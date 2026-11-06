German solar module manufacturer Soluxtec has resumed production at its facility in Trier-Föhren, Germany, following its acquisition by Chinese PV manufacturer Ronmaa and a comprehensive upgrade of its existing production lines. The company said it is now manufacturing solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology using G12-format cells, replacing the M10 format previously used at the facility. Soluxtec described the transition as "a core component of Soluxtec's product and manufacturing strategy." Production will be ramped up gradually over the coming weeks, the ...

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