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LT

WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
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LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2026 13:24 Uhr
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The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

30 October 2026 720.28 pence per Ordinary share

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 4,956 shares in LTL.

As at 30 October 2026, LTL shares were valued at £3,658.90 per share, an increase of 9.8% from the valuation of £3,332.02 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 September 2026. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £8.0m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £5.6 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.65%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

06 November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.