Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) ("WildBrain" or the "Company"), a global leader in family entertainment, announced today that it has taken up and will purchase for cancellation 13,793,103 of its common shares (the "Common Shares") at a purchase price of C$1.45 per Common Share (the "Purchase Price") under the Company's substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), for aggregate consideration of C$19,999,999.35. The Purchase Price was determined under a modified Dutch auction process in a range of C$1.30 to C$1.45 per Common Share.

The Common Shares purchased under the Offer represent approximately 6.50% of the 212,330,664 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of November 3, 2026. The Offer was announced on September 29, 2026. After giving effect to the Offer, 198,537,561 Common Shares will be issued and outstanding.

A total of 14,263,529 Common Shares were properly tendered to the Offer and not withdrawn. Payment for the purchased Common Shares will be effected by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Depositary") in accordance with the Offer and applicable law. Common Shares tendered above the Purchase Price or not purchased due to proration will be returned promptly. The final proration factor for Common Shares tendered other than pursuant to qualifying "odd lot" tenders was approximately 96.70%.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. ("Fine Capital"), which beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 96,120,526 Common Shares, representing approximately 45.27% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, did not participate in the Offer. Following completion of the Offer, Fine Capital beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over the same number of Common Shares, representing approximately 48.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the date hereof.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated September 29, 2026, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Common Shares.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain, we build and grow beloved family brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to franchises such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we are a global leader in franchise management-bringing stories to life through content production, audience reach and consumer products. Our award-winning studio has partnered with top global platforms such as Apple TV, Netflix and the BBC, producing acclaimed series such as The Snoopy Show, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Teletubbies (2015), Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and Finding Her Edge. The WildBrain Network, offering more than 1,000 channels across YouTube, FAST and AVOD, delivers premium-quality content to today's kids and families wherever they're watching-connecting advertisers to audiences at scale through brand-safe media solutions. WildBrain CPLG, our global licensing and consumer products arm, represents our own and partner brands across major territories worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations and include statements about the Offer, including the completion of the purchase and cancellation of Common Shares under the Offer. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in WildBrain's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. WildBrain does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322824