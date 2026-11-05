Automated Logic Corporation: Automated Logic Signs Agreement to Acquire Logical Solutions, Inc.

Advances Carrier's ability to deliver solutions for intelligent, autonomous and efficient buildings in key verticals and expands its national presence in strategic markets

KENNESAW, Ga., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Logic Contracting Services, Inc. (Automated Logic), a leading provider of innovative, intelligent building-management solutions and a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Logical Solutions, Inc. (LSI), an Automated Logic dealer headquartered in Richardson, Texas. The strategic move adds significant additional scale, technical expertise and capabilities, including field engineers, project managers, application engineers and service professionals, to Automated Logic's growing national footprint alongside the recent acquisition of Control Consultants & Services, Inc., an Automated Logic dealer with offices in Lubbock and Abilene, Texas.

LSI's proven expertise in mission-critical environments enhances Automated Logic's ability to deliver solutions for intelligent, autonomous and efficient buildings by accelerating digitally connected solutions and increasing customer proximity across the lifecycle. This acquisition adds to Automated Logic's extensive field network across the Americas, building on its successful integration of six acquisitions in response to customer demand.

Delivering end-to-end intelligent building solutions, LSI's deep expertise combines seamlessly with Automated Logic's enterprise automation platform, accelerating the creation of unified, AI-ready building-management systems that drive efficiency and performance.

"LSI has built a strong business through technical expertise, customer focus and flawless execution excellence," said Gaurang Pandya, President, Climate Solutions Americas, Carrier. "We are excited to have LSI join the Automated Logic team, building on a relationship that dates back to 1995. Together, we will support the growing needs of scale customers in mission-critical environments across North America through our Carrier QuantumLeap suite of solutions."

"Joining Automated Logic represents an important next chapter for LSI," said LSI owners Jim Barber, Ben Blackerby and Daniel Tarver. "Our organizations share a long history, and this combination creates new opportunities while preserving our focus on employees, customers and quality execution."

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months.

About Automated Logic

Automated Logic provides innovative building-management solutions that maximize energy efficiency and sustainable building operation while ensuring comfort. Its intuitive products control and monitor building functions such as heating, air conditioning and lighting for commercial office, education, health care, government and data center markets through a global network of independent dealers and field offices. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. For more information, visit www.automatedlogic.com or follow Automated Logic on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Andrew Brooks

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SOURCE Automated Logic Corporation