RAEK Unveils New Designs for Creator Vault, Its First Private AI Appliance

The new renderings show how RAEK's first private AI appliance could fit on an editing desk and give creators direct access to years of original work.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / RAEK today released two new enclosure designs for Creator Vault, its first private AI appliance for professional creators and production teams. RAEK is developing Creator Vault through RAEK Edge to bring original footage, audio and project files into a searchable archive on hardware the creator owns. Scottsdale-based Avadium Design continues to lead the industrial design work.

Creator Vault enclosure concepts with a raised RAEK badge (right) and a perforated front grille (left). Renderings by Avadium Design.

Both concepts stand upright on an editing desk. The new renderings give physical form to the product-development partnership RAEK announced on August 26. Two days later, RAEK opened a limited design-partner program for creators and production teams. As Avadium refines the enclosure, RAEK is developing the software those teams would use to build and work from their own archives.

"An editor can remember the exact line from an interview they shot three years ago and still spend an afternoon looking for the drive," said Cory Crapes, CEO and co-founder of RAEK. "We're building Creator Vault so they can find that moment, pull up the original and use it in the next cut. That's what owning your content should make possible."

What a creator keeps after the work is published

A finished video may run for two minutes. Behind it are hours of interviews, alternate takes, stills and audio that never made the cut. When a client returns for a second campaign, that material can be the starting point for a new commission. Its value depends on whether the team can still find the originals, often years after the person who organized the shoot has moved on.

Creator Vault is designed to fit alongside the tools editors already use. A team could publish the finished piece wherever its audience watches and keep the underlying project in its own archive. When the next brief arrives, another editor could retrieve the source material and bring it into a new edit without having to reconstruct the last production.

What RAEK plans to test

The initial beta will follow one project through its full life cycle. RAEK plans to test whether a creator can import the project, locate an original file, retrieve it for an edit, back up the archive and restore the project from that backup. Recovery is part of the test because a team taking on a client's archive needs to know it can get the work back.

Those steps lay the groundwork for Carmena, RAEK's planned private AI assistant. Imagine a production team making a founder's tenth-anniversary film. An editor could ask, "Find the earliest interview where she explained why she started the company." The goal is for Carmena to surface the relevant moments and point back to the original recordings, so the editor can hear each answer in context and decide what belongs in the film.

Creator Vault's role in RAEK Edge

Creator Vault gives RAEK Edge a specific place to start. At an editing desk, the people who own the data know what it's worth. A production team can judge the appliance by whether it can recover a project or turn an overlooked interview into a new assignment. RAEK intends to use what it learns from those workflows to guide future private AI appliances for businesses with valuable archives of their own.

Creator Vault remains in development. RAEK plans to share updates on prototype testing and availability as the work progresses.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Its ecosystem spans RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI, helping organizations capture, organize, activate, protect, and use the first-party data they own. RAEK develops identity-resolution and data-activation infrastructure, private AI appliances, and data-connected workflows for businesses that want greater control over the systems that generate revenue, intelligence, and customer relationships. RAEK is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Learn more at raek.ai and raekedge.com.

About Avadium Design

Founded in 2009, Avadium Design is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based product design consultancy specializing in industrial design, product development, 3D CAD modeling, prototyping, product visualization, branding, and related design services. The firm is led by President and Founder Mario Esquer and has worked with startups and established companies across multiple industries. Learn more at avadiumdesign.com.

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SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-unveils-new-designs-for-creator-vault-its-first-private-ai-a-1247647