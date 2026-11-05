Fidelity National Financial, Inc.: FNF Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (FNF or the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) (F&G), today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter were $633 million, or $2.37 per diluted share (per share), compared with net earnings of $358 million, or $1.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders include mark-to-market effects and non-recurring items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the third quarter were $352 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with $439 million, or $1.63 per share, for the third quarter of 2025.

The Title Segment contributed $315 million for the third quarter, compared with $330 million for the third quarter of 2025

The F&G Segment contributed $72 million for the third quarter, which reflects our approximately 72% ownership stake following the stock distribution at year-end, compared with $139 million for the third quarter of 2025, which reflected our approximately 82% ownership stake

The Corporate Segment adjusted net loss was $7 million for the third quarter, before eliminating dividend income from F&G in the consolidated financial statements, compared with an adjusted net loss of $1 million for the third quarter of 2025

FNF's consolidated adjusted net earnings include significant income and expense items in the F&G Segment, as well as alternative investment portfolio short-term returns that differ from long-term return expectations. Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G, as well as the "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" section for further explanation

Company Highlights

Title Segment continues to generate strong revenue and an industry leading margin despite dynamic environment: For the Title Segment, total revenue was $2.4 billion for the third quarter, compared with $2.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, was $2.5 billion for the third quarter, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025. Our industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 17.1% for the third quarter

For the Title Segment, total revenue was $2.4 billion for the third quarter, compared with $2.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, was $2.5 billion for the third quarter, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025. Our industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 17.1% for the third quarter F&G Segment achieved assets under management before reinsurance of $76 billion: F&G's assets under management before reinsurance were $76.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025. F&G's gross sales were $3.0 billion, including record core retail sales of $2.1 billion, for the third quarter. Net sales were $1.4 billion for the third quarter

F&G's assets under management before reinsurance were $76.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025. F&G's gross sales were $3.0 billion, including record core retail sales of $2.1 billion, for the third quarter. Net sales were $1.4 billion for the third quarter Continued commitment to return capital to shareholders: FNF returned approximately $143 million of capital to shareholders in the third quarter through $138 million of common stock dividends and $5 million of share repurchases. This brought capital returned to shareholders in the first nine months of 2026 to approximately $561 million, through $417 million of dividends and $144 million of share repurchases. FNF ended the quarter with $545 million in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company

William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, "FNF delivered another quarter of strong execution across our Title and F&G businesses, demonstrating the strength of our franchises. Our Title business generated an industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.1% despite continued pressure on residential transaction volumes, supported by disciplined expense management and strong commercial performance. At F&G, assets under management before reinsurance reached a record $76.2 billion, driven by record core retail sales of $2.1 billion. Together, these results demonstrate the ability of our businesses to generate attractive returns today, with meaningful upside as market conditions improve."

Mr. Foley added, "Our businesses also continue to produce strong and consistent cash flow, providing the flexibility to invest for future growth while returning excess capital to shareholders. During the first nine months of 2026, FNF has returned approximately $561 million through dividends and share repurchases. This financial flexibility remains an important competitive advantage, allowing us to invest through market cycles while maintaining our continued commitment to return capital to shareholders."

Summary Financial Results

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year to Date

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 2026

2025 Total revenue $ 3,578

$ 4,030 $ 10,855

$ 10,394 F&G AUM before reinsurance1 $ 76,232

$ 71,430 $ 76,232

$ 71,430 F&G assets under management (AUM)1 $ 56,212

$ 56,647 $ 56,212

$ 56,647 F&G gross sales[1] $ 3,000

$ 4,238 $ 8,892

$ 11,246 F&G net sales1 $ 1,405

$ 2,800 $ 5,114

$ 7,725 Total assets $ 114,692

$ 106,636 $ 114,692

$ 106,636 Adjusted pre-tax title margin 17.1 %

17.8 % 16.2 %

15.3 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 633

$ 358 $ 1,164

$ 719 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 2.37

$ 1.33 $ 4.34

$ 2.64 Adjusted net earnings1 $ 352

$ 439 $ 971

$ 970 Adjusted net earnings per share1 $ 1.32

$ 1.63 $ 3.62

$ 3.57 Weighted average common diluted shares 267

270 268

272 Total common shares outstanding 268

271 268

271

______________________________ 1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Segment Financial Results

Title Segment

This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including loan sub-servicing, valuations, default services and home warranty.

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Title business delivered another strong quarter, generating adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $422 million and an industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.1%. These results reflect the strength of our disciplined operating strategy and our ability to consistently outperform the broader market. Commercial remained a meaningful contributor, with revenue increasing 19% over the prior year, while our residential purchase business continued to outperform despite low transaction volumes. As we manage through this market cycle, we remain focused on maintaining our operating discipline and investing in the business to drive long-term growth and profitability."

Mr. Nolan added, "We also continue to build on our differentiated technology platform to enhance the value, security and convenience of the real estate transaction experience. FNF provides essential services that extend well beyond the title insurance policy. We also manage the settlement process from start to finish. We are the rails on which real estate transactions run. Our investments in identity verification, property monitoring, inHere and AI are strengthening the way that transactions are executed, protected and experienced, while driving greater efficiency across our operations. Together, these investments are enhancing the value we provide to our business partners and customers while strengthening our competitive position for the long term."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Total revenue was $2.4 billion, compared with $2.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025

was $2.4 billion, compared with $2.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025 Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , was $2.5 billion, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025 Direct title premiums were $755 million, an 11% increase over the third quarter of 2025 Agency title premiums were $915 million, a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2025 Commercial revenue was $463 million, a 19% increase over the third quarter of 2025

, was $2.5 billion, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025 Purchase orders opened increased 3% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 2% on a daily basis compared with the third quarter of 2025

opened increased 3% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 2% on a daily basis compared with the third quarter of 2025 Refinance orders opened decreased 11% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 8% on a daily basis compared with the third quarter of 2025

opened decreased 11% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 8% on a daily basis compared with the third quarter of 2025 Commercial orders opened increased 2% and commercial orders closed increased 4% over the third quarter of 2025

opened increased 2% and commercial orders closed increased 4% over the third quarter of 2025 Total fee per file was $4,229 for the third quarter, a 6% increase over the third quarter of 2025

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Pre-tax title margin was 16.0% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 17.1% for the third quarter, compared with 15.8% and 17.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025

was 16.0% and industry leading was 17.1% for the third quarter, compared with 15.8% and 17.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025 Pre-tax earnings in Title for the third quarter were $391 million, compared with $359 million for the third quarter of 2025

for the third quarter were $391 million, compared with $359 million for the third quarter of 2025 Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title were $422 million for the third quarter, an increase of 3% over $410 million for the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher direct operating revenue and agent premiums. Direct title operating revenue increased 11% and agent premiums increased 3% over the third quarter of 2025

F&G Segment

This segment consists of operations of FNF's majority-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.

Conor Murphy, F&G's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "F&G continued to build momentum in the third quarter, with record core retail sales driving assets under management before reinsurance to a record $76.2 billion. Importantly, we are generating this growth while maintaining our disciplined approach to pricing and profitability, prioritizing business that meets our return targets and allocating capital to the most attractive opportunities. Our diversified distribution platform and growing core retail franchise provide us with significant opportunities to continue scaling the business while maintaining our focus on profitability and returns."

Mr. Murphy continued, "We also continue to make meaningful progress toward a more fee-based, higher margin and less capital intensive business while growing our core spread-based franchise. Our strong inforce book provides a stable foundation of earnings and capital generation, while our strategic reinsurance relationships and owned distribution platform provide additional sources of fee-based earnings and financial flexibility. Together, these capabilities give us multiple avenues to grow earnings and improve returns as we continue to scale the business."

Third Quarter 2026

AUM before flow reinsurance was $76.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, a 7% increase over $71.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025. This included retained AUM of $56.2 billion

was $76.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, a 7% increase over $71.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025. This included retained AUM of $56.2 billion Gross sales were $3.0 billion for the third quarter, comprised of $2.3 billion core sales and nearly $700 million opportunistic sales, compared with $4.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025 which comprised of $2.2 billion core sales and a record $2.0 billion opportunistic sales; reflects our commitment to manage growth for the long-term

were $3.0 billion for the third quarter, comprised of $2.3 billion core sales and nearly $700 million opportunistic sales, compared with $4.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025 which comprised of $2.2 billion core sales and a record $2.0 billion opportunistic sales; reflects our commitment to manage growth for the long-term Core sales were $2.3 billion for the third quarter reflects a record $2.1 billion of core retail (indexed annuities and indexed universal life) sales and steady momentum with $200 million of core institutional (pension risk transfer) sales

were $2.3 billion for the third quarter reflects a record $2.1 billion of core retail (indexed annuities and indexed universal life) sales and steady momentum with $200 million of core institutional (pension risk transfer) sales Opportunistic sales were nearly $700 million for the third quarter, primarily comprised of funding agreements, compared to a record $2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2025, split between multiyear guaranteed annuities and funding agreements. Over the past year, we have de-emphasized multiyear guaranteed annuities sales due to returns below our threshold, as we maintain pricing discipline and prioritize capital allocation to the highest return opportunities. Opportunistic volumes vary quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity

were nearly $700 million for the third quarter, primarily comprised of funding agreements, compared to a record $2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2025, split between multiyear guaranteed annuities and funding agreements. Over the past year, we have de-emphasized multiyear guaranteed annuities sales due to returns below our threshold, as we maintain pricing discipline and prioritize capital allocation to the highest return opportunities. Opportunistic volumes vary quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity Net sales were $1.4 billion for the third quarter, compared with $2.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025; reflects flow reinsurance in line with capital targets for multiyear guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities

were $1.4 billion for the third quarter, compared with $2.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025; reflects flow reinsurance in line with capital targets for multiyear guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities F&G Segment net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $535 million for the third quarter which included favorable mark-to-market movement, compared to net earnings of $98 million for the third quarter of 2025 which included unfavorable mark-to-market movement

were $535 million for the third quarter which included favorable mark-to-market movement, compared to net earnings of $98 million for the third quarter of 2025 which included unfavorable mark-to-market movement F&G Segment adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $72 million for the third quarter, which reflects our approximately 72% ownership stake following the stock distribution at year-end, compared with $139 million for the third quarter of 2025, which reflected our approximately 82% ownership stake F&G Segment adjusted net earnings were $72 million for the third quarter of 2026. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's current long-term expected return of approximately 12% F&G Segment adjusted net earnings were $139 million for the third quarter of 2025, including $11 million, or $0.04 per share, of significant income items. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return As compared with the prior year quarter and excluding the above items, adjusted net earnings reflect consistent core spread as the business maintained disciplined pricing. Total product margin was reduced after reflecting the F&G Life Re (Bermuda) sale, as well as lower surrender charge fee income and higher other liability costs that include increased amortization expense, as expected. These items were partially offset by steady fees from accretive flow reinsurance and owned distribution margin, and disciplined expense management which continued to drive scale benefit

were $72 million for the third quarter, which reflects our approximately 72% ownership stake following the stock distribution at year-end, compared with $139 million for the third quarter of 2025, which reflected our approximately 82% ownership stake

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss FNF's third quarter of 2026 results on Friday, November 6, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings), assets under management (AUM), average assets under management (AAUM) and sales.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such non-GAAP measures in the same manner as we do.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. By disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures, FNF believes it offers investors a greater understanding of, and an enhanced level of transparency into, the means by which the Company's management operates the Company.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings, net earnings attributable to common shareholders, net earnings per share, or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business, political crisis, war and pandemic conditions, including ongoing geopolitical conflicts; consumer spending; government spending; the volatility and strength of the capital markets; investor and consumer confidence; foreign currency exchange rates; commodity prices; inflation levels; changes in trade policy; tariffs and trade sanctions on goods; trade wars; supply chain disruptions; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U.S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries, including regulation of title insurance and services and privacy and data protection laws; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination









Direct title premiums

$ 755

$ 755

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

915

915

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

1,083

700

350

33

- Total title and escrow

2,753

2,370

350

33

-





















Interest and investment income

796

93

698

33

(28) Recognized gains and losses, net

29

(19)

83

(35)

- Total revenue

3,578

2,444

1,131

31

(28)





















Personnel costs

948

840

73

35

- Agent commissions

711

711

-

-

- Other operating expenses

442

386

30

26

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

26

-

26

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(167)

-

(167)

-

- Depreciation and amortization

238

41

191

6

- Provision for title claim losses

75

75

-

-

- Interest expense

60

-

42

18

- Total expenses

2,333

2,053

195

85

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,245

$ 391

$ 936

$ (54)

$ (28)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

397

107

195

95

- Earnings from equity investments

-

-

-

-

- Non-controlling interests

215

9

206

-

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 633

$ 275

$ 535

$ (149)

$ (28)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.38





































EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ 2.37





































Weighted average shares - basic

266















Weighted average shares - diluted

267

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 633

$ 275

$ 535

$ (149)

$ (28)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,245

$ 391

$ 936

$ (54)

$ (28)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(122)

19

(176)

35

- Market related liability adjustments

(652)

-

(652)

-

- Purchase price amortization

26

12

13

1

- Transaction and other costs

(2)

-

(2)

-

-





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 495

$ 422

$ 119

$ (18)

$ (28)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (750)

$ 31

$ (817)

$ 36

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

156

(7)

171

(8)

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

176

-

176

-

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

23

16

7

-

- Tax (benefit) expense related to change in FG tax basis

114

-

-

114

- Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (281)

$ 40

$ (463)

$ 142

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 352

$ 315

$ 72

$ (7)

$ (28)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 1.32

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination









Direct title premiums

$ 678

$ 678

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

890

890

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

1,429

634

735

60

- Total title and escrow

2,997

2,202

735

60

-





















Interest and investment income

857

101

748

37

(29) Recognized gains and losses, net

176

(38)

211

3

- Total revenue

4,030

2,265

1,694

100

(29)





















Personnel costs

899

766

79

54

- Agent commissions

690

690

-

-

- Other operating expenses

407

341

38

28

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

1,181

-

1,181

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

43

-

43

-

- Depreciation and amortization

227

39

180

8

- Provision for title claim losses

70

70

-

-

- Interest expense

60

-

42

18

- Total expenses

3,577

1,906

1,563

108

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 453

$ 359

$ 131

$ (8)

$ (29)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

90

90

11

(11)

- Earnings from equity investments

26

29

-

(3)

- Non-controlling interests

31

8

22

1

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 358

$ 290

$ 98

$ (1)

$ (29)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.33





































EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ 1.33





































Weighted average shares - basic

269















Weighted average shares - diluted

270

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination September 30, 2025









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 358

$ 290

$ 98

$ (1)

$ (29)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 453

$ 359

$ 131

$ (8)

$ (29)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

103

38

68

(3)

- Market related liability adjustments

(37)

-

(37)

-

- Purchase price amortization

45

13

29

3

- Transaction costs

6

-

6

-

- Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 570

$ 410

$ 197

$ (8)

$ (29)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 117

$ 51

$ 66

$ -

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(26)

(13)

(13)

-

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(12)

-

(12)

-

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

2

2

-

-

- Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 81

$ 40

$ 41

$ -

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 439

$ 330

$ 139

$ (1)

$ (29)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 1.63

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination September 30, 2026









Direct title premiums

$ 2,105

$ 2,105

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

2,670

2,670

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

3,367

1,982

1,259

126

- Total title and escrow

8,142

6,757

1,259

126

-





















Interest and investment income

2,429

270

2,139

104

(84) Recognized gains and losses, net

284

(51)

341

(6)

- Total revenue

10,855

6,976

3,739

224

(84)





















Personnel costs

2,740

2,407

210

123

- Agent commissions

2,068

2,068

-

-

- Other operating expenses

1,300

1,120

104

76

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

1,659

-

1,659

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(62)

-

(62)

-

- Depreciation and amortization

672

113

539

20

- Provision for title claim losses

215

215

-

-

- Interest expense

182

-

124

58

- Total expenses

8,774

5,923

2,574

277

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 2,081

$ 1,053

$ 1,165

$ (53)

$ (84)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

635

268

250

117

- Earnings (loss) from equity investments

(1)

(1)

-

-

- Non-controlling interests

281

21

260

-

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 1,164

$ 763

$ 655

$ (170)

$ (84)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 4.36





































EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ 4.34





































Weighted average shares - basic

267















Weighted average shares - diluted

268

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 1,164

$ 763

$ 655

$ (170)

$ (84)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 2,081

$ 1,053

$ 1,165

$ (53)

$ (84)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

(92)

51

(149)

6

- Market related liability adjustments

(699)

-

(699)

-

- Purchase price amortization

81

34

43

4

- Transaction and other costs

17

-

17

-

-





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,388

$ 1,138

$ 377

$ (43)

$ (84)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (693)

$ 85

$ (788)

$ 10

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

154

(20)

176

(2)

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

32

23

9

-

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

165

-

165

-

- Tax expense related to change in FG tax basis

$ 149

$ -

$ -

$ 149

$ - Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (193)

$ 88

$ (438)

$ 157

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 971

$ 851

$ 217

$ (13)

$ (84)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders

- diluted

$ 3.62

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination September 30, 2025









Direct title premiums

$ 1,820

$ 1,820

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

2,410

2,410

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

3,783

1,772

1,871

140

- Total title and escrow

8,013

6,002

1,871

140

-





















Interest and investment income

2,394

270

2,096

113

(85) Recognized gains and losses, net

(13)

(20)

(1)

8

- Total revenue

10,394

6,252

3,966

261

(85)





















Personnel costs

2,536

2,187

223

126

- Agent commissions

1,872

1,872

-

-

- Other operating expenses

1,200

996

121

83

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

2,698

-

2,698

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

148

-

148

-

- Depreciation and amortization

623

110

491

22

- Provision for title claim losses

190

190

-

-

- Interest expense

181

-

123

58

- Total expenses

9,448

5,355

3,804

289

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 946

$ 897

$ 162

$ (28)

$ (85)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

217

225

21

(29)

- Earnings from equity investments

36

39

-

(3)

- Non-controlling interests

46

17

28

1

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 719

$ 694

$ 113

$ (3)

$ (85)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.65















EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ 2.64





































Weighted average shares - basic

271















Weighted average shares - diluted

272

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination September 30, 2025









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 719

$ 694

$ 113

$ (3)

$ (85)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 946

$ 897

$ 162

$ (28)

$ (85)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

188

20

176

(8)

- Market related liability adjustments

50

-

50

-

- Purchase price amortization

110

41

62

7

- Transaction costs

19

-

15

4

-





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,313

$ 958

$ 465

$ (25)

$ (85)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 367

$ 61

$ 303

$ 3

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(78)

(15)

(62)

(1)

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

8

8

-

-

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(46)

-

(46)

-

- Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 251

$ 54

$ 195

$ 2

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 970

$ 748

$ 308

$ (1)

$ (85)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 3.57

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In millions)







September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 76,452



$ 75,831 Goodwill



5,244



5,272 Title plant



427



424 Total assets



114,692



109,014 Notes payable



4,380



4,400 Reserve for title claim losses



1,718



1,700 Secured trust deposits



764



731 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings



(2,398)



(1,678) Non-controlling interests



1,290



1,548 Total equity and non-controlling interests



8,661



8,972 Total equity attributable to common shareholders



7,371



7,424

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title Segment

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Pre-tax earnings $ 391

$ 359



$ 1,053

$ 897 Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes















Recognized (gains) and losses, net 19

38



51

20 Purchase price amortization 12

13



34

41 Total non-GAAP adjustments 31

51



85

61 Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 422

$ 410



$ 1,138

$ 958 Adjusted pre-tax margin 17.1 %

17.8 %



16.2 %

15.3 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)







Q3 2026

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

368

391

389

332

370

366

343

299 Total opened orders per day*

5.8

6.2

6.4

5.3

5.8

5.8

5.6

4.7 Purchase % of opened orders

73 %

73 %

67 %

65 %

70 %

76 %

75 %

72 % Refinance % of opened orders

27 %

27 %

33 %

35 %

30 %

24 %

25 %

28 % Total closed orders*

260

273

234

259

250

246

201

232 Total closed orders per day*

4.1

4.3

3.8

4.1

3.9

3.9

3.3

3.7 Purchase % of closed orders

73 %

72 %

63 %

65 %

74 %

75 %

75 %

72 % Refinance % of closed orders

27 %

28 %

37 %

35 %

26 %

25 %

25 %

28 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 463

$ 440

$ 338

$ 479

$ 389

$ 333

$ 293

$ 376 Total commercial opened orders

56.1

57.9

55.2

51.4

54.8

54.1

52.6

47.5 Total commercial closed orders

31.9

32.9

28.0

32.9

30.8

29.6

26.0

28.9

































National commercial revenue

$ 242

$ 258

$ 182

$ 277

$ 209

$ 178

$ 149

$ 208 National commercial opened orders

24.0

24.4

23.7

22.5

24.3

23.7

22.7

20.7 National commercial closed orders

13.4

13.5

11.7

14.2

13.1

12.0

10.2

11.8

































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 4,229

$ 4,107

$ 3,655

$ 4,099

$ 3,994

$ 3,894

$ 3,761

$ 3,909 Residential fee per file

$ 2,910

$ 2,976

$ 2,639

$ 2,722

$ 2,908

$ 3,001

$ 2,776

$ 2,772 Total commercial fee per file

$ 14,500

$ 13,400

$ 12,100

$ 14,600

$ 12,600

$ 11,300

$ 11,300

$ 13,000 National commercial fee per file

$ 18,100

$ 19,200

$ 15,500

$ 19,500

$ 16,000

$ 14,900

$ 14,600

$ 17,600

































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

11,200

11,000

10,700

10,600

10,600

10,500

10,200

10,300

































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 72

$ 67

$ 57

$ 80

$ 58

$ 66

$ 65

$ 75

Title Segment (continued)

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

MONTHLY TITLE ORDER STATISTICS









Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) July 2026



129,000 73 %



94,000 73 % August 2026



121,000 74 %



84,000 73 % September 2026



118,000 73 %



82,000 72 %













Third Quarter 2026



368,000 73 %



260,000 73 %







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) July 2025



121,000 75 %



84,000 75 % August 2025



117,000 71 %



83,000 75 % September 2025



132,000 65 %



83,000 72 %













Third Quarter 2025



370,000 70 %



250,000 74 % * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G Segment

The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders. The F&G Segment is reported net of noncontrolling minority interest.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025



September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders $ 535

$ 98



$ 655

$ 113 Non-GAAP adjustments(1):















Recognized (gains) losses, net (176)

68



(149)

176 Market related liability adjustments (652)

(37)



(699)

50 Purchase price amortization 13

29



43

62 Transaction and other costs (2)

6



17

15 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 171

(13)



176

(62) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 7

-



9

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments 176

(12)



165

(46) Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders(1) $ 72

$ 139



$ 217

$ 308

Adjusted net earnings were $72 million for the third quarter of 2026. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 12%





Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 12% Adjusted net earnings of $139 million for the third quarter of 2025 included income from $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return





included income from $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return Adjusted net earnings of $217 million for the first nine months ended September 30, 2026 included $4 million, or $0.02 per share, of expense from investment and other income true-up adjustments . Investment income from alternative investments was $110 million, or $0.41 per share, below management's long-term expected return





included $4 million, or $0.02 per share, of expense from investment and other income true-up adjustments Investment income from alternative investments was $110 million, or $0.41 per share, below management's long-term expected return Adjusted net earnings of $308 million for the first nine months ended September 30, 2025 included income from $13 million, or $0.04 per share, reinsurance true-up adjustment, $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $135 million, or $0.50 per share, below management's long-term expected return

Footnotes: 1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.

F&G Segment (continued)

The table below provides a summary of sales highlights.





Three months ended



Nine months ended (In millions)

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025



September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025



















Indexed annuities ("FIA/RILA")

$ 2,143

$ 1,665



$ 5,466

$ 4,827 Indexed universal life ("IUL")

42

41



128

137 Pension risk transfer ("PRT")

172

538



721

1,294 Subtotal: Core sales

2,357

2,244



6,315

6,258 Fixed rate annuities ("MYGA")

73

969



357

3,438 Funding agreements ("FABN/FHLB")

570

1,025



2,220

1,550 Subtotal: Opportunistic sales(2)

643

1,994



2,577

4,988 Gross sales(1)

3,000

4,238



8,892

11,246 Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third

parties(3)

(1,595)

(1,438)



(3,778)

(3,521) Net sales(1)

1,405

2,800



5,114

7,725





Footnotes: 1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information. 2. Opportunistic sales volumes fluctuate quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity 3. Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third parties includes the reinsurance sidecar

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (ANE) is a non-GAAP economic measure used to evaluate financial performance each period.

ANE eliminates the impact of specific items that are not indicative of the underlying economics of our business, including certain market volatility, asymmetrical and noneconomic accounting, nonrecurring items and other income and expense adjustments. These items are volatile in our reported GAAP earnings and are not indicative of the underlying profitability drivers reflected in the design and pricing of our products and/or our investment and hedging strategy, as such items fluctuate from period to period in a manner inconsistent with these drivers.

ANE provides information to enhance an investor's understanding of our results and underlying profitability drivers by removing the impact of short-term market volatility (i.e. recognized gains and losses, market risk benefits remeasurement gains and losses, derivative gains and losses), asymmetrical and non-economic accounting (i.e. derivatives and investment hedges that do not qualify for hedge accounting, deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses), and other adjustments.

ANE is calculated by adjusting net earnings or loss attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:

i. Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; and the effects of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative and other derivatives, including interest rate swaps and forwards; ii. Market related liability adjustments: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost; the impact of initial pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses, including amortization from previously deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses; and the changes in the fair value of market risk benefits by deferring current period changes and amortizing that amount over the life of the market risk benefit; iii. Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset and the change in fair value of liabilities recognized as a result of acquisition activities); iv. Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items; v. Certain income tax adjustments: the impacts related to unusual tax items that do not reflect our core operating performance such as the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances; vi. Other and "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual items": Other adjustments include removing any charges associated with U.S. guaranty fund assessments as these charges neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, but result from external situations not controlled by the Company. Further, Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these items are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years; vii. Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments: the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the equity interest of entities that FNF does not wholly own; and viii. Income taxes: the income tax impact related to the above-mentioned adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction

Recognized gains and losses are excluded from ANE as part of both adjustments (i) and (ii). As part of those two adjustments to ANE, all material recognized gains and losses are removed except for periodic settlements of interest rate swaps used to economically hedge floating rate investments.

While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of FNF, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is comprised of the following components and is reported net of reinsurance assets ceded in accordance with GAAP:

i. total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding investments in unconsolidated affiliates, owned distribution and derivatives; ii. investments in unconsolidated affiliates at carrying value; iii. related party loans and investments; iv. accrued investment income; v. the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments; and vi. cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the end of the period.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio that is retained.

AUM before Flow Reinsurance

AUM before Flow Reinsurance is comprised of components consistent with AUM, but also includes flow reinsured assets.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio including reinsured assets.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on retained assets.

Sales

Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e., contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.