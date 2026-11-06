"Show My China: Stars Shine Over the Central Plains" (2026 Zhengzhou) Event to Launch in Zhengzhou, Henan, China

"Show My China: Stars Shine Over the Central Plains" (2026 Zhengzhou) Event

ZHENGZHOU, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The "Show My China: Stars Shine Over the Central Plains" (2026 Zhengzhou) launch ceremony and performance showcase was held on November 6 at New Bodu, a cultural and tourism district in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. Online content creators and journalists from across China have gathered in the city to tell Zhengzhou's stories from youthful perspectives through the "Show My China" program.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Themed "Tides Rise at the Ancient Capital of Bo: Discovering the Youth of Zhengzhou," the event is hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhengzhou Municipal Committee and the Zhengzhou Municipal Cyberspace Administration.

After the launch, more than 20 content-creation teams of online influencers and Xinhua's influencer journalist studios will travel along five routes to over 20 cultural and tourism landmarks -- from the birthplace of Tang Dynasty poet Du Fu in Gongyi and the Ersha Cultural and Creative Park to the Zhengzhou Shang Dynasty Capital Site Museum, the "Only Henan" theater complex and the UNESCO World Heritage monuments of "the Centre of Heaven and Earth" at Mount Song in Dengfeng -- to explore and showcase the city's distinctive charm.

Launched in September 2023, Xinhua's "Show My China" program spotlights the better lives of people across China, winning wide attention and praise from Chinese internet users.

Sitting at the eastern foot of Mount Song and on the banks of the Yellow River, Zhengzhou is one of China's eight ancient capitals and a national central city in the making. In recent years, the city has shaped tourism through culture and enhanced culture through tourism, making new progress in integrating culture, tourism and creativity. Four tourism clusters have taken shape: an eastern theme-park cluster centered on "Only Henan" and Jianye Movie Town; a western mountain resort cluster supported by Yinji and Fuxi Mountain; a southern cultural and wellness cluster around Mount Song; and a northern Yellow River cluster featuring the Yellow River National Cultural Park and the Dahecun Site Park.

In the central urban area, urban renewal has given rise to distinctive leisure districts such as Zhengzhou Memory 1952 Oil and Chemical Plant Creative Park, New Bodu, Fuminli, the Ersha Cultural and Creative Park and Mo Street, weaving scenery and city life into a landscape shared by residents and visitors alike.

Contact person: Mr. Huang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.