Irradiance was above average across much of Europe in October 2026, as extended periods of high pressure produced clearer skies and offset several cloudy and unsettled intervals. Conditions were particularly favourable across central Europe and the Baltic States. However, low-pressure systems reduced irradiance in southern France and around the Black Sea, while several damaging autumn storms crossed western Europe, accordingto analysis using the Solcast API. Monthly irradiance was around 10% above the October average across large parts of the continent. The strongest positive anomalies occurred ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...