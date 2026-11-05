Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Reports record revenue of $1,023.6 million, up 7% year-over-year, net income of $20.3 million, up 1,782% year-over-year, and record adjusted EBITDA (1) of $77.2 million, up 13% year-over-year for the three months ended September 30, 2026

Reports net cash provided by operating activities of $117.1 million and free cash flow(2) of $105.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the growing impact of Astrana's physician-centric, AI-native healthcare operating platform and our team's continued focus on execution," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana Health. "We delivered record revenue, record adjusted EBITDA, and double-digit organic earnings growth while continuing to invest in the next phase of our growth. By combining proprietary technology, aligned physician partnerships, and integrated care delivery, we're building a scalable, repeatable model to improve patient outcomes and manage the total cost of care - a value proposition that extends across payer and reimbursement models and positions us to create sustainable long-term value for patients, physician partners, and shareholders."

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended September 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $1,023.6 million, up 7% from $956.0 million

Care Partners revenue of $968.8 million, up 8% from $897.7 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $13.0 million, up from $0.4 million

Earnings per share ("EPS") - diluted of $0.26, up from $0.01

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $77.2 million, up 13% from $68.5 million

Adjusted EPS - diluted(3) of $0.71, up 4% from $0.68

Financial Highlights for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the nine months ended September 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $2,961.2 million, up 33% from $2,231.2 million

Care Partners revenue of $2,811.3 million, up 32% from $2,130.1 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $47.1 million, up 186% from $16.5 million

EPS - diluted of $0.95, up 188% from $0.33

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $212.4 million, up 39% from $153.0 million

Adjusted EPS - diluted (3) of $2.25, up 36% from $1.66

Net cash provided by operating activities of $117.1 million

Free cash flow(2) of $105.4 million

(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. (2) See reconciliation provided with the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. (3) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Recent Operating Highlights

Closed the acquisition of an independent practice association in Georgia on October 1, 2026.

Added two Care Enablement clients, a provider group in Connecticut and a hospital in California, with both expected to onboard onto Astrana's AI-powered technology and managed services platform in early 2027.

Entered into several new Medicare Advantage payer partnerships effective January 1, 2027, with new health plan partners in markets including Southern California, Texas, and Arizona, supporting continued membership growth across the Astrana platform.

Segment Results for three months ended September 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended September 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

(in thousands)

Care

Partners



Care

Delivery



Care

Enablement



Intersegment

Elimination



Corporate

Costs



Consolidated

Total

Total revenues

$ 968,757



$ 91,017



$ 92,001



$ (128,159)



$ -



$ 1,023,616

% change vs. prior year quarter



8 %



5 %



5 %























































Cost of services



829,490





69,116





47,915





(46,453)





-





900,068

General and administrative expenses



77,694





22,229





18,425





(81,713)





31,412





68,047

Depreciation and amortization



12,480





1,263





1,226





-





653





15,622

Total expenses



919,664





92,608





67,566





(128,166)





32,065





983,737







































Income (loss) from operations

$ 49,093



$ (1,591)



$ 24,435



$ 7

(1) $ (32,065)



$ 39,879

% change vs. prior year quarter



94 %



56 %



4 %























(1) Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents sublease income between segments. Sublease income is presented within other income, which is not presented in the table.

2026 Guidance:

Based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions, and assumptions, the Company is providing guidance for total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31, 2026 and narrowing guidance for total revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow for the year ending December 31, 2026.





Three Months Ending

December 31, 2026



Year Ending

December 31, 2026





Guidance Range



Guidance Range

($ in millions)

Low



High



Low



High

Total revenue

$ 939



$ 1,039



$ 3,900



$ 4,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48.5



$ 61.5



$ 261



$ 274

Free cash flow













$ 107.5



$ 130



See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA," "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow," and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, November 5, 2026), during which management will discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 858-9810

International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8517

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PPgZy93u

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Non-controlling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.5 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the quarter ending and the year endingDecember 31, 2026, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, statements about the Company's liquidity, and successful completion and implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts, as well as statements regarding the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and the Company's ability to remediate such material weakness in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





September 30,

2026



December 31,

2025





(Unaudited)







Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 396,225



$ 429,474

Receivables, net (including amounts from related parties)



530,889





374,465

Income taxes receivable



-





1,799

Other receivables



20,384





26,385

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



29,348





26,264

Loans receivable



3,128





4,926















Total current assets



979,974





863,313















Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net



66,103





57,332

Intangible assets, net



229,533





270,968

Goodwill



889,390





865,305

Income taxes receivable, net of current portion



26,220





26,220

Loans receivable, net of current portion



49,374





48,724

Investments in other entities - equity method



27,015





25,637

Operating lease right-of-use assets



48,308





35,738

Other assets



27,515





25,424















Total non-current assets



1,363,458





1,355,348















Total assets (1)

$ 2,343,432



$ 2,218,661















Liabilities, Mezzanine Deficit, and Stockholders' Equity

























Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 272,541



$ 195,912

Fiduciary accounts payable



3,694





3,524

Income taxes payable



2,561





-

Medical liabilities



418,181





335,705

Operating lease liabilities



10,612





7,809

Current portion of long-term debt



59,831





47,865

Other liabilities



18,648





24,458















Total current liabilities



786,068





615,273















Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liability



7,635





5,491

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



41,392





31,552

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs



865,546





990,904

Other long-term liabilities



11,290





17,107















Total non-current liabilities



925,863





1,045,054















Total liabilities (1)



1,711,931





1,660,327















Mezzanine deficit











Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC")



(236,801)





(234,962)















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; and zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 49,320,378 and 48,885,358 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,724,258 and 10,571,011 treasury shares, as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively



49





49

Additional paid-in capital



501,366





470,863

Retained earnings



355,204





308,379

Total stockholders' equity



856,619





779,291















Non-controlling interests



11,683





14,005















Total equity



868,302





793,296















Total liabilities, mezzanine deficit, and stockholders' equity

$ 2,343,432



$ 2,218,661







(1) The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The condensed consolidated balance sheets include (a) total assets of $1,314.6 million and $1,276.5 million as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs and (b) total liabilities of the consolidated VIEs of $382.6 million and $376.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of Astrana Health, Inc., the VIE's primary beneficiary. These VIE balances do not include $218.1 million of investment in affiliates and $8.6 million of amount due to affiliates as of September 30, 2026 and $152.2 million of investment in affiliates and $58.3 million of amount due from affiliates as of December 31, 2025, as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue























Capitation and other revenue, net

$ 1,023,616



$ 956,048



$ 2,961,237



$ 2,231,243



























Operating expenses























Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization



900,068





858,856





2,627,923





1,984,756

General and administrative expenses



68,047





62,387





183,935





157,009

Depreciation and amortization



15,622





15,595





46,651





29,348



























Total expenses



983,737





936,838





2,858,509





2,171,113



























Income from operations



39,879





19,210





102,728





60,130



























Other expense























Income from equity method investments



860





1,019





3,128





532

Interest expense



(15,021)





(17,718)





(47,120)





(32,408)

Interest income



4,147





3,522





13,870





8,170

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments



1,126





(807)





6,942





(837)

Other income (loss)



1,231





445





(408)





(3,487)



























Total other expense, net



(7,657)





(13,539)





(23,588)





(28,030)



























Income before provision for income taxes



32,222





5,671





79,140





32,100



























Provision for income taxes



11,953





4,594





27,288





14,586



























Net income



20,269





1,077





51,852





17,514



























Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



7,317





704





4,725





1,026



























Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 12,952



$ 373



$ 47,127



$ 16,488



























Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.26



$ 0.01



$ 0.96



$ 0.34



























Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.26



$ 0.01



$ 0.95



$ 0.33



























Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic



49,230,686





49,217,134





49,070,359





49,005,363



























Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted



49,915,989





49,473,417





49,586,343





49,311,384





















































Revenue consisted of the following (in thousands):



























Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Capitation, net

$ 936,662



$ 863,380



$ 2,735,374



$ 2,061,451

Risk pool settlements and incentives



24,324





30,798





58,627





60,691

Management fee income



14,105





15,217





43,001





20,104

Fee-for-service, net



35,122





40,080





95,935





72,848

Other revenue



13,403





6,573





28,300





16,149



























Capitation and other revenue, net

$ 1,023,616



$ 956,048



$ 2,961,237



$ 2,231,243



ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 51,852



$ 17,514

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



46,651





29,348

Amortization of debt issuance cost



3,438





2,892

Stock-based compensation



37,245





27,219

Non-cash lease expense



6,865





4,348

Deferred tax



1,774





(4,924)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities



(4,212)





4,353

Change in fair value of financing obligation



(3,272)





-

Other



(4,415)





609

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations



(18,849)





36,125

Net cash provided by operating activities



117,077





117,484















Cash flows from investing activities











Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(6,825)





(548,553)

Proceeds from sale of equity method investment



-





15,100

Purchases of property and equipment



(11,711)





(7,042)

Other



3,666





2,553

Net cash used in investing activities



(14,870)





(537,942)















Cash flows from financing activities











Dividends paid



(1,127)





(6,329)

Borrowings on debt



-





1,119,300

Repayments of debt



(115,899)





(483,323)

Deferred financing cost



-





(19,205)

Payments of contingent liabilities



(2,864)





(8,284)

Taxes paid from net share settlement of restricted stock



(5,340)





(5,562)

Purchase of treasury shares



(3,893)





(955)

Other



(5,937)





41

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(135,060)





595,683















Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(32,853)





175,225















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



434,045





289,101















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 401,192



$ 464,326















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information











Cash paid for income taxes

(1)



$ 4,728

Cash paid for interest

$ 43,647



$ 30,184















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 13,969



$ 7,780

Common stock issued for contingent consideration payment

$ -



$ 2,600

Elimination of note payable upon consolidation

$ -



$ 9,488

Dividend paid in the form of common stock

$ -



$ 21,935







(1) Following the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 2023-09 "Income Taxes (Topics 740): Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures", cash paid for income taxes is presented net of tax refunds, for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, under Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total amounts of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands):





September 30,

2026



December 31,

2025



September 30,

2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 396,225



$ 429,474



$ 462,227

Restricted cash (1)



4,967





4,571





2,099

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period shown in the statement of cash flows

$ 401,192



$ 434,045



$ 464,326







(1) Restricted cash is included in other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands)

2026



2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 117,077



$ 117,484

Purchases of property and equipment



(11,711)





(7,042)

Free cash flow

$ 105,366



$ 110,442



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(in thousands)

2026



2025





2026



2025



Net income

$ 20,269



$ 1,077





$ 51,852



$ 17,514



Interest expense



15,021





17,718







47,120





32,408



Interest income



(4,147)





(3,522)







(13,870)





(8,170)



Provision for income taxes



11,953





4,594







27,288





14,586



Depreciation and amortization



15,622





15,595







46,651





29,348



EBITDA



58,718





35,462







159,041





85,686

































Income from equity method investments



(860)





(1,019)







(3,128)





(532)



Other, net



3,784

(1)

26,340

(2)



19,234

(3)

40,597

(4) Stock-based compensation



15,563





7,699







37,245





27,219



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 77,205



$ 68,482





$ 212,392



$ 152,970

































Total revenue

$ 1,023,616



$ 956,048





$ 2,961,237



$ 2,231,243

































Adjusted EBITDA margin



8 %



7 %





7 %



7 %







(1) Other, net, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, relates to post-acquisition integration costs and a fair value remeasurement of a previously held equity method investments that is now fully acquired, partially offset by non-cash changes to the fair value of our interest rate swap. (2) Other, net, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, relates to $13.0 million for a legal matter with a provider associated with CFC Health Plan, Inc. ("CFC HP"), transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions, including $12.7 million related to our completed acquisition of certain businesses and assets of Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, ("Prospect"), non-cash changes in the fair value of our call option and collar agreement, and severance. (3) Other, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, relates to post-acquisition integration costs, an allowance on receivables that the Company plans to recover from the payer, non-routine legal matters, severance, and a fair value remeasurement of a previously held equity method investment that is now fully acquired, partially offset by non-cash changes to the fair value of an equity purchase financing obligation and our interest rate swap. (4) Other, net, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, relates to $13.0 million for a legal matter with a provider associated with CFC HP, transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions, including $23.6 million related to Prospect, debt issuance costs incurred in connection with our Second Amended and Restated Credit Facility, non-cash changes in the fair value of our call option and collar agreement, and severance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted

Set forth below are reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income attributable to Astrana as well as the reconciliation to adjusted EPS - diluted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

2026



2025





2026



2025



Net income

$ 20,269



$ 1,077





$ 51,852



$ 17,514



Income from equity method investments



(860)





(1,019)







(3,128)





(532)



Other, net (1)



3,784





26,340







19,234





40,597



Stock-based compensation



15,563





7,699







37,245





27,219



Amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions



13,779





14,177







41,435





26,619



Tax adjustments



(5,562)

(2)

(10,614)

(3)



(19,052)

(2)

(19,852)

(3) Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(11,747)

(4)

(3,871)

(5)



(16,235)

(4)

(9,902)

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 35,226



$ 33,789





$ 111,351



$ 81,663

































Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted



49,915,989





49,473,417







49,586,343





49,311,384

































Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.71



$ 0.68





$ 2.25



$ 1.66









(1) The components of other, net, as set forth in the table above, are described in the footnotes to the table under "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Please see the footnotes to such table for additional information. (2) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, include the tax effect for, at a 27.4% statutory blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $8.8 million and $25.9 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m) impact of $3.3 million and $6.7 million, respectively. (3) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, include the tax effect for, at a 27.1% statutory blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $12.8 million and $25.4 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m) impact of $1.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively. (4) Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests ("NCI") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, includes net income attributable to NCI of $7.3 million and $4.7 million, respectively, as well as adjustments attributable to NCI of $4.4 million and $11.5 million, respectively. (5) Adjusted net income attributable to NCI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes net income attributable to NCI of $0.7 million and $1.0 million, respectively, as well as adjustments attributable to NCI of $3.2 million and $8.9 million, respectively.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ending

December 31, 2026



Year Ending

December 31, 2026





Guidance Range



Guidance Range

(in thousands)

Low



High



Low



High

Net income

$ 3,100



$ 9,100



$ 55,000



$ 61,000

Interest expense



9,800





10,800





43,000





44,000

Provision for income taxes



4,700





5,700





32,000





33,000

Depreciation and amortization



15,300





17,300





62,000





64,000

EBITDA



32,900





42,900





192,000





202,000



























Income from equity method investments



(900)





(900)





(4,000)





(4,000)

Other, net



3,700





5,700





23,000





25,000

Stock-based compensation



12,800





13,800





50,000





51,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 48,500



$ 61,500



$ 261,000



$ 274,000



Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow





Year Ending

December 31, 2026





Guidance Range

(in thousands)

Low



High

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 127,500



$ 142,500

Cash used in purchases of property and equipment



(20,000)





(12,500)

Free cash flow

$ 107,500



$ 130,000



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, and adjusted EPS - diluted, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is net cash provided by operating activities. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS - diluted, and free cash flow as supplemental performance measures of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and, for free cash flow, to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, and stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue. Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana is calculated as net income, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions, certain tax adjustments, and amounts related to net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests. We define adjusted EPS - diluted as adjusted net income attributable to Astrana over weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.

We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators we use as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to the Company, adjusted EPS - diluted, and free cash flow differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this press release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, we have provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliations between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided above.

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.