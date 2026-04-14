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WKN: A2JADS | ISIN: SE0010547075 | Ticker-Symbol: A1Y
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 09:57
2,340 Euro
+7,83 % +0,170
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEXQUBE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEXQUBE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 09:15 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FlexQube AB: FlexQube receives additional orders worth approximately USD 2.5 million

FlexQube has received additional orders worth approximately USD 2.5 million from one of the world's largest e-commerce and logistics companies based in the United States. The orders include Navigator AMR robots and tugger train systems, with planned deliveries primarily during the third quarter of 2026.

These orders relate to the same project that FlexQube has previously communicated about, bringing the total order value for the project to approximately USD 19.5 million to date.

About FlexQube
FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1200 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.
FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

For more information, contact:
CEO, Anders Fogelberg
anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com
+46 702 86 06 74

This information is information that FlexQube is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-14 09:15 CEST.

The share (FLEXQ) is traded on Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at www.flexqube.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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