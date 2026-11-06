Beko's FlexiStart helps households run appliances when electricity is cheaper

New HomeWhiz feature schedules appliance cycles for lower-cost hours, helping households reduce electricity costs while supporting more flexible demand on the grid.

ISTANBUL, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko announces FlexiStart, a new feature powered by its HomeWhiz app that enables connected home appliances to run when electricity is cheaper. Available from January 2027, with energy provider integration starting in Germany and Türkiye, FlexiStart gives households a simple way to pay less for electricity by moving part of their use away from peak hours.

Ahead of its rollout, Beko will showcase FlexiStart at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye (9-20 November 2026), as an example of how connected appliances can help households shift their electricity use in response to prices, the kind of demand flexibility that energy systems increasingly need as the share of renewable energy grows.

Electricity is not priced the same all day as prices fluctuate with the balance between supply and demand. They tend to fall when demand is low or supply is plentiful and rise in the morning and especially the evening as demand climbs. FlexiStart puts that gap to work. For households on dynamic or time-of-use tariffs, that difference shows up directly on their bill.

HomeWhiz looks at the day's prices and suggests the best time to run the chosen program. One tap confirms it, and the appliance runs the same operation cycle during a lower-cost period.

FlexiStart works in two ways. Where Beko partners with an energy provider, the provider's tariff prices flow into HomeWhiz automatically, so every time interval recommendation is based on up-to-date prices. Users can also enter the cheaper hours of their own tariff, and FlexiStart schedules operation cycles within them.

The feature will be available on washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers, with plans to add refrigerators and air conditioners for later in 2027.

Two new energy provider partnerships in Germany and Türkiye are planned to go live at launch, giving their customers time interval recommendations based on their own tariff automatically. The partnerships connect what households pay for electricity with how their appliances use it: customers can benefit from lower-cost periods, while providers gain more flexible demand to support grid balancing. Both follow an earlier pilot in the Netherlands, and Beko plans to extend partnerships to further markets in phases.

As the share of variable renewable electricity grows, power systems need more demand optimisation that can shift across the day. The EU Code of Conduct on Energy Smart Appliances (ESA) sets out how appliances provide this flexibility, with brands committing to make them work with home energy management systems from any brand through a common standard. Beko is a founding signatory of the Code, and FlexiStart puts the same idea into practice in everyday homes.

"A small shift in when households turn their appliances on can add up to real flexibility for the grid, and lower bills for the families who make it happen," said Ragip Balcioglu, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beko. "FlexiStart makes that shift simple. Bringing it to COP31 is our way of showing that the energy transition happens in homes as well as in power stations."

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of around 45,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko is the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.7 billion Euros in 2025. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,000 R&D employees and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025).** The company has been recognized as the 89th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2026 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies and has been the sector leader for three consecutive years. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.? %







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