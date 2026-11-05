Saul Centers, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS) (the "Company"), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 ("2026 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2026 Quarter increased to $78.4 million from $72.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("2025 Quarter"). Net income decreased to $12.6 million for the 2026 Quarter from $14.0 million for the 2025 Quarter.

During the 2026 Quarter, the Company continued to lease residential units at Hampden House. As of November 2, 2026, 267 (73.0%) of the 366 residential units were leased and occupied and 100% of the retail space was leased. Concurrent with the opening of Hampden House on October 1, 2025, interest, real estate taxes, depreciation and all other costs associated with the residential portion and the majority of the retail portion of the property began to be charged to expense, while revenue continues to grow as occupancy increases. As a result, compared to the 2025 Quarter, net income for the 2026 Quarter was adversely impacted by $3.7 million due to the initial operations of Hampden House, of which $2.9 million is related to interest expense, net. Exclusive of Hampden House, net income increased by $2.3 million primarily due to higher commercial base rent of $2.0 million. Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $6.7 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, for the 2026 Quarter from $7.7 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the 2025 Quarter. Compared to the 2025 Quarter, net income available to common stockholders for the 2026 Quarter was adversely impacted by $1.6 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House.

Same property revenue increased $3.5 million, or 4.9%, and same property net operating income increased $2.5 million, or 5.0%, for the 2026 Quarter compared to the 2025 Quarter. Same property revenue was favorably impacted by $1.2 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property revenue increased $2.3 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $1.2 million and (b) higher expense recoveries of $0.7 million. Same property net operating income was favorably impacted by $1.1 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property net operating income increased $1.4 million primarily due to higher commercial base rent of $1.2 million. Shopping Center same property net operating income for the 2026 Quarter totaled $37.4 million, a 4.6% increase compared to the 2025 Quarter. Shopping Center same property net operating income increased primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $1.3 million and (b) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables, net, of $0.4 million. Mixed-Use same property net operating income for the 2026 Quarter totaled $14.9 million, a 6.1% increase compared to the 2025 Quarter. Mixed-Use same property net operating income increased primarily due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I of $1.1 million. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, Mixed-Use same property net operating income decreased $0.2 million primarily due to lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.2 million. One property, Hampden House, which commenced operations on October 1, 2025, was excluded from same property results. Reconciliations of (a) total revenue to same property revenue and (b) net income to same property net operating income are attached to this press release.

Same property revenue and same property net operating income are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that management believes improve the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property revenue as total revenue less straight-line base rent and amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property net operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) general and administrative expenses, (d) change in fair value of derivatives and (e) loss on the early extinguishment of debt minus (f) gains on property dispositions, (g) straight-line base rent, (h) amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties and (i) the net operating income of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods.

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) increased to $25.9 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, in the 2026 Quarter compared to $25.3 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, in the 2025 Quarter. FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure that management considers meaningful in measuring operating performance. A definition of FFO and reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release as page 9. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was adversely impacted by $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House. Exclusive of Hampden House, FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased by $2.7 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $2.0 million and (b) higher residential base rent of $0.6 million.

Excluding Hampden House, the Residential portfolio was 97.1% leased at September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 ("2026 Period"), total revenue increased to $233.5 million from $214.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("2025 Period"). Net income decreased to $36.2 million for the 2026 Period from $41.0 million for the 2025 Period. The primary reason for the decline was the $12.5 million adverse impact of the initial operations of Hampden House. Exclusive of Hampden House, net income increased by $7.7 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $4.8 million and (b) higher residential base rent of $4.1 million partially offset by (c) higher general and administrative costs of $0.9 million. Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $18.9 million, or $0.78 per basic and diluted share, for the 2026 Period compared to $22.6 million, or $0.93 per basic and diluted share, for the 2025 Period. Compared to the 2025 Period, net income available to common stockholders for the 2026 Period was adversely impacted by $5.8 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House.

Same property revenue increased $13.3 million, or 6.4%, and same property net operating income increased $10.2 million, or 7.0%, for the 2026 Period compared to the 2025 Period. Same property revenue was favorably impacted by $7.1 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property revenue increased $6.2 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $3.3 million, (b) higher expense recoveries of $2.3 million, (c) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables, net, of $0.4 million and (d) higher residential base rent of $0.3 million. Same property net operating income was favorably impacted by $6.7 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, same property net operating income increased $3.5 million primarily due to higher commercial base rent of $3.3 million. Shopping Center same property net operating income increased $4.1 million, or 3.9%, and Mixed-Use same property net operating income increased $6.1 million, or 15.2%. Shopping Center same property net operating income increased primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $3.4 million and (b) lower credit losses on operating lease receivables, net, of $0.8 million. Mixed-Use same property net operating income was favorably impacted by $6.7 million due to the lease up of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I. Exclusive of Twinbrook Quarter Phase I, Mixed-Use same property net operating income decreased by $0.6 million primarily due to lower expense recoveries, net of expenses, of $0.4 million. One property, Hampden House, was excluded from same property results.

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred stock dividends, totaled $75.9 million, or $2.12 per basic and diluted share, for the 2026 Period compared to $75.2 million, or $2.16 per basic and diluted share, for the 2025 Period. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was adversely impacted by $7.7 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, due to the initial operations of Hampden House. Exclusive of Hampden House, FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased by $8.3 million primarily due to (a) higher commercial base rent of $4.8 million, (b) higher residential base rent of $4.1 million and (c) lower credit losses on operating receivables, net, of $0.4 million partially offset by (d) higher general and administrative costs of $0.9 million.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 62 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and nine mixed-use properties with approximately 10.6 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three non-operating land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property net operating income is generated by properties in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore metropolitan area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other periodic or current reports filed with the SEC and include the following: (i) macroeconomic conditions, including geopolitical instability (such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine) and changes in tariff and trade policy, which may lead to a disruption of, or lack of access to, sources of funding and rising inflation, (ii) the ability of our tenants to pay rent, (iii) our reliance on shopping center "anchor" tenants and other significant tenants, (iv) our substantial relationships with members of the B. F. Saul Company and certain other affiliated entities, each of which is controlled by B. Francis Saul II and his family members, (v) financing risks, such as increases in interest rates, restrictions imposed by our debt, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and our ability to consummate planned and additional financings on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) our access to additional capital, (vii) our development activities, (viii) our ability to successfully complete additional acquisitions, developments or redevelopments, or if they are consummated, whether such acquisitions, developments or redevelopments perform as expected, (ix) adverse trends in the retail, office and residential real estate sectors, (x) risks relating to cybersecurity and potential future uses of artificial intelligence, including disruption to our business and operations, reputational risk, regulatory risk, and exposure to liabilities from tenants, employees, capital providers, and other third parties, (xi) risks generally incident to the ownership of real property, including adverse changes in economic conditions, changes in the investment climate for real estate, changes in real estate taxes and other operating expenses, adverse changes in governmental rules and fiscal policies, the relative illiquidity of real estate and environmental risks, and (xii) risks related to our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes to REIT requirements as a result of new legislation and the adverse consequences of any failure to qualify as a REIT. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other periodic or current reports filed with the SEC.

Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Real estate investments





Land $ 597,402

$ 595,514 Buildings and equipment 2,187,331

2,162,135 Construction in progress 112,054

109,950

2,896,787

2,867,599 Accumulated depreciation (854,937)

(812,035) Total real estate investments, net 2,041,850

2,055,564 Cash and cash equivalents 8,545

8,741 Accounts receivable and accrued income, net 68,916

60,799 Deferred leasing costs, net 25,795

25,847 Other assets 27,362

11,727 Total assets $ 2,172,468

$ 2,162,678 Liabilities





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,099,923

$ 1,063,530 Revolving credit facility payable, net 112,582

144,678 Term loan facility payable, net 139,198

138,870 Construction loans payable, net 271,895

254,724 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,499

36,617 Deferred income 21,525

22,840 Dividends and distributions payable 24,908

24,162 Total liabilities 1,705,530

1,685,421 Equity





Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding 75,000

75,000 Series E Cumulative Redeemable, 44,000 shares issued and outstanding 110,000

110,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 24,819,641 and 24,551,168 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 248

245 Additional paid-in capital 465,394

459,222 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (362,408)

(337,708) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,861

1,061 Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity 291,095

307,820 Noncontrolling interests 175,843

169,437 Total equity 466,938

477,257 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,172,468

$ 2,162,678

Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues













Rental revenue $ 76,953

$ 70,679

$ 229,153

$ 210,652 Other 1,464

1,325

4,314

4,042 Total revenue 78,417

72,004

233,467

214,694 Expenses













Property operating expenses 13,926

12,024

43,217

37,190 Real estate taxes 8,716

8,154

25,991

24,154 Interest expense, net 20,266

17,066

59,950

50,633 Depreciation and amortization 16,148

14,106

48,102

42,727 General and administrative 6,772

6,658

20,029

19,085 Total expenses 65,828

58,008

197,289

173,789 Gain on disposition of property 53

-

53

120 Net income 12,642

13,996

36,231

41,025 Noncontrolling interests













Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,169)

(3,507)

(8,887)

(10,017) Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc. 9,473

10,489

27,344

31,008 Preferred stock dividends (2,798)

(2,798)

(8,395)

(8,395) Net income available to common stockholders $ 6,675

$ 7,691

$ 18,949

$ 22,613 Per share net income available to common stockholders













Basic and diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.32

$ 0.78

$ 0.93

Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (1)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 12,642

$ 13,996

$ 36,231

$ 41,025 Subtract:













Gain on disposition of property (53)

-

(53)

(120) Add:













Real estate depreciation and amortization 16,148

14,106

48,102

42,727 FFO 28,737

28,102

84,280

83,632 Subtract:













Preferred stock dividends (2,798)

(2,798)

(8,395)

(8,395) FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 25,939

$ 25,304

$ 75,885

$ 75,237 Weighted average shares and units:













Basic 35,992

35,057

35,760

34,863 Diluted 36,031

35,069

35,805

34,880 Basic and diluted FFO per share available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 0.72

$ 0.72

$ 2.12

$ 2.16

(1) The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by Nareit as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets and gains or losses from property dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other REITs.

Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue (2)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Total revenue $ 78,417

$ 72,004

$ 233,467

$ 214,694 Revenue adjustments (1) (2,726)

(2,050)

(7,568)

(7,145) Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties (2,283)

-

(5,053)

- Total same property revenue $ 73,408

$ 69,954

$ 220,846

$ 207,549















Shopping Centers $ 48,626

$ 46,204

$ 146,222

$ 139,780 Mixed-Use properties 24,782

23,750

74,624

67,769 Total same property revenue $ 73,408

$ 69,954

$ 220,846

$ 207,549















Total Shopping Center revenue $ 48,626

$ 46,204

$ 146,222

$ 139,780 Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties -

-

-

- Total Shopping Center same property revenue $ 48,626

$ 46,204

$ 146,222

$ 139,780















Total Mixed-Use property revenue $ 27,065

$ 23,750

$ 79,677

$ 67,769 Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties (2,283)

-

(5,053)

- Total Mixed-Use same property revenue $ 24,782

$ 23,750

$ 74,624

$ 67,769

(1) Revenue adjustments are straight-line base rent and amortization of premiums and discounts related to above/below market leases.



(2) Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that management believes improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property revenue as total revenue less straight-line base rent and amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property revenue should not be considered as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from same property revenue is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue. Accordingly, the Company's same property revenue may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Mixed-Use same property revenue is composed of the following:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Residential Mixed-Use properties (residential activity) (1) $ 13,120

$ 12,298

$ 39,576

$ 34,422 Office Mixed-Use properties (2) 9,456

9,673

28,671

29,251 Residential Mixed-Use properties (retail activity) (3) 2,206

1,779

6,377

4,096 Total Mixed-Use same property revenue $ 24,782

$ 23,750

$ 74,624

$ 67,769

(1) Includes Clarendon South Block, The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and The Milton at Twinbrook Quarter. (2) Includes Avenel Business Park, Clarendon Center - North and South Blocks, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Square. (3) Includes The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and Twinbrook Quarter Phase I.

Reconciliation of net income to same property net operating income (2)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 12,642

$ 13,996

$ 36,231

$ 41,025 Interest expense, net 20,266

17,066

59,950

50,633 Depreciation and amortization 16,148

14,106

48,102

42,727 General and administrative 6,772

6,658

20,029

19,085 Gain on disposition of property (53)

-

(53)

(120) Revenue adjustments (1) (2,726)

(2,050)

(7,568)

(7,145) Total property net operating income 53,049

49,776

156,691

146,205 Acquisitions, dispositions, and development properties (761)

-

(308)

- Total same property net operating income $ 52,288

$ 49,776

$ 156,383

$ 146,205















Shopping Centers $ 37,416

$ 35,759

$ 110,449

$ 106,328 Mixed-Use properties 14,872

14,017

45,934

39,877 Total same property net operating income $ 52,288

$ 49,776

$ 156,383

$ 146,205















Shopping Center property net operating income $ 37,416

$ 35,759

$ 110,449

$ 106,328 Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties -

-

-

- Total Shopping Center same property net operating income $ 37,416

$ 35,759

$ 110,449

$ 106,328















Mixed-Use property net operating income $ 15,633

$ 14,017

$ 46,242

$ 39,877 Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties (761)

-

(308)

- Total Mixed-Use same property net operating income $ 14,872

$ 14,017

$ 45,934

$ 39,877

(1) Revenue adjustments are straight-line base rent and amortization of premiums and discounts related to above/below market leases.



(2) Same property net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that management believes improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property net operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net, (b) depreciation and amortization, (c) general and administrative expenses, (d) change in fair value of derivatives, and (e) loss on the early extinguishment of debt minus (f) gains on property dispositions, (g) straight-line base rent, (h) amortization of above/below market premiums and discounts related to leases acquired in connection with purchased real estate investment properties and (i) the net operating income of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Same property net operating income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property net operating income should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property net operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from property net operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property net operating income. Accordingly, same property net operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Mixed-Use same property net operating income is composed of the following:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025 Residential Mixed-Use properties (residential activity) (1) $ 7,730

$ 7,097

$ 23,834

$ 19,329 Office Mixed-Use properties (2) 5,593

5,856

17,696

18,182 Residential Mixed-Use properties (retail activity) (3) 1,549

1,064

4,404

2,367 Total Mixed-Use same property net operating income $ 14,872

$ 14,017

$ 45,934

$ 39,878

(1) Includes Clarendon South Block, The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and The Milton at Twinbrook Quarter. (2) Includes Avenel Business Park, Clarendon Center - North and South Blocks, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Square. (3) Includes The Waycroft, Park Van Ness and Twinbrook Quarter Phase I.

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.