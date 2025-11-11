FlexQube AB: FlexQube receives order worth $740,000

FlexQube has received an order from an existing customer in South Carolina, USA, for several tugger train systems with carts. The order will be delivered during the first half of 2026 The purpose of the solution is to improve the efficiency of the material flow in production.

The customer operates within the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturing industry and is investing in improved material handling processes to support their lean manufacturing agenda. FlexQube's tugger train system enables scalable and flexible solutions that can adapt to future layout and process changes.

"We continue to see strong interest from manufacturers in North America looking to improve internal logistics and prepare for increased automation," says Anders Fogelberg, CEO of FlexQube. "This order is another example of how our modular system can bring efficiency and flexibility to complex production environments."

This order strengthens FlexQube's position in the North American market and highlights the company's ability to support customers across various industries in their transition toward more efficient and automated material flows.

About FlexQube

FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1200 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.

FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

