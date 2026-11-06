

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a Proclamation establishing the Oval Office as a National Monument to ensure its preservation, proper care, and management.



The Proclamation proclaims the Oval Office, the Outer Oval Office, and the Cabinet Room as the Oval Office National Monument under the Antiquities Act.



The Proclamation directs the Secretary of the Interior to develop and implement a management plan with relevant executive departments, agencies, and offices that prioritizes the preservation of the Oval Office, to document, review, and consider alternatives before substantially altering or demolishing the Oval Office, and to ensure that any proposed changes to its historic character are consistent with the Oval Office's national significance.



The Proclamation also directs the Secretary of the Interior to coordinate with the Committee for the Preservation of the White House and other appropriate advisory bodies.



The Oval Office stands as one of the most recognizable and historically significant spaces in the country, serving as the principal working office of the U.S. President for almost a century.



A symbol of the Presidency, the Oval Office has witnessed decisions of profound national and international consequence and history.



The Oval Office merits more recognition and protective management as a distinct historic structure of national significance than its preexisting National Historic Landmark recognition, according to the White House.



Proclaiming the Oval Office as a National Monument is the latest in a series of actions by the Trump administration protecting and restoring the beauty of the U.S. capital and historical sites.



The D.C. Beautification campaign was completed by cleaning hundreds of graffiti sites, fixing more than 2,300 light fixtures, repairing dozens of fountains, and cleaning and repairing the Reflecting Pool.



In August 2025, Trump mandated that Federal public buildings embrace classical architecture to honor tradition, foster civic pride, and inspire the citizenry.



He fulfilled his campaign promise to 'give America's founding in 1776 the incredible anniversary it truly deserves' by bringing back the National Garden of American Heroes, building a new Triumphal Arch, and holding events that showcase American greatness.



The President has led the charge in building a White House Ballroom, expanding the East Wing to more than triple the White House's hosting capacity for major functions.



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