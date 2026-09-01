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WKN: A2JADS | ISIN: SE0010547075 | Ticker-Symbol: A1Y
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:04
3,590 Euro
-4,77 % -0,180
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEXQUBE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEXQUBE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FlexQube AB: Mikael Lindbäck, CFO of FlexQube AB (publ) returns from parental leave

FlexQubes Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mikael Lindbäck, returns on September first after his parental leave that started March of 2025. During Mikael's parental leave Linus Nätterlund has been acting as Interim CFO and he will return to his previous role as Accounting Manager.

About FlexQube
FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1300 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.
FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

For more information, contact:
CEO, Anders Fogelberg
anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com
+46 702 86 06 74

The share (FLEXQ) is traded on Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at www.flexqube.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.