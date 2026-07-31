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WKN: A2JADS | ISIN: SE0010547075 | Ticker-Symbol: A1Y
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:07
2,880 Euro
+3,23 % +0,090
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEXQUBE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEXQUBE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FlexQube AB: FlexQube strengthens its IP portfolio - fifth U.S. patent granted for Navigator AMR

FlexQube has been granted its fifth U.S. patent related to Navigator AMR, the company's autonomous and modular robotic platform for material handling. The patent, "Navigator Interface," was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 30, 2026, and is the first granted patent within FlexQube's fourth patent family for Navigator.

The patent grant marks another step in FlexQube's long-term strategy to build a broad international patent portfolio around the Navigator platform. With five granted U.S. patents and corresponding patents granted in several other key countries, the company continues to strengthen the protection of the technologies at the core of FlexQube's solutions for flexible and autonomous material handling.

The new patent protects a key interface solution between the Navigator AMR and motorized load carriers. The patented interface enables the robot to generate the lifting force required to connect with and transport different types of motorized load carriers. The patent complements FlexQube's previously granted patents and broadens the protection of key functionalities within the Navigator platform.

CEO Anders Fogelberg comments: "This patent represents another important step in our long-term innovation and IP strategy. We systematically develop and protect the technologies that make the Navigator platform unique. A strong patent portfolio enhances our competitiveness, creates long-term value, and provides a solid foundation for continued product development and commercialization."

About FlexQube
FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1300 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.
FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

For more information, contact:
CEO, Anders Fogelberg
anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com
+46 702 86 06 74

The share (FLEXQ) is traded on Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at www.flexqube.com

Image Attachments
FlexQube Navigator AMR

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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