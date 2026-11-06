Spanish companies Ignis and Rebi have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of district heating networks using waste heat from data centers. The aim is to recover thermal energy generated during data center operations and use it to supply heat to residential buildings, commercial facilities and industrial processes. The collaboration will focus on data center projects that Ignis is developing in partnership with specialized operators. The two companies will assess solutions to integrate data center cooling systems with waste heat recovery and distribution technologies. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...