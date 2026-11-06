Flexqube AB: Communiqué From The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Flexqube AB (publ)

The shareholders of FlexQube AB (publ), Reg. No. 556905-3944 (the "Company"), were convened to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. at the Company's premises at Neongatan 8, 431 53 Mölndal. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the following resolutions were among those passed:

Resolution to remove Per Augustsson as a member of the Board of Directors

The general meeting resolved to remove Per Augustsson from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.



Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors

The general meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of five members elected by the general meeting.



Election of Tobias Byfeldt and Daniel Pettersson as new members of the Board of Directors

The general meeting resolved to elect Tobias Byfeldt and Daniel Pettersson as new members of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the close of the next annual general meeting.



FlexQube AB (publ)

The board of Directors

About FlexQube

FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1300 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.

FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

For more information, contact:

CEO, Anders Fogelberg

anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com

+46 702 86 06 74

The share (FLEXQ) is traded on Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at www.flexqube.com