Hove A/S: Hove A/S secures third contract in the port terminal segment

6.11.2026 10:02:57 CET | Hove A/S | Investor News

Following a successful trial period at a major port in Malaysia, Hove A/S has entered into a lubrication service agreement covering selected crane equipment at the port.

The service will be performed using Hove lubrication equipment and Hove Smart Lube System and includes personnel carrying out the agreed lubrication scope.

The agreement is not material to Hove's financial outlook in isolation, but management considers the agreement strategically important as it provides further validation of Hove's technology and service model within the international port terminal segment. The agreement has the potential to be expanded to additional crane equipment within the port over time.

Further information

Hans Christian Hansen

CEO

Email: investor@hove-as.dk

Company contact

Hove A/S

Herstedøstervej 7

DK - 2600 Glostrup

CVR 25804821

Web: www.hove-as.com

Certified advisor

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About Hove A/S

Hove is a supplier of lubrication solutions for mechanical bearings, primarily in the wind turbine industry. Hove's solutions provide customers with significant annual operating cost savings, while at the same time ensuring that lubrication is performed and documented correctly, which extends the life of the bearings. Over the past 25 years, Hove has set new standards for lubrication in the wind turbine industry. Hove's patented IoT solution will strengthen Hove's position as market leader. With its unique product and an experienced team, Hove has achieved a strong market position in the wind turbine industry and an international presence.