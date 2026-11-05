Fidelity National Financial, Inc.: FNF Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (FNF or the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) (F&G), today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter were $633 million, or $2.37 per diluted share (per share), compared with net earnings of $358 million, or $1.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders include mark-to-market effects and non-recurring items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.
Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the third quarter were $352 million, or $1.32 per share, compared with $439 million, or $1.63 per share, for the third quarter of 2025.
- The Title Segment contributed $315 million for the third quarter, compared with $330 million for the third quarter of 2025
- The F&G Segment contributed $72 million for the third quarter, which reflects our approximately 72% ownership stake following the stock distribution at year-end, compared with $139 million for the third quarter of 2025, which reflected our approximately 82% ownership stake
- The Corporate Segment adjusted net loss was $7 million for the third quarter, before eliminating dividend income from F&G in the consolidated financial statements, compared with an adjusted net loss of $1 million for the third quarter of 2025
- FNF's consolidated adjusted net earnings include significant income and expense items in the F&G Segment, as well as alternative investment portfolio short-term returns that differ from long-term return expectations. Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G, as well as the "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" section for further explanation
Company Highlights
- Title Segment continues to generate strong revenue and an industry leading margin despite dynamic environment: For the Title Segment, total revenue was $2.4 billion for the third quarter, compared with $2.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, was $2.5 billion for the third quarter, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025. Our industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 17.1% for the third quarter
- F&G Segment achieved assets under management before reinsurance of $76 billion: F&G's assets under management before reinsurance were $76.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025. F&G's gross sales were $3.0 billion, including record core retail sales of $2.1 billion, for the third quarter. Net sales were $1.4 billion for the third quarter
- Continued commitment to return capital to shareholders: FNF returned approximately $143 million of capital to shareholders in the third quarter through $138 million of common stock dividends and $5 million of share repurchases. This brought capital returned to shareholders in the first nine months of 2026 to approximately $561 million, through $417 million of dividends and $144 million of share repurchases. FNF ended the quarter with $545 million in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company
William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, "FNF delivered another quarter of strong execution across our Title and F&G businesses, demonstrating the strength of our franchises. Our Title business generated an industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.1% despite continued pressure on residential transaction volumes, supported by disciplined expense management and strong commercial performance. At F&G, assets under management before reinsurance reached a record $76.2 billion, driven by record core retail sales of $2.1 billion. Together, these results demonstrate the ability of our businesses to generate attractive returns today, with meaningful upside as market conditions improve."
Mr. Foley added, "Our businesses also continue to produce strong and consistent cash flow, providing the flexibility to invest for future growth while returning excess capital to shareholders. During the first nine months of 2026, FNF has returned approximately $561 million through dividends and share repurchases. This financial flexibility remains an important competitive advantage, allowing us to invest through market cycles while maintaining our continued commitment to return capital to shareholders."
Summary Financial Results
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
Total revenue
$ 3,578
$ 4,030
$ 10,855
$ 10,394
F&G AUM before reinsurance1
$ 76,232
$ 71,430
$ 76,232
$ 71,430
F&G assets under management (AUM)1
$ 56,212
$ 56,647
$ 56,212
$ 56,647
F&G gross sales[1]
$ 3,000
$ 4,238
$ 8,892
$ 11,246
F&G net sales1
$ 1,405
$ 2,800
$ 5,114
$ 7,725
Total assets
$ 114,692
$ 106,636
$ 114,692
$ 106,636
Adjusted pre-tax title margin
17.1 %
17.8 %
16.2 %
15.3 %
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$ 633
$ 358
$ 1,164
$ 719
Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
$ 2.37
$ 1.33
$ 4.34
$ 2.64
Adjusted net earnings1
$ 352
$ 439
$ 971
$ 970
Adjusted net earnings per share1
$ 1.32
$ 1.63
$ 3.62
$ 3.57
Weighted average common diluted shares
267
270
268
272
Total common shares outstanding
268
271
268
271
______________________________
1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below
Segment Financial Results
Title Segment
This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including loan sub-servicing, valuations, default services and home warranty.
Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our Title business delivered another strong quarter, generating adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $422 million and an industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.1%. These results reflect the strength of our disciplined operating strategy and our ability to consistently outperform the broader market. Commercial remained a meaningful contributor, with revenue increasing 19% over the prior year, while our residential purchase business continued to outperform despite low transaction volumes. As we manage through this market cycle, we remain focused on maintaining our operating discipline and investing in the business to drive long-term growth and profitability."
Mr. Nolan added, "We also continue to build on our differentiated technology platform to enhance the value, security and convenience of the real estate transaction experience. FNF provides essential services that extend well beyond the title insurance policy. We also manage the settlement process from start to finish. We are the rails on which real estate transactions run. Our investments in identity verification, property monitoring, inHere and AI are strengthening the way that transactions are executed, protected and experienced, while driving greater efficiency across our operations. Together, these investments are enhancing the value we provide to our business partners and customers while strengthening our competitive position for the long term."
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Total revenue was $2.4 billion, compared with $2.3 billion for the third quarter of 2025
- Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, was $2.5 billion, a 7% increase over the third quarter of 2025
- Direct title premiums were $755 million, an 11% increase over the third quarter of 2025
- Agency title premiums were $915 million, a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2025
- Commercial revenue was $463 million, a 19% increase over the third quarter of 2025
- Purchase orders opened increased 3% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 2% on a daily basis compared with the third quarter of 2025
- Refinance orders opened decreased 11% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 8% on a daily basis compared with the third quarter of 2025
- Commercial orders opened increased 2% and commercial orders closed increased 4% over the third quarter of 2025
- Total fee per file was $4,229 for the third quarter, a 6% increase over the third quarter of 2025
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Pre-tax title margin was 16.0% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 17.1% for the third quarter, compared with 15.8% and 17.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025
- Pre-tax earnings in Title for the third quarter were $391 million, compared with $359 million for the third quarter of 2025
- Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title were $422 million for the third quarter, an increase of 3% over $410 million for the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher direct operating revenue and agent premiums. Direct title operating revenue increased 11% and agent premiums increased 3% over the third quarter of 2025
F&G Segment
This segment consists of operations of FNF's majority-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.
Conor Murphy, F&G's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "F&G continued to build momentum in the third quarter, with record core retail sales driving assets under management before reinsurance to a record $76.2 billion. Importantly, we are generating this growth while maintaining our disciplined approach to pricing and profitability, prioritizing business that meets our return targets and allocating capital to the most attractive opportunities. Our diversified distribution platform and growing core retail franchise provide us with significant opportunities to continue scaling the business while maintaining our focus on profitability and returns."
Mr. Murphy continued, "We also continue to make meaningful progress toward a more fee-based, higher margin and less capital intensive business while growing our core spread-based franchise. Our strong inforce book provides a stable foundation of earnings and capital generation, while our strategic reinsurance relationships and owned distribution platform provide additional sources of fee-based earnings and financial flexibility. Together, these capabilities give us multiple avenues to grow earnings and improve returns as we continue to scale the business."
Third Quarter 2026
- AUM before flow reinsurance was $76.2 billion as of September 30, 2026, a 7% increase over $71.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025. This included retained AUM of $56.2 billion
- Gross sales were $3.0 billion for the third quarter, comprised of $2.3 billion core sales and nearly $700 million opportunistic sales, compared with $4.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025 which comprised of $2.2 billion core sales and a record $2.0 billion opportunistic sales; reflects our commitment to manage growth for the long-term
- Core sales were $2.3 billion for the third quarter reflects a record $2.1 billion of core retail (indexed annuities and indexed universal life) sales and steady momentum with $200 million of core institutional (pension risk transfer) sales
- Opportunistic sales were nearly $700 million for the third quarter, primarily comprised of funding agreements, compared to a record $2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2025, split between multiyear guaranteed annuities and funding agreements. Over the past year, we have de-emphasized multiyear guaranteed annuities sales due to returns below our threshold, as we maintain pricing discipline and prioritize capital allocation to the highest return opportunities. Opportunistic volumes vary quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity
- Net sales were $1.4 billion for the third quarter, compared with $2.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025; reflects flow reinsurance in line with capital targets for multiyear guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities
- F&G Segment net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $535 million for the third quarter which included favorable mark-to-market movement, compared to net earnings of $98 million for the third quarter of 2025 which included unfavorable mark-to-market movement
- F&G Segment adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $72 million for the third quarter, which reflects our approximately 72% ownership stake following the stock distribution at year-end, compared with $139 million for the third quarter of 2025, which reflected our approximately 82% ownership stake
- F&G Segment adjusted net earnings were $72 million for the third quarter of 2026. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's current long-term expected return of approximately 12%
- F&G Segment adjusted net earnings were $139 million for the third quarter of 2025, including $11 million, or $0.04 per share, of significant income items. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return
- As compared with the prior year quarter and excluding the above items, adjusted net earnings reflect consistent core spread as the business maintained disciplined pricing. Total product margin was reduced after reflecting the F&G Life Re (Bermuda) sale, as well as lower surrender charge fee income and higher other liability costs that include increased amortization expense, as expected. These items were partially offset by steady fees from accretive flow reinsurance and owned distribution margin, and disciplined expense management which continued to drive scale benefit
Conference Call
We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss FNF's third quarter of 2026 results on Friday, November 6, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.
About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings), assets under management (AUM), average assets under management (AAUM) and sales.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such non-GAAP measures in the same manner as we do.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. By disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures, FNF believes it offers investors a greater understanding of, and an enhanced level of transparency into, the means by which the Company's management operates the Company.
Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings, net earnings attributable to common shareholders, net earnings per share, or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided below.
Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business, political crisis, war and pandemic conditions, including ongoing geopolitical conflicts; consumer spending; government spending; the volatility and strength of the capital markets; investor and consumer confidence; foreign currency exchange rates; commodity prices; inflation levels; changes in trade policy; tariffs and trade sanctions on goods; trade wars; supply chain disruptions; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U.S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries, including regulation of title insurance and services and privacy and data protection laws; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
FNF-E
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Three Months Ended
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
Direct title premiums
$ 755
$ 755
$ -
$ -
$ -
Agency title premiums
915
915
-
-
-
Escrow, title related and other fees
1,083
700
350
33
-
Total title and escrow
2,753
2,370
350
33
-
Interest and investment income
796
93
698
33
(28)
Recognized gains and losses, net
29
(19)
83
(35)
-
Total revenue
3,578
2,444
1,131
31
(28)
Personnel costs
948
840
73
35
-
Agent commissions
711
711
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
442
386
30
26
-
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
26
-
26
-
-
Market risk benefit (gains) losses
(167)
-
(167)
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
238
41
191
6
-
Provision for title claim losses
75
75
-
-
-
Interest expense
60
-
42
18
-
Total expenses
2,333
2,053
195
85
-
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 1,245
$ 391
$ 936
$ (54)
$ (28)
Income tax expense (benefit)
397
107
195
95
-
Earnings from equity investments
-
-
-
-
-
Non-controlling interests
215
9
206
-
-
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 633
$ 275
$ 535
$ (149)
$ (28)
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
$ 2.38
EPS attributable to common shareholders -
$ 2.37
Weighted average shares - basic
266
Weighted average shares - diluted
267
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 633
$ 275
$ 535
$ (149)
$ (28)
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 1,245
$ 391
$ 936
$ (54)
$ (28)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
(122)
19
(176)
35
-
Market related liability adjustments
(652)
-
(652)
-
-
Purchase price amortization
26
12
13
1
-
Transaction and other costs
(2)
-
(2)
-
-
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 495
$ 422
$ 119
$ (18)
$ (28)
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
$ (750)
$ 31
$ (817)
$ 36
$ -
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
156
(7)
171
(8)
-
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
176
-
176
-
-
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
23
16
7
-
-
Tax (benefit) expense related to change in FG tax basis
114
-
-
114
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$ (281)
$ 40
$ (463)
$ 142
$ -
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to
$ 352
$ 315
$ 72
$ (7)
$ (28)
Adjusted EPS attributable to common
$ 1.32
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Three Months Ended
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
Direct title premiums
$ 678
$ 678
$ -
$ -
$ -
Agency title premiums
890
890
-
-
-
Escrow, title related and other fees
1,429
634
735
60
-
Total title and escrow
2,997
2,202
735
60
-
Interest and investment income
857
101
748
37
(29)
Recognized gains and losses, net
176
(38)
211
3
-
Total revenue
4,030
2,265
1,694
100
(29)
Personnel costs
899
766
79
54
-
Agent commissions
690
690
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
407
341
38
28
-
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
1,181
-
1,181
-
-
Market risk benefit (gains) losses
43
-
43
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
227
39
180
8
-
Provision for title claim losses
70
70
-
-
-
Interest expense
60
-
42
18
-
Total expenses
3,577
1,906
1,563
108
-
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 453
$ 359
$ 131
$ (8)
$ (29)
Income tax expense (benefit)
90
90
11
(11)
-
Earnings from equity investments
26
29
-
(3)
-
Non-controlling interests
31
8
22
1
-
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 358
$ 290
$ 98
$ (1)
$ (29)
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
$ 1.33
EPS attributable to common shareholders -
$ 1.33
Weighted average shares - basic
269
Weighted average shares - diluted
270
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Three Months Ended
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
September 30, 2025
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 358
$ 290
$ 98
$ (1)
$ (29)
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 453
$ 359
$ 131
$ (8)
$ (29)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
103
38
68
(3)
-
Market related liability adjustments
(37)
-
(37)
-
-
Purchase price amortization
45
13
29
3
-
Transaction costs
6
-
6
-
-
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 570
$ 410
$ 197
$ (8)
$ (29)
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
$ 117
$ 51
$ 66
$ -
$ -
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
(26)
(13)
(13)
-
-
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
(12)
-
(12)
-
-
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
2
2
-
-
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$ 81
$ 40
$ 41
$ -
$ -
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to
$ 439
$ 330
$ 139
$ (1)
$ (29)
Adjusted EPS attributable to common
$ 1.63
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Nine Months Ended
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
September 30, 2026
Direct title premiums
$ 2,105
$ 2,105
$ -
$ -
$ -
Agency title premiums
2,670
2,670
-
-
-
Escrow, title related and other fees
3,367
1,982
1,259
126
-
Total title and escrow
8,142
6,757
1,259
126
-
Interest and investment income
2,429
270
2,139
104
(84)
Recognized gains and losses, net
284
(51)
341
(6)
-
Total revenue
10,855
6,976
3,739
224
(84)
Personnel costs
2,740
2,407
210
123
-
Agent commissions
2,068
2,068
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
1,300
1,120
104
76
-
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
1,659
-
1,659
-
-
Market risk benefit (gains) losses
(62)
-
(62)
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
672
113
539
20
-
Provision for title claim losses
215
215
-
-
-
Interest expense
182
-
124
58
-
Total expenses
8,774
5,923
2,574
277
-
Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations
$ 2,081
$ 1,053
$ 1,165
$ (53)
$ (84)
Income tax expense (benefit)
635
268
250
117
-
Earnings (loss) from equity investments
(1)
(1)
-
-
-
Non-controlling interests
281
21
260
-
-
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 1,164
$ 763
$ 655
$ (170)
$ (84)
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
$ 4.36
EPS attributable to common shareholders -
$ 4.34
Weighted average shares - basic
267
Weighted average shares - diluted
268
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 1,164
$ 763
$ 655
$ (170)
$ (84)
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 2,081
$ 1,053
$ 1,165
$ (53)
$ (84)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
(92)
51
(149)
6
-
Market related liability adjustments
(699)
-
(699)
-
-
Purchase price amortization
81
34
43
4
-
Transaction and other costs
17
-
17
-
-
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 1,388
$ 1,138
$ 377
$ (43)
$ (84)
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
$ (693)
$ 85
$ (788)
$ 10
$ -
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
154
(20)
176
(2)
-
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
32
23
9
-
-
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
165
-
165
-
-
Tax expense related to change in FG tax basis
$ 149
$ -
$ -
$ 149
$ -
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$ (193)
$ 88
$ (438)
$ 157
$ -
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to
$ 971
$ 851
$ 217
$ (13)
$ (84)
Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders
$ 3.62
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Nine Months Ended
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
September 30, 2025
Direct title premiums
$ 1,820
$ 1,820
$ -
$ -
$ -
Agency title premiums
2,410
2,410
-
-
-
Escrow, title related and other fees
3,783
1,772
1,871
140
-
Total title and escrow
8,013
6,002
1,871
140
-
Interest and investment income
2,394
270
2,096
113
(85)
Recognized gains and losses, net
(13)
(20)
(1)
8
-
Total revenue
10,394
6,252
3,966
261
(85)
Personnel costs
2,536
2,187
223
126
-
Agent commissions
1,872
1,872
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
1,200
996
121
83
-
Benefits & other policy reserve changes
2,698
-
2,698
-
-
Market risk benefit (gains) losses
148
-
148
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
623
110
491
22
-
Provision for title claim losses
190
190
-
-
-
Interest expense
181
-
123
58
-
Total expenses
9,448
5,355
3,804
289
-
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 946
$ 897
$ 162
$ (28)
$ (85)
Income tax expense (benefit)
217
225
21
(29)
-
Earnings from equity investments
36
39
-
(3)
-
Non-controlling interests
46
17
28
1
-
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 719
$ 694
$ 113
$ (3)
$ (85)
EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic
$ 2.65
EPS attributable to common shareholders -
$ 2.64
Weighted average shares - basic
271
Weighted average shares - diluted
272
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Nine Months Ended
Consolidated
Title
F&G
Corporate and
Elimination
September 30, 2025
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 719
$ 694
$ 113
$ (3)
$ (85)
Pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 946
$ 897
$ 162
$ (28)
$ (85)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
188
20
176
(8)
-
Market related liability adjustments
50
-
50
-
-
Purchase price amortization
110
41
62
7
-
Transaction costs
19
-
15
4
-
Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)
$ 1,313
$ 958
$ 465
$ (25)
$ (85)
Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments
$ 367
$ 61
$ 303
$ 3
$ -
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
(78)
(15)
(62)
(1)
-
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
8
8
-
-
-
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
(46)
-
(46)
-
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$ 251
$ 54
$ 195
$ 2
$ -
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to
$ 970
$ 748
$ 308
$ (1)
$ (85)
Adjusted EPS attributable to common
$ 3.57
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash and investment portfolio
$ 76,452
$ 75,831
Goodwill
5,244
5,272
Title plant
427
424
Total assets
114,692
109,014
Notes payable
4,380
4,400
Reserve for title claim losses
1,718
1,700
Secured trust deposits
764
731
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings
(2,398)
(1,678)
Non-controlling interests
1,290
1,548
Total equity and non-controlling interests
8,661
8,972
Total equity attributable to common shareholders
7,371
7,424
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information
Title Segment
The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in millions)
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Pre-tax earnings
$ 391
$ 359
$ 1,053
$ 897
Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes
Recognized (gains) and losses, net
19
38
51
20
Purchase price amortization
12
13
34
41
Total non-GAAP adjustments
31
51
85
61
Adjusted pre-tax earnings
$ 422
$ 410
$ 1,138
$ 958
Adjusted pre-tax margin
17.1 %
17.8 %
16.2 %
15.3 %
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Q3 2026
Q2 2026
Q1 2026
Q4 2025
Q3 2025
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data)
Total opened orders*
368
391
389
332
370
366
343
299
Total opened orders per day*
5.8
6.2
6.4
5.3
5.8
5.8
5.6
4.7
Purchase % of opened orders
73 %
73 %
67 %
65 %
70 %
76 %
75 %
72 %
Refinance % of opened orders
27 %
27 %
33 %
35 %
30 %
24 %
25 %
28 %
Total closed orders*
260
273
234
259
250
246
201
232
Total closed orders per day*
4.1
4.3
3.8
4.1
3.9
3.9
3.3
3.7
Purchase % of closed orders
73 %
72 %
63 %
65 %
74 %
75 %
75 %
72 %
Refinance % of closed orders
27 %
28 %
37 %
35 %
26 %
25 %
25 %
28 %
Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)
Total commercial revenue
$ 463
$ 440
$ 338
$ 479
$ 389
$ 333
$ 293
$ 376
Total commercial opened orders
56.1
57.9
55.2
51.4
54.8
54.1
52.6
47.5
Total commercial closed orders
31.9
32.9
28.0
32.9
30.8
29.6
26.0
28.9
National commercial revenue
$ 242
$ 258
$ 182
$ 277
$ 209
$ 178
$ 149
$ 208
National commercial opened orders
24.0
24.4
23.7
22.5
24.3
23.7
22.7
20.7
National commercial closed orders
13.4
13.5
11.7
14.2
13.1
12.0
10.2
11.8
Total Fee Per File
Fee per file
$ 4,229
$ 4,107
$ 3,655
$ 4,099
$ 3,994
$ 3,894
$ 3,761
$ 3,909
Residential fee per file
$ 2,910
$ 2,976
$ 2,639
$ 2,722
$ 2,908
$ 3,001
$ 2,776
$ 2,772
Total commercial fee per file
$ 14,500
$ 13,400
$ 12,100
$ 14,600
$ 12,600
$ 11,300
$ 11,300
$ 13,000
National commercial fee per file
$ 18,100
$ 19,200
$ 15,500
$ 19,500
$ 16,000
$ 14,900
$ 14,600
$ 17,600
Total Staffing
Total field operations employees
11,200
11,000
10,700
10,600
10,600
10,500
10,200
10,300
Actual title claims paid ($ millions)
$ 72
$ 67
$ 57
$ 80
$ 58
$ 66
$ 65
$ 75
Title Segment (continued)
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Direct Orders Opened *
Direct Orders Closed *
Month
/ (% Purchase)
/ (% Purchase)
July 2026
129,000
73 %
94,000
73 %
August 2026
121,000
74 %
84,000
73 %
September 2026
118,000
73 %
82,000
72 %
Third Quarter 2026
368,000
73 %
260,000
73 %
Direct Orders Opened *
Direct Orders Closed *
Month
/ (% Purchase)
/ (% Purchase)
July 2025
121,000
75 %
84,000
75 %
August 2025
117,000
71 %
83,000
75 %
September 2025
132,000
65 %
83,000
72 %
Third Quarter 2025
370,000
70 %
250,000
74 %
* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders
F&G Segment
The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders. The F&G Segment is reported net of noncontrolling minority interest.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in millions)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 535
$ 98
$ 655
$ 113
Non-GAAP adjustments(1):
Recognized (gains) losses, net
(176)
68
(149)
176
Market related liability adjustments
(652)
(37)
(699)
50
Purchase price amortization
13
29
43
62
Transaction and other costs
(2)
6
17
15
Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments
171
(13)
176
(62)
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
7
-
9
-
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments
176
(12)
165
(46)
Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common
$ 72
$ 139
$ 217
$ 308
- Adjusted net earnings were $72 million for the third quarter of 2026. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 12%
- Adjusted net earnings of $139 million for the third quarter of 2025 included income from $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $43 million, or $0.16 per share, below management's long-term expected return
- Adjusted net earnings of $217 million for the first nine months ended September 30, 2026 included $4 million, or $0.02 per share, of expense from investment and other income true-up adjustments. Investment income from alternative investments was $110 million, or $0.41 per share, below management's long-term expected return
- Adjusted net earnings of $308 million for the first nine months ended September 30, 2025 included income from $13 million, or $0.04 per share, reinsurance true-up adjustment, $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $135 million, or $0.50 per share, below management's long-term expected return
Footnotes:
1.
Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.
F&G Segment (continued)
The table below provides a summary of sales highlights.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(In millions)
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Indexed annuities ("FIA/RILA")
$ 2,143
$ 1,665
$ 5,466
$ 4,827
Indexed universal life ("IUL")
42
41
128
137
Pension risk transfer ("PRT")
172
538
721
1,294
Subtotal: Core sales
2,357
2,244
6,315
6,258
Fixed rate annuities ("MYGA")
73
969
357
3,438
Funding agreements ("FABN/FHLB")
570
1,025
2,220
1,550
Subtotal: Opportunistic sales(2)
643
1,994
2,577
4,988
Gross sales(1)
3,000
4,238
8,892
11,246
Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third
(1,595)
(1,438)
(3,778)
(3,521)
Net sales(1)
1,405
2,800
5,114
7,725
Footnotes:
1.
Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.
2.
Opportunistic sales volumes fluctuate quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity
3.
Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third parties includes the reinsurance sidecar
DEFINITIONS
The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.
Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders
Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (ANE) is a non-GAAP economic measure used to evaluate financial performance each period.
ANE eliminates the impact of specific items that are not indicative of the underlying economics of our business, including certain market volatility, asymmetrical and noneconomic accounting, nonrecurring items and other income and expense adjustments. These items are volatile in our reported GAAP earnings and are not indicative of the underlying profitability drivers reflected in the design and pricing of our products and/or our investment and hedging strategy, as such items fluctuate from period to period in a manner inconsistent with these drivers.
ANE provides information to enhance an investor's understanding of our results and underlying profitability drivers by removing the impact of short-term market volatility (i.e. recognized gains and losses, market risk benefits remeasurement gains and losses, derivative gains and losses), asymmetrical and non-economic accounting (i.e. derivatives and investment hedges that do not qualify for hedge accounting, deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses), and other adjustments.
ANE is calculated by adjusting net earnings or loss attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:
i.
Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; and the effects of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative and other derivatives, including interest rate swaps and forwards;
ii.
Market related liability adjustments: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost; the impact of initial pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses, including amortization from previously deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses; and the changes in the fair value of market risk benefits by deferring current period changes and amortizing that amount over the life of the market risk benefit;
iii.
Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset and the change in fair value of liabilities recognized as a result of acquisition activities);
iv.
Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items;
v.
Certain income tax adjustments: the impacts related to unusual tax items that do not reflect our core operating performance such as the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances;
vi.
Other and "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual items": Other adjustments include removing any charges associated with U.S. guaranty fund assessments as these charges neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, but result from external situations not controlled by the Company. Further, Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these items are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years;
vii.
Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments: the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the equity interest of entities that FNF does not wholly own; and
viii.
Income taxes: the income tax impact related to the above-mentioned adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction
Recognized gains and losses are excluded from ANE as part of both adjustments (i) and (ii). As part of those two adjustments to ANE, all material recognized gains and losses are removed except for periodic settlements of interest rate swaps used to economically hedge floating rate investments.
While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of FNF, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.
Assets Under Management (AUM)
AUM is comprised of the following components and is reported net of reinsurance assets ceded in accordance with GAAP:
i.
total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding investments in unconsolidated affiliates, owned distribution and derivatives;
ii.
investments in unconsolidated affiliates at carrying value;
iii.
related party loans and investments;
iv.
accrued investment income;
v.
the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments; and
vi.
cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the end of the period.
Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio that is retained.
AUM before Flow Reinsurance
AUM before Flow Reinsurance is comprised of components consistent with AUM, but also includes flow reinsured assets.
Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio including reinsured assets.
Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)
AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.
Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on retained assets.
Sales
Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e., contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.
SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.