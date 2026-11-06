EPG Global Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: EPG Modular Data Center Marks Topping-Out of Its US$120 Million Malaysia FIZ Factory

EPG Modular Data Center Marks Topping-Out of Its US$120 Million Malaysia FIZ Factory

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPG Modular Data Center today marked the topping-out of its Malaysia FIZ (Free Industrial Zone) Factory in Senai Airport City (SAC), Johor. The milestone advances development of a manufacturing base closer to customers in Southeast Asia, expanding EPG's production capabilities and strengthening its ability to respond to customer needs across the region and beyond.

The ceremony featured the raising of the final structural beam, followed by a tour of the facility. Guests included representatives from the Johor State Government, SAC and other government agencies, as well as business partners, customers, financial institutions and investment firms.

Representing an investment of approximately US$120 million, EPG's FIZ Factory spans 107,450 square meters, including 70,000 square meters of production space. Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the facility is projected to rank among the largest single-site data center module manufacturing bases in the modular data center (MDC) sector by production capacity. Once fully operational, it is expected to employ more than 800 people locally.

The factory's master plan comprises five buildings for sheet metal production, power transfer unit (PTU) products, diesel generator manufacturing, final assembly, and R&D and office functions. The facility will produce MDC shelters and supporting equipment, including diesel generator sets and PTU power modules.

Designed for flexible, digitally enabled manufacturing, the FIZ Factory will integrate advanced automation equipment, intelligent control systems and automated welding technology. Its production lines are expected to achieve an automation rate of at least 80%, with processes including pretreatment, laser cutting, robotic welding and dust-free coating. Modular line design will accommodate multiple product types and specifications.

Digital platforms for supplier relationship management (SRM), product lifecycle management (PLM), manufacturing execution (MES), quality management (QMS) and warehouse management (WMS) will connect processes across the supply chain, R&D, production, quality and warehousing. Digital twin technology will support production visibility and traceability, while intelligent sensing and real-time alerts will help strengthen workplace and equipment safety.

By consolidating production of MDC shelters and critical power equipment in Malaysia, EPG is building capacity closer to regional customers. The factory is expected to help the company coordinate production and assembly, respond more effectively to project schedules and deliver with greater flexibility.

EPG is also committed to responsible operations at the facility. Its priorities include resource efficiency, waste reduction, environmental protection, employee safety, local talent development and cooperation with Malaysian suppliers and partners. The company will operate in accordance with Malaysian laws and regulations and its ESG management requirements, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its decision-making, compliance and risk management.

"The FIZ Factory marks an important step in bringing EPG's manufacturing capabilities closer to customers and the markets we serve," said Alick Wan, EPG's founder and chairman. "By combining advanced manufacturing with strong local partnerships, we are building a responsive base in Malaysia and a model that can evolve with customer needs in other markets."

Learn more about EPG Modular Data Center at www.epg-module.com.

Contact: communications@epg-module.com

About EPG

EPG is a prefabricated modular data center infrastructure provider, powered by R&D centers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Shanghai, as well as six advanced manufacturing hubs in Malaysia and China. With over 20 years of engineering expertise, it has a workforce of over 1,700 employees, including more than 300 researchers and experienced engineers in its R&D and technical team. Through continuous technological innovation and a scalable delivery system, EPG delivers integrated and efficient data center solutions for hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise deployments across APAC, EMEA, and other global markets.

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