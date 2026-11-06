Türkiye is aiming to reach an installed solar and wind capacity of 175 GW by 2040, according to targets set out in its new national energy policy. The country's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar presented Türkiye's national energy vision for 2040 earlier this week ahead of the start of COP31, to be held in the Turkish capital of Antalya, beginning November 9. The plan projects total installed power capacity will rise from the current 123 GW to 281 GW, with renewables share of total installed capacity increasing from the current 63% to 77%. Speaking during a launch event, ...

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