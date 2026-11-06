DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRW) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 146.2237 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5910707 CODE: KRW ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LEI Code: 549300PCOGU9VB10FI42 Sequence No.: 448779 EQS News ID: 2429804 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)