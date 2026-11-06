Australian scientists compared hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen gas turbines as backup power sources during periods of low solar availability, finding that hydrogen turbines could offer lower capital expenditure and a levelized cost of hydrogen storage (LCOHS) of around AUD 0.90/kg ($0.62/kg) under modeled conditions of 10% porosity, 50 mD permeability, a 30-year project lifetime, and a 7% discount rate. "This paper demonstrates that the optimisation of integrated reservoir and surface systems could lower the LCOHS and enable the extensive implementation of solar-driven hydrogen production," the ...

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