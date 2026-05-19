FlexQube AB: FlexQube receives additional order of approximately $420,000 within previously communicated AMR project

One of the world's largest e-commerce and logistics companies, based in the U.S., has placed an additional order with FlexQube worth approximately $420,000. The order relates to software and hardware connected to FlexQube's Navigator AMR system and is part of the customer project that FlexQube previously communicated in connection with an order for long lead time items in early May.

The new order includes, among other things, Navigator AMR units, software, integration work, and support related to the project's initial pilot phase, which is planned to be carried out during the summer of 2026.

FlexQube has previously received an order of approximately USD 1 million for long lead time items within the same project. The newly received order represents another step in the project and strengthens the conditions ahead of the planned pilot phase. As previously communicated, there is also an opportunity for an expanded pilot phase later in 2026, corresponding to a potential order value for FlexQube of approximately USD 5.5 million during the autumn of 2026.

About FlexQube

FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1300 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.

FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

For more information, contact:

CEO, Anders Fogelberg

anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com

+46 702 86 06 74

The share (FLEXQ) is traded on Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at www.flexqube.com