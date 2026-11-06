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EI

WKN: A426XG | ISIN: US28256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: X3W
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:55
1,530 Euro
-0,91 % -0,014
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EINRIDE AB ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EINRIDE AB ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 12:34 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Einride AB: Einride to Host Q3 2026 Business Update Conference Call on November 18

EINRIDELORENZ1

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) ("Einride" or the "Company"), a technology company driving the transition to autonomous and electric freight, today announced it will release a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before market open on November 18, 2026.

In conjunction with this release, Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer; Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer; and Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 14:00 CET (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the update with the investment community.

Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Time: 14.00 CET (08.00 AM ET)
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qc76ix2w/

Replay and Materials
Einride's Q3 business update press release and accompanying presentation slides, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Einride's website at https://www.einride.tech/investors prior to the start of the call. The webcast replay will be posted there after the call.

About Einride
Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Contact

Einride Media & Investor Relations
Christina Zander
Head of Communications, Einride
press@einride.tech, einride@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94aa78ae-4df5-46c3-9052-acf365e0715f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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