Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
WKN: A2JADS | ISIN: SE0010547075
25.02.26 | 08:03
25.02.2026
FlexQube AB: FlexQube receives order worth SEK 2.5 million for Navigator AMR from customer in Mexico

FlexQube has received an order worth approximately SEK 2.5 million for Navigator AMR from a major automotive supplier in Mexico. Delivery will take place during the second quarter of 2026.

The order represents the first project together with the customer, and in connection with the order the parties have also signed a framework agreement for the customer's North American facilities covering FlexQube's AMR solutions. This means that FlexQube's products are available to the customer's factories in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under a predefined pricing and delivery agreement. The customer operates more than 40 production facilities in Mexico alone and more than 250 globally.

CEO, Anders Fogelberg comments: "After working purposefully for an extended period to market our robot platform in Mexico, we can now finally bring another important project to completion. The automation needs within the automotive industry are significant, and we look forward to working with the customer on this and future projects."

About FlexQube
FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1200 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.
FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

For more information, contact:
CEO, Anders Fogelberg
anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com
+46 702 86 06 74

The share (FLEXQ) is traded on Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at www.flexqube.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
