Dermalux Takes Professional LED Skin Rejuvenation Beyond The Face to launch the NEW Neck & Décolletage LED Device

Built in Clinics. Perfected for Home.

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- British LED Phototherapy pioneers launch NEW Neck & Décolletage LED Device, bringing precision light technology to one of the most overlooked areas of skincare.

Award-winning British LED Phototherapy brand Dermalux is expanding its home skincare collection with the launch of its NEW Neck & Décolletage LED Device, designed to target visible signs of ageing across the delicate neck and chest.

Your skincare shouldn't stop at your face.

While facial skincare has become an essential part of everyday routines, the neck and décolletage are often overlooked, despite being among the first areas to show visible signs of ageing. Fine lines, crepey skin, loss of firmness and uneven texture can become increasingly noticeable in these delicate areas.

Now, Dermalux is bringing its professional LED Phototherapy expertise beyond the face, with an expertly engineered device designed to support firmer, smoother looking skin in just one easy 10-minute treatment.

Professional Expertise. Precision Light Delivery.

Pioneering professional LED Phototherapy since 2012, Dermalux has built its reputation on the science of light and the importance of delivering the right wavelengths at the right dose.

Following the highly successful launch of the Dermalux LED Face Mask, the new Neck & Décolletage LED Device represents the next evolution of Dermalux Home, combining professional expertise with a simple, effective approach to at-home skin rejuvenation.

At the heart of the device are three clinically proven wavelengths, expertly combined in one optimised treatment:

633nm

Red light supports skin rejuvenation

830nm

Near Infrared light supports skin renewal and repair

1072nm

Infrared light supports skin health and vitality

Engineered For Performance. Designed For Comfort.

Featuring innovative Dermalux Off-the-Skin Technology, the device is designed to deliver even light distribution and optimised coverage across the neck and décolletage.

Dermalux Certified LEDs with carefully calculated spacing, further support consistent light delivery across the treatment area.

The lightweight, flexible design and adjustable strap ensure a comfortable, secure fit, while one expertly optimised 10-minute treatment removes the need for multiple settings or complicated routines.

Price: £399 (currently retailing at £359.10 during the Black Friday promotional period)

Stockist: www.dermalux.com

Imagery: https://we.tl/t-FYq4WknWKQ0P5CPG

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