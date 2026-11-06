DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: The Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: The Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S 06-Nov-2026 / 10:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: The Capital Increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. DATE: November 5, 2026 At our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 5th, 2026, it was resolved to participate the capital increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S., with the shares corresponding to TRY 17.000.000.000 and authorize the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail . We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 448848 EQS News ID: 2430052 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2430052&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2026 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)