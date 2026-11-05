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WKN: 887474 | ISIN: US8043951016 | Ticker-Symbol: SA4
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:58
25,400 Euro
-0,78 % -0,200
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S&P SmallCap 600
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25,00026,60010:39
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 22:12 Uhr
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Saul Centers, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS) (the "Company"), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("2026 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2026 Quarter increased to $78.4 million from $72.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("2025 Quarter"). Net income decreased to $12.6 million for the 2026 Quarter from $14.0 million for the 2025 Quarter.

During the 2026 Quarter, the Company continued to lease residential units at Hampden House. As of November 2, 2026, 267 (73.0%) of the 366 residential units were leased and occupied and 100% of the retail space was leased. Concurrent with the opening of Hampden House on October 1, 2025, interest, real estate taxes, depreciation and all other costs associated with the residential portion and the majority of the retail portion of the property began to be charged to expense, while revenue continues to grow as occupancy increases. As a result, compared to the 2025 Quarter, net income for the 2026 Quarter was adversely impacted by $3.7 million due to the initial operations of Hampden House, of which $2.9 million is related to interest expense, net. Exclusive of Hampden House, net income increased by $2.3 million primarily due to higher commercial base rent of $2.0 million. Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $6.7 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, for the 2026 Quarter from $7.7 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the 2025 Quarter. Compared to the 2025 Quarter, net income available to common stockholders for the 2026 Quarter was adversely impacted by $1.6 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House.

Same property revenue increased $3.5 million, or 4.9%, and same property net operating income increased $2.5 million, or 5.0%, for the 2026 Quarter compared to the 2025 Quarter. Same property revenue was favorably impacted by $1.2 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property revenue increased $2.3 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $1.2 million and (b) higher expense recoveries of $0.7 million. Same property net operating income was favorably impacted by $1.1 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property net operating income increased $1.4 million primarily due to higher commercial base rent of $1.2 million. Shopping Center same property net operating income for the 2026 Quarter totaled $37.4 million, a 4.6% increase compared to the 2025 Quarter. Shopping Center same property net operating income increased primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $1.3 million and (b) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables, net, of $0.4 million. Mixed-Use same property net operating income for the 2026 Quarter totaled $14.9 million, a 6.1% increase compared to the 2025 Quarter. Mixed-Use same property net operating income increased primarily due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I of $1.1 million. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, Mixed-Use same property net operating income decreased $0.2 million primarily due to lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.2 million. One property, Hampden House, which commenced operations on October 1, 2025, was excluded from same property results. Reconciliations of (a) total revenue to same property revenue and (b) net income to same property net operating income are attached to this press release.

Same property revenue and same property net operating income are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that management believes improve the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property revenue as total revenue less straight-line base rent and amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property net operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) general and administrative expenses, (d) change in fair value of derivatives and (e) loss on the early extinguishment of debt minus (f) gains on property dispositions, (g) straight-line base rent, (h) amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties and (i) the net operating income of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods.

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) increased to $25.9 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, in the 2026 Quarter compared to $25.3 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, in the 2025 Quarter. FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure that management considers meaningful in measuring operating performance. A definition of FFO and reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release as page 9. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was adversely impacted by $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House. Exclusive of Hampden House, FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased by $2.7 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $2.0 million and (b) higher residential base rent of $0.6 million.

Excluding Hampden House, the Residential portfolio was 97.1% leased at September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 ("2026 Period"), total revenue increased to $233.5 million from $214.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("2025 Period"). Net income decreased to $36.2 million for the 2026 Period from $41.0 million for the 2025 Period. The primary reason for the decline was the $12.5 million adverse impact of the initial operations of Hampden House. Exclusive of Hampden House, net income increased by $7.7 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $4.8 million and (b) higher residential base rent of $4.1 million partially offset by (c) higher general and administrative costs of $0.9 million. Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $18.9 million, or $0.78 per basic and diluted share, for the 2026 Period compared to $22.6 million, or $0.93 per basic and diluted share, for the 2025 Period. Compared to the 2025 Period, net income available to common stockholders for the 2026 Period was adversely impacted by $5.8 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House.

Same property revenue increased $13.3 million, or 6.4%, and same property net operating income increased $10.2 million, or 7.0%, for the 2026 Period compared to the 2025 Period. Same property revenue was favorably impacted by $7.1 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property revenue increased $6.2 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $3.3 million, (b) higher expense recoveries of $2.3 million, (c) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables, net, of $0.4 million and (d) higher residential base rent of $0.3 million. Same property net operating income was favorably impacted by $6.7 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property net operating income increased $3.5 million primarily due to higher commercial base rent of $3.3 million. Shopping Center same property net operating income increased $4.1 million, or 3.9%, and Mixed-Use same property net operating income increased $6.1 million, or 15.2%. Shopping Center same property net operating income increased primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $3.4 million and (b) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables, net, of $0.8 million. Mixed-Use same property net operating income was favorably impacted by $6.7 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, Mixed-Use same property net operating income decreased by $0.6 million primarily due to lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.4 million. One property, Hampden House, was excluded from same property results.

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred stock dividends, totaled $75.9 million, or $2.12 per basic and diluted share, for the 2026 Period compared to $75.2 million, or $2.16 per basic and diluted share, for the 2025 Period. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was adversely impacted by $7.7 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House. Exclusive of Hampden House, FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased by $8.3 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $4.8 million, (b) higher residential base rent of $4.1 million and (c) lower credit losses on operating receivables, net, of $0.4 million partially offset by (d) higher general and administrative costs of $0.9 million.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 62 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and nine mixed-use properties with approximately 10.6 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property net operating income is generated by properties in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore metropolitan area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other periodic or current reports filed with the SEC and include the following: (i) macroeconomic conditions, including geopolitical instability (such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine) and changes in tariff and trade policy, which may lead to a disruption of, or lack of access to, sources of funding and rising inflation, (ii) the ability of our tenants to pay rent, (iii) our reliance on shopping center "anchor" tenants and other significant tenants, (iv) our substantial relationships with members of the B. F. Saul Company and certain other affiliated entities, each of which is controlled by B. Francis Saul II and his family members, (v) financing risks, such as increases in interest rates, restrictions imposed by our debt, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and our ability to consummate planned and additional financings on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) our access to additional capital, (vii) our development activities, (viii) our ability to successfully complete additional acquisitions, developments or redevelopments, or if they are consummated, whether such acquisitions, developments or redevelopments perform as expected, (ix) adverse trends in the retail, office and residential real estate sectors, (x) risks relating to cybersecurity and potential future uses of artificial intelligence, including disruption to our business and operations, reputational risk, regulatory risk, and exposure to liabilities from tenants, employees, capital providers, and other third parties, (xi) risks generally incident to the ownership of real property, including adverse changes in economic conditions, changes in the investment climate for real estate, changes in real estate taxes and other operating expenses, adverse changes in governmental rules and fiscal policies, the relative illiquidity of real estate and environmental risks, and (xii) risks related to our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes to REIT requirements as a result of new legislation and the adverse consequences of any failure to qualify as a REIT. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other periodic or current reports filed with the SEC.

Saul Centers, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2026


December 31,

2025

Assets




Real estate investments




Land

$ 597,402


$ 595,514

Buildings and equipment

2,187,331


2,162,135

Construction in progress

112,054


109,950


2,896,787


2,867,599

Accumulated depreciation

(854,937)


(812,035)

Total real estate investments, net

2,041,850


2,055,564

Cash and cash equivalents

8,545


8,741

Accounts receivable and accrued income, net

68,916


60,799

Deferred leasing costs, net

25,795


25,847

Other assets

27,362


11,727

Total assets

$ 2,172,468


$ 2,162,678

Liabilities




Mortgage notes payable, net

$ 1,099,923


$ 1,063,530

Revolving credit facility payable, net

112,582


144,678

Term loan facility payable, net

139,198


138,870

Construction loans payable, net

271,895


254,724

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

35,499


36,617

Deferred income

21,525


22,840

Dividends and distributions payable

24,908


24,162

Total liabilities

1,705,530


1,685,421

Equity




Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:




Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding

75,000


75,000

Series E Cumulative Redeemable, 44,000 shares issued and outstanding

110,000


110,000

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

24,819,641 and 24,551,168 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

248


245

Additional paid-in capital

465,394


459,222

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(362,408)


(337,708)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,861


1,061

Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity

291,095


307,820

Noncontrolling interests

175,843


169,437

Total equity

466,938


477,257

Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,172,468


$ 2,162,678

Saul Centers, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues








Rental revenue

$ 76,953


$ 70,679


$ 229,153


$ 210,652

Other

1,464


1,325


4,314


4,042

Total revenue

78,417


72,004


233,467


214,694

Expenses








Property operating expenses

13,926


12,024


43,217


37,190

Real estate taxes

8,716


8,154


25,991


24,154

Interest expense, net

20,266


17,066


59,950


50,633

Depreciation and amortization

16,148


14,106


48,102


42,727

General and administrative

6,772


6,658


20,029


19,085

Total expenses

65,828


58,008


197,289


173,789

Gain on disposition of property

53


-


53


120

Net income

12,642


13,996


36,231


41,025

Noncontrolling interests








Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,169)


(3,507)


(8,887)


(10,017)

Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc.

9,473


10,489


27,344


31,008

Preferred stock dividends

(2,798)


(2,798)


(8,395)


(8,395)

Net income available to common stockholders

$ 6,675


$ 7,691


$ 18,949


$ 22,613

Per share net income available to common stockholders








Basic and diluted

$ 0.27


$ 0.32


$ 0.78


$ 0.93

Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and

noncontrolling interests (1)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income

$ 12,642


$ 13,996


$ 36,231


$ 41,025

Subtract:








Gain on disposition of property

(53)


-


(53)


(120)

Add:








Real estate depreciation and amortization

16,148


14,106


48,102


42,727

FFO

28,737


28,102


84,280


83,632

Subtract:








Preferred stock dividends

(2,798)


(2,798)


(8,395)


(8,395)

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests

$ 25,939


$ 25,304


$ 75,885


$ 75,237

Weighted average shares and units:








Basic

35,992


35,057


35,760


34,863

Diluted

36,031


35,069


35,805


34,880

Basic and diluted FFO per share available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests

$ 0.72


$ 0.72


$ 2.12


$ 2.16

(1)

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by Nareit as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets and gains or losses from property dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other REITs.

Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue (2)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Total revenue

$ 78,417


$ 72,004


$ 233,467


$ 214,694

Revenue adjustments (1)

(2,726)


(2,050)


(7,568)


(7,145)

Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(2,283)


-


(5,053)


-

Total same property revenue

$ 73,408


$ 69,954


$ 220,846


$ 207,549









Shopping Centers

$ 48,626


$ 46,204


$ 146,222


$ 139,780

Mixed-Use properties

24,782


23,750


74,624


67,769

Total same property revenue

$ 73,408


$ 69,954


$ 220,846


$ 207,549









Total Shopping Center revenue

$ 48,626


$ 46,204


$ 146,222


$ 139,780

Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

-


-


-


-

Total Shopping Center same property revenue

$ 48,626


$ 46,204


$ 146,222


$ 139,780









Total Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 27,065


$ 23,750


$ 79,677


$ 67,769

Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(2,283)


-


(5,053)


-

Total Mixed-Use same property revenue

$ 24,782


$ 23,750


$ 74,624


$ 67,769

(1)

Revenue adjustments are straight-line base rent and amortization of premiums and discounts related to above/below market leases.



(2)

Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that management believes improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property revenue as total revenue less straight-line base rent and amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property revenue should not be considered as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from same property revenue is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue. Accordingly, the Company's same property revenue may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Mixed-Use same property revenue is composed of the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Residential Mixed-Use properties (residential activity) (1)

$ 13,120


$ 12,298


$ 39,576


$ 34,422

Office Mixed-Use properties (2)

9,456


9,673


28,671


29,251

Residential Mixed-Use properties (retail activity) (3)

2,206


1,779


6,377


4,096

Total Mixed-Use same property revenue

$ 24,782


$ 23,750


$ 74,624


$ 67,769

(1)

Includes Clarendon South Block, The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and The Milton at Twinbrook Quarter.

(2)

Includes Avenel Business Park, Clarendon Center - North and South Blocks, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Square.

(3)

Includes The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and Twinbrook Quarter Phase I.

Reconciliation of net income to same property net operating income (2)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income

$ 12,642


$ 13,996


$ 36,231


$ 41,025

Interest expense, net

20,266


17,066


59,950


50,633

Depreciation and amortization

16,148


14,106


48,102


42,727

General and administrative

6,772


6,658


20,029


19,085

Gain on disposition of property

(53)


-


(53)


(120)

Revenue adjustments (1)

(2,726)


(2,050)


(7,568)


(7,145)

Total property net operating income

53,049


49,776


156,691


146,205

Acquisitions, dispositions, and development properties

(761)


-


(308)


-

Total same property net operating income

$ 52,288


$ 49,776


$ 156,383


$ 146,205









Shopping Centers

$ 37,416


$ 35,759


$ 110,449


$ 106,328

Mixed-Use properties

14,872


14,017


45,934


39,877

Total same property net operating income

$ 52,288


$ 49,776


$ 156,383


$ 146,205









Shopping Center property net operating income

$ 37,416


$ 35,759


$ 110,449


$ 106,328

Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

-


-


-


-

Total Shopping Center same property net operating income

$ 37,416


$ 35,759


$ 110,449


$ 106,328









Mixed-Use property net operating income

$ 15,633


$ 14,017


$ 46,242


$ 39,877

Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(761)


-


(308)


-

Total Mixed-Use same property net operating income

$ 14,872


$ 14,017


$ 45,934


$ 39,877

(1)

Revenue adjustments are straight-line base rent and amortization of premiums and discounts related to above/below market leases.



(2)

Same property net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that management believes improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property net operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) general and administrative expenses, (d) change in fair value of derivatives, and (e) loss on the early extinguishment of debt minus (f) gains on property dispositions, (g) straight-line base rent, (h) amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties and (i) the net operating income of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Same property net operating income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property net operating income should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property net operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from property net operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property net operating income. Accordingly, same property net operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Mixed-Use same property net operating income is composed of the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Residential Mixed-Use properties (residential activity) (1)

$ 7,730


$ 7,097


$ 23,834


$ 19,329

Office Mixed-Use properties (2)

5,593


5,856


17,696


18,182

Residential Mixed-Use properties (retail activity) (3)

1,549


1,064


4,404


2,367

Total Mixed-Use same property net operating income

$ 14,872


$ 14,017


$ 45,934


$ 39,878

(1)

Includes Clarendon South Block, The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and The Milton at Twinbrook Quarter.

(2)

Includes Avenel Business Park, Clarendon Center - North and South Blocks, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Square.

(3)

Includes The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and Twinbrook Quarter Phase I.

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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