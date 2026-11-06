Rooftop solar installations increasingly incorporate power optimizers, microinverters and other components that require additional space beneath the modules. Developed by S-5!, the PVKIT 3.0 mounting solution addresses this need by providing additional clearance for cable routing, module-level power electronics (MLPE) and access to wiring. The standard configuration allows modules to be installed closer to the roof surface when additional clearance is not required. "The PVKIT 3.0 was designed to give designers and installers greater control over the gap between the roof and the solar panels," ...

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