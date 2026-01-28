Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A2JADS | ISIN: SE0010547075 | Ticker-Symbol: A1Y
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 12:09
0,922 Euro
-2,95 % -0,028
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
FlexQube AB: FlexQube receives follow-up order worth $465,000 from U.S. customer

FlexQube has received a new follow-up order from the same U.S. customer, one of the world's largest e-commerce and logistics companies based in the United States, that placed several pilot orders already. The new order amounts to approximately $465,000 and will be delivered during the first quarter of 2026.

The order includes development work and robotic products related to the Navigator AMR.

About FlexQube
FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

For more information, contact:
anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com
+46 702 86 06 74

The share (FLEXQ) is traded on Nasdaq First North. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at www.flexqube.com

