$ 49,622











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(2) $ 113,886

$ 117,438

$ 97,769 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 6,998

7,044

6,132 Other(4) 1,849

742

1,185 Total revenues 122,733

125,224

105,086











Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):









Provision for losses 11,069

7,369

7,433 Other credit related expense/(income) 385

-

- Total credit related expense/(income) 11,454

7,369

7,433











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 20,617

23,706

17,743 General and administrative 13,150

11,591

11,052 Regulatory fees 863

862

1,000 Total operating expenses 34,630

36,159

29,795











Net earnings 76,649

81,696

67,858 Income tax expense(5) 14,733

14,856

11,933 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 9,335

8,074

6,303 Core earnings $ 52,581

$ 58,766

$ 49,622











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.84

$ 5.42

$ 4.54 Diluted $ 4.82

$ 5.40

$ 4.52





(1) Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction. (2) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (3) Includes net interest income of $0.8 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees. (4) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (5) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 165,585

$ 141,855 Less reconciling items:





Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes 1,413

(2,330) Gains on hedging activities due to fair

value changes 3,501

3,671 Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities 15

(60) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value(1) 96

79 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on

financial derivatives (1,864)

(2,749) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (664)

291 Sub-total 2,497

(1,098) Core earnings $ 163,088

$ 142,953







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(2) $ 333,323

$ 281,652 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 20,757

17,494 Other(4) 3,776

3,242 Total revenues 357,856

302,388







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for losses 23,265

16,828 Other credit related expense/(income) 755

129 Total credit related expense 24,020

16,957







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 65,580

53,126 General and administrative 36,003

32,669 Regulatory fees 2,588

3,000 Total operating expenses 104,171

88,795







Net earnings 229,665

196,636 Income tax expense(5) 41,877

36,047 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 24,700

17,636 Core earnings $ 163,088

$ 142,953







Core EPS:





Basic $ 15.03

$ 13.09 Diluted $ 14.96

$ 13.03





(1) Reflects the amortization recorded during the reporting period on those assets for which the premium, discount, or deferred gain was a result of consolidation accounting rather than a cash transaction. (2) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (3) Includes net interest income of $2.7 million and $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees. (4) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to undesignated financial derivatives and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (5) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic EPS to Core Earnings - Basic EPS

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 5.06

$ 5.43

$ 4.45

$ 15.26

$ 12.99 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes 0.18

0.02

0.08

0.13

(0.21) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair

value changes 0.21

0.07

(0.01)

0.32

0.33 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

0.01

-

-

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on

financial derivatives (0.10)

(0.09)

(0.18)

(0.17)

(0.25) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.06)

-

0.02

(0.06)

0.03 Sub-total 0.22

0.01

(0.09)

0.23

(0.10) Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.84

$ 5.42

$ 4.54

$ 15.03

$ 13.09



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and

Core Earnings) 10,853

10,849

10,934

10,849

10,921

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 5.03

$ 5.41

$ 4.44

$ 15.18

$ 12.93 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes 0.17

0.02

0.08

0.13

(0.21) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair

value changes 0.21

0.07

(0.01)

0.32

0.33 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

0.01

-

-

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements

on financial derivatives (0.10)

(0.09)

(0.17)

(0.17)

(0.25) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.06)

-

0.02

(0.07)

0.03 Sub-total 0.21

0.01

(0.08)

0.22

(0.10) Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 4.82

$ 5.40

$ 4.52

$ 14.96

$ 13.03



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and

Core Earnings) 10,909

10,882

10,972

10,905

10,973

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 115,924

1.16 %

$ 118,075

1.24 %

$ 98,477

1.18 %

$ 335,395

1.18 %

$ 286,213

1.17 % Net effects of consolidated

trusts (779)

0.01 %

(1,023)

0.02 %

(1,102)

0.02 %

(2,732)

0.01 %

(3,100)

0.02 % Expense related to

undesignated financial

derivatives 315

- %

556

- %

(707)

(0.01) %

1,840

0.01 %

(597)

- % Amortization of

premiums/discounts on assets

consolidated at fair value (24)

- %

(24)

- %

(23)

- %

(89)

- %

(69)

- % Amortization of losses due to

terminations or net settlements

on financial derivatives 700

0.01 %

743

0.01 %

987

0.01 %

2,410

0.01 %

2,876

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair

value hedge relationships (2,250)

(0.02) %

(889)

(0.01) %

137

- %

(3,501)

(0.02) %

(3,671)

(0.01) % Net effective spread $ 113,886

1.16 %

$ 117,438

1.26 %

$ 97,769

1.20 %

$ 333,323

1.19 %

$ 281,652

1.19 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power & Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Total

(in thousands) Interest income $ 198,694

$ 28,469

$ 79,943

$ 19,735

$ 39,124

$ 20,481

$ 86,046

$ 472,492 Interest (expense)/benefit(1) (158,086)

(17,541)

(73,053)

(12,588)

(28,010)

17,807

(85,097)

(356,568) Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3) (778)

-

(25)

-

-

(1,235)

-

(2,038) Net effective spread 39,830

10,928

6,865

7,147

11,114

37,053

949

113,886 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 4,782

252

195

1,088

681

-

-

6,998 Other income/(expense) 1,520

44

-

-

(100)

-

-

1,464 Provision for losses (430)

(1,385)

(219)

(7,027)

(2,008)

-

-

(11,069) Operating expenses(1) (7,838)

(2,487)

(1,228)

(1,813)

(2,084)

(2,888)

(993)

(19,331) Income tax (expense)/benefit (7,951)

(1,544)

(1,179)

128

(1,597)

(7,175)

9

(19,309) Segment core earnings $ 29,913

$ 5,808

$ 4,434

$ (477)

$ 6,006

$ 26,990

$ (35)

$ 72,639































Reconciliation to net income:





























Net effects of derivatives and

trading securities



























$ 2,879 Unallocated (expenses)/income



























(15,272) Income tax effect related to

reconciling items



























3,965 Net income



























$ 64,211































Total Assets:





























Total on- and off-balance sheet

segment assets at principal balance $ 22,285,578

$ 2,143,737

$ 8,431,244

$ 2,020,729

$ 3,594,450

$ -

$ -

$ 38,475,738 Off-balance sheet assets under

management



























(6,525,042) Unallocated assets



























8,070,690 Total assets on the Consolidated

Balance Sheets



























$ 40,021,386





(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Executive Officer who is Farmer Mac's Chief Operating Decision Maker. (2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



As of September 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025



(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:







Farm & Ranch:







Loans and other securities

$ 9,546,418

$ 8,492,788 AgVantage Securities

5,670,000

4,270,000 USDA Securities

2,557,882

2,443,432 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

3,879,886

3,977,136 Loans serviced for others

631,392

381,560 Total Farm & Ranch

$ 22,285,578

$ 19,564,916 Corporate AgFinance:







Loans and other securities

$ 1,526,246

$ 1,460,691 AgVantage Securities

326,802

190,977 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

290,689

298,868 Total Corporate AgFinance

$ 2,143,737

$ 1,950,536 Total Agricultural Finance

$ 24,429,315

$ 21,515,452 Infrastructure Finance:







Power & Utilities:







Loans and other securities

$ 4,234,230

$ 3,548,523 AgVantage Securities

3,863,702

3,967,154 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

333,312

344,945 Total Power & Utilities

$ 8,431,244

$ 7,860,622 Broadband Infrastructure:







Loans and other securities

$ 1,282,466

$ 1,009,890 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

738,263

522,316 Total Broadband Infrastructure

$ 2,020,729

$ 1,532,206 Renewable Energy:







Loans and other securities

$ 2,942,950

$ 2,202,668 Unfunded commitments & guarantees

651,500

240,621 Total Renewable Energy

$ 3,594,450

$ 2,443,289 Total Infrastructure Finance

$ 14,046,423

$ 11,836,117 Total

$ 38,475,738

$ 33,351,569

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread by segment:



Net Effective Spread

Agricultural Finance Infrastructure Finance Treasury



Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance Power &

Utilities Broadband

Infrastructure Renewable

Energy Funding Investments Net Effective

Spread

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





























September 30, 2026 $ 39,830

$ 10,928

$ 6,865

$ 7,147

$ 11,114

$ 37,053

$ 949

$ 113,886

0.94 %

2.38 %

0.35 %

2.32 %

1.63 %

0.38 %

0.04 %

1.16 % June 30, 2026 40,063

16,769

6,962

6,578

10,773

35,229

1,064

117,438

1.01 %

3.76 %

0.36 %

2.30 %

1.72 %

0.38 %

0.05 %

1.26 % March 31, 2026 37,673

8,939

6,491

5,828

9,079

32,647

1,342

101,999

1.03 %

2.05 %

0.35 %

2.27 %

1.59 %

0.37 %

0.07 %

1.16 % December 31, 2025 36,180

8,601

6,159

5,610

8,995

33,694

2,150

101,389

1.06 %

2.07 %

0.34 %

2.42 %

1.74 %

0.41 %

0.11 %

1.22 % September 30, 2025 34,840

9,047

5,910

4,379

7,730

34,777

1,086

97,769

1.04 %

2.16 %

0.34 %

2.30 %

1.75 %

0.43 %

0.05 %

1.20 % June 30, 2025 35,710

8,609

5,636

3,932

6,227

31,668

2,111

93,893

1.07 %

2.07 %

0.33 %

2.24 %

1.68 %

0.40 %

0.11 %

1.19 % March 31, 2025 33,885

8,640

5,329

3,566

5,112

31,604

1,854

89,990

1.01 %

2.09 %

0.32 %

2.27 %

1.55 %

0.41 %

0.10 %

1.17 % December 31, 2024 32,556

7,891

5,059

3,414

4,859

31,242

2,507

87,528

0.96 %

1.95 %

0.32 %

2.34 %

1.76 %

0.42 %

0.15 %

1.16 % September 30, 2024 35,755

6,397

4,785

2,794

3,810

30,912

943

85,396

1.05 %

1.56 %

0.30 %

2.21 %

1.78 %

0.42 %

0.05 %

1.16 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands):



Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

September 2026

June 2026

March 2026

December 2025

September 2025

June 2025

March 2025

December 2024

September 2024 Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 113,886

$ 117,438

$ 101,999

$ 101,389

$ 97,769

$ 93,893

$ 89,990

$ 87,528

$ 85,396 Guarantee and commitment fees 6,998

7,044

6,715

6,298

6,132

5,874

5,488

5,086

4,997 Other 1,849

742

1,185

224

1,185

742

1,315

(491)

1,133 Total revenues 122,733

125,224

109,899

107,911

105,086

100,509

96,793

92,123

91,526



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 11,069

7,369

4,827

16,085

7,433

7,812

1,583

3,872

3,258 Other credit related expense/(income) 385

-

370

1,168

-

61

68

-

196 Total credit related expense/(income) 11,454

7,369

5,197

17,253

7,433

7,873

1,651

3,872

3,454



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 20,617

23,706

21,257

18,199

17,743

17,631

17,752

15,641

15,237 General and administrative 13,150

11,591

11,262

11,944

11,052

10,859

10,758

12,452

8,625 Regulatory fees 863

862

863

863

1,000

1,000

1,000

1,000

725 Total operating expenses 34,630

36,159

33,382

31,006

29,795

29,490

29,510

29,093

24,587



































Net earnings 76,649

81,696

71,320

59,652

67,858

63,146

65,632

59,158

63,485 Income tax expense 14,733

14,856

12,288

12,370

11,933

10,114

14,000

9,938

12,681 Preferred stock dividends 9,335

8,074

7,291

7,286

6,303

5,667

5,666

5,666

5,897 Core earnings $ 52,581

$ 58,766

$ 51,741

$ 39,996

$ 49,622

$ 47,365

$ 45,966

$ 43,554

$ 44,907



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated

financial derivatives due to fair value

changes $ 1,908

$ 184

$ (679)

$ 447

$ 882

$ (639)

$ (2,573)

$ 3,084

$ (1,064) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities

due to fair value changes 2,250

889

362

3,107

(137)

2,709

1,099

5,737

205 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading

assets (97)

59

53

(66)

(4)

(65)

9

(83)

99 Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred

gains on assets consolidated at fair

value 26

26

44

24

26

25

28

(39)

27 Net effects of terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives (1,182)

(1,017)

335

(2,699)

(1,934)

255

(1,070)

534

(503) Issuance costs on the retirement of

preferred stock -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,619) Income tax effect related to

reconciling items (610)

(30)

(24)

(171)

245

(480)

526

(1,939)

260 Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 54,876

$ 58,877

$ 51,832

$ 40,638

$ 48,700

$ 49,170

$ 43,985

$ 50,848

$ 42,312

SOURCE Farmer Mac