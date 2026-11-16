Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") and its joint venture partner and operator Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") are pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 2B reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the Luis Hill target at the La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico (Figure 1).

Phase 2B Program Overview

Luis Hill : drilling will follow up on the Phase 1 intercept of 42 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold* in sediment-hosted mineralization (news release, January 12, 2026), probing deeper than previous holes to test the newly identified +1 km induced polarization ("IP") geophysical target and the extent of the shale beds encountered during core drilling (see Figures 2 and 3). The zone remains open along strike and at depth.

: drilling will follow up on the sediment-hosted mineralization (news release, January 12, 2026), probing deeper than previous holes to test the newly identified induced polarization ("IP") geophysical target and the extent of the shale beds encountered during core drilling (see Figures 2 and 3). The zone remains Union Mine : drilling will test the continuity of the feeder structure and three potentially mineralized stacked mantos near the historic workings, where chip channel sampling returned 30 m grading 20.2 g/t Au, 226 g/t Ag and 2.7% Zn (see Figures 2 and 4).

: drilling will test the continuity of the feeder structure and three potentially mineralized stacked mantos near the historic workings, where chip channel sampling returned (see Figures 2 and 4). Approximately 600 m of RC drilling is planned in two holes; the first, a near-vertical hole to a planned depth of approximately 350 m at Luis Hill, is underway.

Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of Questcorp, stated, "With the RC rig now turning at Luis Hill, Phase 2B has moved from preparation to drilling. This hole is designed to go deeper than our previous drilling and test the newly identified +1 km IP chargeability anomaly beneath our Phase 1 gold intercept, before we step out at the Union Mine to test the feeder structure and the stacked mantos projected from the historic workings. Because La Union's carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") targets sit relatively close to surface, we believe RC drilling offers an efficient, cost-effective means of advancing our geological model, and we look forward to sharing results as they become available."

"We are pleased to continue Phase 2 drilling using RC drilling, a method we believe offers faster progress and larger sample volumes," said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO of Riverside. "We are excited to test geophysical features that correlate with the mapped geology and historic mining. Completion of the Phase 2 program will position the joint venture for the next phase of drilling, and we look forward to further exploration work at the La Union Project."

* Note: Drill intersection are down hole widths; true width is unknown at this time.





Figure 1: RC drill rig mobilized and now drilling at the La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico



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Figure 2: Map of the La Union Project showing the Phase 2B drill holes at the Luis Hill (upper right) and Union Mine (lower right) targets, with 2025 and 2026 drill collars and cross-section lines.



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Luis Hill Target

The Phase 2B hole at Luis Hill is a near-vertical hole planned to approximately 350 m depth, designed to test the IP chargeability anomaly (Figure 3). Phase 2A hole UND26-018 was drilled above the anomaly but did not reach target depth. The Phase 2B hole is expected to test the mineralized horizon and nearby intrusions, where contacts with favourable host rocks may provide settings for mineralization.





Figure 3: Cross-section of the Luis Hill target showing the IP chargeability anomaly and the Phase 2B drill hole. Section looking NNW; section line shown in Figure 2.



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Union Mine Target

The Union Mine structure is hosted in the Clemente Formation, a major CRD host unit. The planned Phase 2B hole will test the continuity of the Union Mine feeder structure, where continuous chip channel sampling returned 30 metres grading 20.2 g/t Au, 226 g/t Ag and 2.7% Zn (news release, January 22, 2026). Phase 2A hole UND26-013 intersected the continuation of the historic Sproul manto near the former underground workings. The Union Mine structure appears to have a geophysical expression in the magnetic tilt product (Figure 4A). The hole will also test for three potentially mineralized stacked mantos projected southward from the main historic mineralized zone of the Union Mine (Figure 4B).





Figure 4: Union Mine target: A) Map showing rock-chip sample results, the magnetic anomaly and the Phase 2B step-out drilling location. B) Cross-section of the planned drill hole in the Union Mine target with the vertical dike and CRD mineralization in multiple horizons.



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Investors are encouraged to review the La Union Project Technical Report, available under Questcorp's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

https://questcorpmining.ca

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, scope and objectives of the Phase 2B drilling program; the expected performance and cost-effectiveness of RC drilling; and the potential for future exploration programs at the La Union Project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration and drilling activities, drilling and equipment performance, weather and site access conditions, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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