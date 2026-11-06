Sodium-ion battery technology is entering the commercial production phase and emerging as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, driven by supply chain diversification, strong low-temperature performance, and the potential for lower total cost of ownership. According to an analysis by Wood Mackenzie, supply agreements totaling more than 70 GWh are already in place. The study, which examines markets in China, the United States, Germany, and India, identifies sodium-ion batteries as the most promising emerging alternative to lithium-based technologies for stationary energy storage. Leading manufacturers ...

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