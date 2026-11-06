Go Remote: 21- and 23-Year-Old Co-Founders Build Multi-Million Dollar Global BPO in Under 18 Months

Go Remote has grown to hundreds of offshore team members serving U.S. companies from its Austin headquarters and Cairo delivery center, with Costa Rica next.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2026 / Go Remote, a full-service offshore staffing and BPO partner for U.S. companies, has grown into a multi-million dollar business in under 18 months. The company was co-founded by Anthony Guaimano, 23, and Nour Lotfy, 21.

Go Remote co-founders Anthony Guaimano and Nour Lotfy in Giza, Egypt.

Go Remote launched in July 2025. Today, hundreds of its team members work for U.S. businesses in real estate, investment management, legal, home services, insurance, mortgage and lending, healthcare, software, and more.

Go Remote designs, staffs, and manages offshore departments for U.S. operators, from a single seat to a full offshore site. Its teams handle customer support, sales and telemarketing, back-office work, finance and accounting, IT support, marketing, and HR. Clients hand off hiring, training, supervision, and reporting. Go Remote interviews about 17 candidates for every agent it places, runs full background checks, and assigns one team lead for every seven agents.

"Most U.S. companies want offshore help, but a lot of them have been burned by cheap staffing firms," said Anthony Guaimano, Co-Founder and President of Go Remote. "We own the outcome. We hire carefully, supervise every seat, and report on it daily. That's why clients keep adding people."

The founders run the business across two continents. Guaimano leads service delivery, systems, and performance from Austin. He spent more than five years in single-family acquisitions and underwriting before co-founding Go Remote. Lotfy, Co-Founder and CEO, leads from Cairo. Lotfy has experience in real estate, B2B, and sales-driven businesses, and designs the strategies that turn remote talent into revenue-producing teams.

"Egypt has incredible talent that most U.S. companies never get access to," said Nour Lotfy, Co-Founder and CEO of Go Remote. "Our job is to find the best people, train them well, and build teams that actually drive revenue for our clients."

One client, a nationwide single-family rental fund, has added 55 Go Remote team members. Since then, the fund has cut costs by 65% and tripled its acquisitions pace.

Go Remote plans to open a nearshore delivery center in San José, Costa Rica, in mid-2027. It will also launch a dedicated legal outsourcing service.

Businesses can learn more at goremotecc.com.

Amira GoRemote

Amira@goremotecc.com

469-405-6771

SOURCE: Go Remote

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/21-and-23-year-old-co-founders-build-multi-million-dollar-global-1247879