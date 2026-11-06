

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portuguese energy company EDP, S.A. (EDP.LS) Friday reported 9-month net profit of €1.194 billion, up from €952 million in the corresponding period last year.



Recurring net profit increased 22% to €1.191 billion, while recurring EBITDA rose 11% to €4.166 billion. Reported EBITDA climbed 19% to €4.480 billion.



Looking ahead, EDP raised its recurring net profit forecast to €1.4 billion-€1.5 billion from €1.4 billion guided previously. The company also increased its recurring EBITDA outlook to approximately €5.4 billion from €5.3 billion.



In Lisbon, EDP shares were down more than 1% at €4.8940 on Friday.



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