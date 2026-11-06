DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc (JPXX) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 269.3664 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51228 CODE: JPXX ISIN: LU1646359XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 448771 EQS News ID: 2429788 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2429788&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)