FlexQube AB: US customer extends pilot order with additional 1.6 MUSD

FlexQube has now received the order of approximately 1.6 MUSD that was previously communicated on October 6, 2025, as being "in the final stage." The customer is one of the world's largest e-commerce and logistics companies, based in the United States, which on August 1 this year placed a pilot order of approximately USD 350,000. The new order represents an expansion of that collaboration and includes additional products, primarily the company's patented robotic system, the Navigator AMR.

The order includes a number of Navigator AMRs with corresponding motorized load carriers adapted to the customer's various material flows. The pilot order now amounts to a total of approximately 1.9 MUSD. As with the previous pilot order, the purpose of this order is to evaluate the automation system for a potential large-scale rollout within the customer's network.

In addition to the previously communicated potential for a volume order of USD 6 million in early 2026, pending a successful pilot, an additional potential of USD 13 million has now been added. The total project volume for 2026 and 2027 could now exceed USD 43 million if the customer chooses FlexQube for all material flows, up from USD 12 million as previously communicated.

CEO Anders Fogelberg comments: "The collaboration with our customer has been very intensive over the past few months, and we now have the opportunity to truly showcase the breadth of our offering through this expanded pilot order. The solution being evaluated has the potential to eliminate a large part of the customer's manual cart handling through autonomous transport, as well as automated loading and unloading within the tugger train using our AMR platform."

Work on the order will begin immediately and will continue during the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2026.

About FlexQube

FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1200 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.

FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

