Robo.ai Inc.: Robo.ai CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

Robo.ai CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company") today released a letter from Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Zhai to shareholders, discussing the Company's recent operating results, its approach to capital allocation and its priorities for the next phase.

Dear Shareholders,

Robo.ai's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq on November 6. I would like to use this occasion to report on three things: what we have delivered over the past few months, what we will focus on next to cement our positioning as the leading sovereign AI and technology platform in the UAE and the broader Gulf region, and why I am highly confident in the Company's future.

At midyear, we had one priority: to scale the business quickly. The results are now reflected in the numbers. Revenue exceeded US$280 million for June through September. In October, we announced a full-year 2026 revenue outlook of approximately US$600 million. This scale gives us a solid foundation for the next stage and a clear view of where we are going.

AI chip and storage costs remain high, while public safety, transportation, energy and municipal services generate massive volumes of visual data every day. Whoever can process the same data with less compute and storage holds a cost advantage. That is exactly what our AI data processing company, Neurovia AI, does: it makes visual data more efficient to transmit, store and use. Neurovia AI will showcase its latest solutions at GITEX Global in Dubai, December 7-11.

Our industrial group, ALIF Holding, is building local manufacturing and systems integration capabilities in the UAE. Ground was broken on Phase I of its Umm Al Quwain industrial park on September 25, and the proposed ALIF Maritec oil spill response system concept and ALIF Composites project have defined the park's product focus. The Abu Dhabi government's 2025-2027 digital strategy and the support for local manufacturing under Make it in the Emirates give these businesses a clear policy window.

In the next phase, we are focused on three things. In our existing operations, we will keep tight control of delivery costs, cash collection and operating efficiency to improve the quality of the business. Neurovia AI will advance product development and commercialization. ALIF Holding will accelerate production readiness and customer development. On capital, we will deploy funds in step with business progress, prioritize the most critical areas and tie every dollar to our operating plans.

On financing: based on our current operating position and funding arrangements, we do not intend to enter into new equity-linked, variable-price financing arrangements, in which the issuance or conversion price is tied to the future market price of our shares, for a period following the date of this letter. We will continue to honor our obligations and retain our rights under previously disclosed agreements. We will support the business through prudent capital management, with the aim of creating long-term value for shareholders.

We firmly believe that long-term value is created through operations. Our task is clear: serve our customers well, sharpen our products and build each business on solid ground. I am highly confident in Robo.ai's future. That confidence comes from the strong support of our Board, more than a year of work by our management and operating teams, and our customers' recognition of our products and solutions. From here, our quarterly results will speak for us. Thank you for your continued trust and support.

Benjamin Zhai

Chief Executive Officer

Robo.ai Inc.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a Nasdaq-listed technology group building intelligent infrastructure across four platforms: artificial intelligence; robotics and smart mobility; advanced manufacturing; and capital. Its industrial group, Alif Holding, is dedicated to building intelligent industries through the development, integration and manufacturing of AI systems, serving government, public sector and mission-critical domains. Through its subsidiary Neurovia AI, the Company develops AI software and visual data infrastructure. Quantum Core Capital ("QC Capital"), its AI-powered deep-tech holding and venture-building platform, incubates, invests in and operates businesses across artificial intelligence, robotics, digital infrastructure and the next-generation digital economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the reverse stock split and continued listing compliance; financing policies; the Company's full-year 2026 revenue outlook; acquisition integration; AI technology and applications; the development of ALIF Holding's industrial park and related projects; product development; local manufacturing and delivery capabilities; and anticipated strategic benefits. Words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "will" and similar expressions may identify these statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions. The revenue outlook is preliminary and subject to change. These statements are not guarantees of future results. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; market and financing conditions; obligations and potential dilution under existing financing agreements; convertible note pricing adjustments and other contractual terms; business integration and execution; the limited operating history of the Company's current businesses; customer demand and competition; technology development and commercialization; the Company's financial condition and ability to generate profits and positive cash flow; cash usage, working capital and capital expenditure requirements, debt servicing obligations, the liquidity and availability of cash and investments, and the timing and availability of financing; and the availability of site rights, funding, refurbishment, company formation, licenses and approvals, equipment, personnel and operational readiness required for its projects, as well as changes in relevant policies. Revenue alone does not establish profitability or positive operating cash flow. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Robo.ai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of its date. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor inquiries

Robo.ai Inc. Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@roboai.group

For media inquiries

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

E-mail: pr@roboai.group

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboai-ceo-issues-letter-to-shareholders-302931988.html