Repairon GmbH: Groundbreaking therapy for advanced heart failure: Repairon's Scientific Co-Founder, Prof. Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann, Receives the 2026 "Galenus-von-Pergamon" Award for Outstanding Basic Pharmacological Research

GÖTTINGEN, Germany and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professor Zimmermann and his research team are recognized for the development of iPSC-derived engineered heart muscle, Repairon's BioVAT lead product, for the treatment of advanced heart failure patients.

Göttingen, Germany and Providence, RI, November 6, 2026. - Repairon, a biotechnology company developing regenerative cardiac therapies, announced today that their Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Professor Dr. Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann, received the 2026 "Galenus-von-Pergamon" Award for outstanding pharmacological research for his groundbreaking work on iPSC-derived engineered heart muscle for the treatment of advanced heart failure. Selected annually by an independent scientific board under the auspices of Springer Medicine, a global leader in academic and scientific publishing, the award recognizes outstanding medical innovations in Germany. Prof. Zimmermann and his team at the University of Göttingen have collaborated closely with Repairon for over a decade to develop the technology from inception to ongoing clinical trials.





"We congratulate Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann and his research team on this well-deserved award for the development of our BioVAT (Biologic Ventricular Assist Therapy)" said Lothar Germeroth, Repairon CEO. He added that "years of extensive lab research led by Wolfram have culminated in clinical studies to show that it is possible to remuscularize the damaged heart and improve the health status and quality of life of advanced heart failure patients. We look forward to continuing his work in a multinational pivotal clinical trial and the ultimate commercialization for the benefit thousands of patients."

About Prof. Dr. Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann: Prof. Zimmermann, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Repairon GmbH, is Professor for Pharmacology and Director of the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG) since 2008 and physician/scientist with a longstanding (> 25 years) research focus in tissue engineering and tissue engineered heart repair. Prof. Zimmermann and his team have invented several tissue engineering technologies, including the engineered heart muscle technology of BioVAT. His leadership in the tissue engineering field is documented by having authored more than 200 publications and > 10 patents.

About Repairon: Repairon GmbH is a German biotech company based in Göttingen, Germany, focused on developing regenerative cell therapies for cardiac medicine. The company was founded in 2014 based on research by Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann, MD and his team at the University Medical Center Goettingen, who have developed several tissue engineering technologies with proven applicability for organ repair and drug development. Repairon's lead therapeutic candidate, the human engineered heart muscle patch, is currently being evaluated in the BioVAT-HF-DZHK20 Phase 2 clinical trial as a biological ventricular assist tissue (BioVAT) for end-stage heart failure.

Company contact:

Dr. Lothar Germeroth

Repairon GmbH

37079 Göttingen - Germany

Email: germeroth@repairon.de US contact:

Frank Ahmann

Repairon USA

Providence, RI

Email: f.ahmann@repairon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ffda158-7645-423d-9123-cbf217e65969