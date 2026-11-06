US-based perovskite solar module manufacturer RadianX has secured $9 million in combined venture capital and project financing. The company plans to use the funding to scale up production of modules for connected devices, including sensors, wearables, and asset trackers, with a new automated production line featuring 6 MW of annual capacity. "Most connected devices still depend on a battery that someone has to replace," said Josh Douglas, co-founder and chief operating officer of RadianX. "Our job is to turn that light those devices already receive into power, to drive increased uptime and even ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...