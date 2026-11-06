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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 20:20
2,720 Euro
+1,49 % +0,040
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7002,78010:48
2,7002,78010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 09:58 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Auto: LEPAS L6 EV Impresses Global Elegant Driving Ambassadors on First-Ever LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving

WUHU, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, 34 Elegant Driving Ambassadors from 15 countries joined the LEPAS L6 EV's first-ever LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving. Traveling nearly 700 kilometers from Shanghai to Wuhu via Tonglu, Qiandao Lake and She County, they experienced the vehicle's versatility and refined performance across urban roads, highways and mountain routes.

For ambassadors from Europe and Brazil, chassis performance and handling were key priorities. The winding roads around Qiandao Lake provided an ideal test. With its highly integrated 12-in-1 electric drive system and chassis tuned by a professional European team, the LEPAS L6 EV delivered smooth power and confident handling.

Lepas global elegance drive

Ambassadors from Motor1, IG Carros and MSN praised the L6 EV's chassis, suspension, steering and braking, highlighting its comfortable ride and natural handling on narrow roads. An ambassador from the UK's Auto Express also commended its smooth acceleration and ample power when merging onto highways.

For users in South Africa and Latin America, music enhances the driving experience. An ambassador from South Africa's Navigating Media praised the LEPAS L6 EV's premium interior materials, craftsmanship and immersive sound from its SONY audio system.

Lepas global elegance drive

In Southeast Asia, younger users place greater emphasis on affordability and intelligent features. Accordingly, ambassadors from the region focused on the L6 EV's new energy technology and smart cockpit. They praised the L6 EV's driving range and 20-minute charging from 30% to 80% SOC. Its all-scenario intelligent voice assistant, ADAS features, Automated Parking Assist (APA), Remote Parking Assist (RPA) and 540° Panoramic View also inspired confidence on challenging roads.

Beyond testing performance, the journey fostered dialogue on elegant mobility and lifestyle, reflecting the co-creation spirit of LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week. LEPAS will continue listening to global users and refining its products to deliver more comfortable, elegant mobility experiences.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact
Company Name: LEPAS International
Contact Person: Vincy wang
E-mail: GlobalPR@lepasinternational.com
Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04b1f116-50bd-47f4-9ed4-c062fda8870f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4c2cd40-f75d-4104-bea7-3dfcd623237e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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