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WKN: A1W4EQ | ISIN: US03823U1025 | Ticker-Symbol: A59
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 10:41
44,000 Euro
+5,35 % +2,235
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43,95544,15010:42
43,85044,13510:42
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:10 Uhr
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Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.: Applied Optoelectronics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) ("AOI"), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power AI, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"We are pleased to have generated record revenue for our sixth consecutive quarter and to have returned to GAAP profitability in Q3," said Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI's Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have made meaningful progress in scaling our manufacturing capabilities, particularly for our 800G and 1.6T products, to address demand for AI-related optical technologies that we believe is accelerating. We have recently secured a multi-year strategic agreement with a Tier 1 hyperscale datacenter customer, which we think provides us with improved long-term visibility and reinforces our confidence in the opportunity ahead as demand for high-bandwidth, energy-efficient optical connectivity products continues to grow."

"We delivered another solid quarter, including accelerating revenue growth and improving profitability, driven by robust demand and manufacturing expansion in both our datacenter and CATV businesses," said Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. "We currently have a total manufacturing equipment capacity approaching 330,000 units per month. We expect our 2027 capacity expansion plan in the US to take longer to complete due to longer than expected time to obtain necessary electrical power among other construction related issues. As we work through these construction issues, we now expect by the end of 2026 that we will have sufficient manufacturing equipment installed to produce over 500,000 pieces of 800G and 1.6 Tb products per month and we expect to grow our manufacturing capacity to over 1 million pieces of 800G and 1.6 Tb transceivers per month by the end of 2027. We remain focused on executing on our capacity expansion plans and believe we are well positioned to support the next phase of AI datacenter deployment."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary

  • GAAP revenue was $269.9 million, compared with $118.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $191.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.
  • GAAP gross margin was 28.2%, compared with 28.0% in the third quarter of 2025 and 27.7% in the second quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.7%, compared with 31.0% in the third quarter of 2025 and 29.8% in the second quarter of 2026.
  • GAAP net income was $6.3 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with net loss of $17.9 million, or $0.28 per basic share in the third quarter of 2025, and a net loss of $22.8 million, or $0.28 per basic share in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $14.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.09 per basic share in the third quarter of 2025, and a non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2026.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter 2026 Business Outlook (+)

For fourth quarter of 2026, the company currently expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $385 million to $420 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29.5% to 31%.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $45.9 million to $60.4 million, and non-GAAP income per share in the range of $0.48 to $0.63 using approximately 96 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors today, November 5, 2026 to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and outlook for its fourth quarter 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. This call will be open to the public, and investors may access the call by dialing 888-880-3330 (domestic) or 646-357-8766 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering passcode 4754976 #.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "priorities," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "momentum," "plan" "project," "permit," "positions" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management's beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2026 and the remainder of the year. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expenses, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products and non-recurring (income) expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), and non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses) from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q3 2026 and Q3 2025 are employee severance expenses (if any) and legal expenses associated with litigation and certain legal and advisory expenses associated with purchase termination or patent protection. In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation expense, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense), and interest (income) expense, as well as the items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), from our GAAP net income (loss). Our non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net gain (loss) by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative).

We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

  • We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;
  • We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;
  • We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;
  • We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and
  • We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss), GAAP total gross profit, GAAP earnings (loss), and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q3 2026 to our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP total gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (loss) per share, respectively, is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q3 2025.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets, and changes in the fair value of our convertible notes. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that serve as the critical building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks worldwide. AOI supplies these critical infrastructure products to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecommunications, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025


ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS




Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

$ 621,457

$ 216,035


Accounts Receivable, Net

413,760

244,404


Inventories

377,991

183,105


Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

131,557

32,183


Total Current Assets

1,544,765

675,727






Property, Plant And Equipment, Net

1,043,993

376,050


Land Use Rights, Net

4,940

4,825


Operating Right of Use Asset

70,509

49,697


Intangible Assets, Net

3,692

3,623


Other Assets

467,727

58,501


TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,135,626

$ 1,168,423






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




CURRENT LIABILITIES




Accounts Payable

$ 494,279

$ 143,932


Bank Acceptance Payable

51,509

33,363


Accrued Expenses

49,794

42,491


Current Lease Liability-Operating

5,182

3,522


Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt

59,990

33,975


Total Current Liabilities

660,754

257,283


Convertible Senior Notes

128,836

129,829


Other Long-Term Liabilities

104,688

47,393


TOTAL LIABILITIES

894,278

434,505






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common Stock

90

75


Additional Paid-in Capital

2,757,548

1,224,538


Cumulative Translation Adjustment

4,551

(617)


Retained Earnings

(520,841)

(490,078)


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,241,348

733,918






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,135,626

$ 1,168,423


Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

Revenue

2026

2025


2026

2025

CATV

$ 110,879

$ 70,602


$ 258,298

$ 191,122

Datacenter

155,609

43,935


344,675

120,775

Telecom

2,727

3,742


8,698

8,618

Other

660

351


1,271

926

Total Revenue

269,875

118,630


612,942

321,441







Total Cost of Goods Sold

193,720

85,367


439,664

226,472







Total Gross Profit

76,155

33,263


173,278

94,969







Operating Expenses:






Research and Development

38,109

21,265


98,636

59,687

Sales and Marketing

7,875

9,871


25,712

23,363

General and Administrative

31,613

20,314


88,090

55,020

Total Operating Expenses

77,597

51,450


212,438

138,070







Operating Loss

(1,442)

(18,187)


(39,160)

(43,101)







Other Income (Expense):






Interest Income

3,094

451


8,079

961

Interest Expense

(1,221)

(902)


(3,011)

(2,653)

Other Income (Expense), net

8,228

702


8,027

8,587

Total Other Income (Expense):

10,101

251


13,095

6,895







Net income (loss) before Income Taxes

8,659

(17,936)


(26,065)

(36,206)

Income Tax Expense

(2,359)

-


(4,697)

-

Net income (loss)

$ 6,300

$ (17,936)


$ (30,762)

$ (36,206)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to

common stockholders






basic

$ 0.07

$ (0.28)


$ (0.38)

$ (0.64)

diluted

$ 0.07

$ (0.28)


$ (0.38)

$ (0.64)







Weighted-average shares used to compute
net income (loss) per share attributable to
common stockholders






basic

85,397

63,329


81,016

56,762

diluted

87,835

63,329


81,016

56,762

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026

2025


2026

2025

GAAP total gross profit (a)

$ 76,155

$ 33,263


$ 173,278

$ 94,969

Share-based compensation expense

161

87


487

264

Non-recurring expense

29

7


327

48

Expenses associated with discontinued products

1,098

3,372


4,691

3,372

Non-GAAP total gross profit (a)

$ 77,443

$ 36,729


$ 178,783

$ 98,653







GAAP net gain (loss)

$ 6,300

$ (17,936)


$ (30,762)

$ (36,206)

Share-based compensation expense

5,684

3,116


14,939

8,842

Expenses associated with discontinued products

1,098

3,372


4,691

3,372

Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products

902

1,106


2,920

3,225

Amortization of intangible assets

127

113


371

330

Non-recurring (income) expense

816

86


5,837

1,340

Unrealized exchange loss (gain)

(568)

5,550


176

490

Tax (benefit) expense related to the above

433

(806)


17,155

3,519

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 14,792

$ (5,399)


$ 15,327

$ (15,088)







GAAP net income (loss)

$ 6,300

$ (17,936)


$ (30,762)

$ (36,206)

Share-based compensation expense

5,684

3,116


14,939

8,842

Expenses associated with discontinued products

1,098

3,372


4,691

3,372

Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products

902

1,106


2,920

3,225

Amortization of intangible assets

127

113


371

330

Non-recurring expense (income)

816

85


5,837

1,341

Unrealized exchange loss (gain)

(568)

5,550


176

490

Depreciation expense

13,692

6,148


31,159

15,936

Interest (income) expense, net

(1,873)

451


(5,068)

1,692

Income tax expenses (credit)

2,359

-


4,697

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 28,537

$ 2,005


$ 28,960

$ (978)







GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.07

$ (0.28)


$ (0.38)

$ (0.64)

Share-based compensation expense

0.06

0.05


0.18

0.16

Expenses associated with discontinued products

0.01

0.05


0.06

0.06

Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products

0.01

0.02


0.03

0.06

Non-recurring (income) expense

0.01

-


0.07

0.02

Unrealized exchange loss (gain)

(0.01)

0.08


-

0.01

Non-GAAP tax benefit

0.01

(0.01)


0.20

0.06

Effect of diluted share count

0.01

-


0.02

-

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.17

$ (0.09)


$ 0.18

$ (0.27)







Shares used to compute diluted loss per share

85,397

63,329


81,016

56,762

Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share

87,835

63,329


84,106

56,762







(a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin).




SOURCE Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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