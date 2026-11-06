Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") along with Joint Venture partner and operator Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") are pleased to announce commencement of Phase 2B at the La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico. With the conclusion of the rainy season, Riverside has commenced road work and drill pad construction in advance of the next stage of drilling.

Riverside has secured a reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rig in an effort to increase drill efficiency, penetration rates and hole depths. The absence of water in the core holes completed to date suggests drill cutting recovery should not be an issue to depths planned in this phase of the program.

Phase 2B will initially target Luis Hill and the Union Mine (see Figure 1):

Drilling at Luis Hill will target an Induced Polarization ("IP") chargeability anomaly extending over 1 km along strike, which coincides with the sediment-hosted gold mineralization discovery hole of 0.3 g/t gold over 42 metres (January 12, 2026 news release) identified in Phase 1. The zone remains open along strike and at depth.

Drilling at Union Mine will follow up on the projected extension of the structure where chip-channel sampling yielded 20.2 g/t Au and 226 g/t Ag with 2.7% Zn in 30 metres long continuous from the Union Mine (news release, January 22, 2026).

Questcorp President & CEO, Saf Dhillon stated, "We are very excited to commence the second part of our Phase 2 exploration program. The switchover from diamond drilling to reverse circulation should significantly increase penetration rates as we continue to build our geological model at La Union. During the rainy season, we reviewed several carbonate replacement deposits ("CRD") throughout the western Cordillera, incorporating aspects of their exploration programs and strategy into the upcoming program. One aspect that stood out above all others is the near proximity to surface of La Union's CRD zones and targets (150 to 250 metres), compared to depths of 300 to in excess of 1000 metres at other CRD projects being drilled elsewhere in the western Cordillera."

"Phase 2A exploration program outlined a large IP target at Luis Hill and continuity of mineralization at Union. Phase 2B plans to test both of these targets with RC drilling. We expect RC drilling to advance more efficiently through the faulted ground encountered during core drilling. If the RC drilling performs as planned, it will give us a more cost-effective way to drill at Union and provide the option to run larger programs in the future," said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO of Riverside Resources.

Figure 1: Map of the La Union Project showing the planned Phase 2B drill holes at Luis Hill (Upper Right) and Union Mine (Lower Right) targets, with 2025 and 2026 drill collars.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/322780_questcorp1.jpg

Luis Hill Target

Luis Hill hosts sediment-hosted gold mineralization identified in the upper part of the Clemente Formation during Phase 1 drilling (see news release, January 12, 2026). Operator Riverside's geology team has mapped the stratigraphy and structure northward for over 2 km and identified cross-cutting feeder structures as targets. The IP survey completed in Phase 2A 2026 delineated a chargeability anomaly at Luis Hill extending over 1 km along strike that coincides with the sediment-hosted gold mineralization from Phase 1 and remains open along strike and at depth. Phase 2A hole UND26-018 was drilled above the anomaly but did not reach target depth. The Phase 2B drilling is planned to test a geophysical anomaly with a near-vertical, 350 m deep drill hole.

Union Mine Target

Phase 2A hole UND26-013 at the Union Mine intersected the continuity of the historic Sproul manto mine near the past underground mining, with anomalous Pb and Zn values indicating proximity to the replacement body. Similarly, rock chip-channel sampling returned 30 m grading 20.2 g/t Au and 226 g/t Ag along the access wall to the upper part of the Union Mine. The structure is hosted in the Clemente Formation, a major CRD host unit, with potential for sediment-hosted gold in the reactive shales above and below the host carbonate. The Phase 2B drilling in the Union Mine Target is planned to test the continuity of the structure at an 80 m step-out along strike, supported by the ground magnetic geophysics of the project.

Interested investors are invited to review the La Union Project Technical Report, which can be found under Questcorp's profile on SEDAR+.

Qualified Person & QA/QC

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, scope and objectives of the Phase 2B drilling program; the expected performance and cost-effectiveness of RC drilling; and the potential for future exploration programs at the La Union Project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration and drilling activities, drilling and equipment performance, weather and site access conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322780