A 60 MW/600 MWh liquid air energy storage (LAES) demonstration project in Qinghai province, northwest China, was connected to the grid and began generating electricity on October 30, marking a significant step toward the commercial deployment of large-scale cryogenic energy storage. Located in Golmud, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the facility was developed by state-owned China Green Development Investment Group (CGDG) in cooperation with the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The developer describes the project as the world's ...

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